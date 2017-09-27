Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt (88 Views)

According to the victim, a phone repairer, ” I came down from the bus that took me from my workshop then head home through a pathway, five men surrounded me, snatched my bag and walked away. I didn’t struggle with them because I don’t know if they’re armed. Unknown to them, I know one of them very well, so I ran straight to my house and take some boys who helped me to catch two of the men.

Though, we’re able to get sixty thousand Naira out of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira they took from me, my major worry is six phones which includes a Samsung and iPhone with combined worth of upto five hundred thousand Naira belonging to my customers. ”





PortHakotTimes:

good for them God will continue to expose them

The 1st pic go sweet for meme

Good Good

#SAYYESTOJUNGLEJUSTICE