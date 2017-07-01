₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by dinma007: 3:11pm
Former BBN housemate and singer, Debie Rise who is still touring some states in Nigeria have visited her Alma mater, F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi State, and presented them a guitar.
She shared photos from her visit and wrote;
“I visited my “Alma mater” (F.G.G.C Kabba – Kogi State) and presented them guitars.. The reception from the Principal, Staff members and Students melted my heart.. “young talents on the R.A.G.E” #VisitingSecondarySchools #RageTour #HereToStay”
3 Likes
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Evablizin(f): 3:16pm
Okay
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by MhizzAJ(f): 4:01pm
Debbie is really doing well for herself
7 Likes
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Ugoeze2016: 5:17pm
Nice of her, continue to RISE
4 Likes
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Xblink(m): 5:17pm
Why Guitar � naa?...
Is the school a music secondary school?
Hmmmmm... Books � for better ooo...{ My thoughts }
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Supersuave2(m): 5:17pm
It's acoustic, probably 18inches. I seriously need semi acoustic with some mad effects
1 Like
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Benjom(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by waleakanfe(m): 5:18pm
So
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by muller101(m): 5:18pm
Is that all she can do
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by polite2(m): 5:18pm
But why donate guitar na? Books or the likes could be better
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:21pm
okay.. generous act
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by TolErins(m): 5:21pm
I like her now, she looks prettier than when she was in Biggie's house.
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:21pm
polite2:stop hating.... little drops make an ocean
2 Likes
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by optional1(f): 5:23pm
we saw her passing
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by calberian: 5:23pm
Nice
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by calberian: 5:24pm
polite2:
Appreciate this one first nau
After now, you'll complain that she didn't provide the school with a guitar tutor and a music teacher.
Folks like you just can't be pleased.
However, by the grace of God, folks like Debie-Rise won't be perturbed.
2 Likes
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by optional1(f): 5:24pm
polite2:
no worry next time she will donate your sperm... Hope you will release it when the time comes..
1 Like
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Chanchit: 5:26pm
Wtf! just one guitar in a nylon?!
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by GreenMavro: 5:26pm
Nobody wey no fit to make am...its not by exposing ur body (gifty), its by using your talent to create wealth and influencing others positively
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by enemyofprogress: 5:29pm
That was where she kick started her lesbo life
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by angelTI(f): 5:29pm
That her sandal has seen better days. Right from BBN
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by kinkie(f): 5:30pm
She and this her guitar sef
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by enemyofprogress: 5:30pm
Tiwaladeice:not with guitar, na book beta pass
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by oshe11(m): 5:33pm
wetin dem go use am do
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by curlarpy: 5:36pm
Iyen na 9ce
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by myners007: 5:38pm
The funny thing is that these children dont know her cos satelite or cable tv is scarce in Kogi
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by sainthumble(m): 5:42pm
oshe11:dem go use am de play sekem for sai baba
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by oshe11(m): 5:45pm
sainthumble:abi
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Skoopy(m): 5:58pm
Xblink:
They should add music to their curriculum, work with no play makes Jack a dull boy.
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by MADUBI: 6:01pm
I thought green is the colour for all Federal Government schools? Abi the FGGC is not a federal school......... See all of them, hungry children. I remember FGC make I no mention the area before some children yab my school.
|Re: Debie Rise Visits Her F.G.G.C Kabba, Kogi, Presents Them With New Guitar by Nofuckgiven: 6:01pm
Human beings can never be satisfied. And the most funny part is that it is people who will never give a dime to save their own lives wey carry the matter for head like Matthias.
