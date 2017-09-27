₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by PortHakotTimes(m): 12:08pm
Luck ran out of two of five man robbery gang that normally operates around old Portharcourt Township, when vigilant youths in the area Apprehended them after snatching a bag containing one hundred and fifty thousand Naira plus six phones.
According to the victim, a phone repairer, ” I came down from the bus that took me from my workshop then head home through a pathway, five men surrounded me, snatched my bag and walked away. I didn’t struggle with them because I don’t know if they’re armed. Unknown to them, I know one of them very well, so I ran straight to my house and take some boys who helped me to catch two of the men.
Though, we’re able to get sixty thousand Naira out of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira they took from me, my major worry is six phones which includes a Samsung and iPhone with combined worth of upto five hundred thousand Naira belonging to my customers. ”
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by dnawah: 12:19pm
PortHakotTimes:thej go talk
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by LawrenceDike: 12:21pm
r
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by Wenebadu(f): 12:39pm
good for them God will continue to expose them
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by owomida1: 1:18pm
The 1st pic go sweet for meme
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by Badonasty(m): 1:18pm
PortHakotTimes:
Good
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by Lexusgs430: 1:19pm
#SAYYESTOJUNGLEJUSTICE
|Re: Mob Apprehend Two Notorious Robbers In Port Harcourt by Dollabiz: 1:19pm
Good for them
