She shared photos from her visit and wrote;



“I visited my “Alma mater” (F.G.G.C Kabba – Kogi State) and presented them guitars.. The reception from the Principal, Staff members and Students melted my heart.. “young talents on the R.A.G.E” #VisitingSecondarySchools #RageTour #HereToStay”



Debbie is really doing well for herself 7 Likes

Nice of her, continue to RISE 4 Likes

Why Guitar � naa?...

Is the school a music secondary school?



Hmmmmm... Books � for better ooo...{ My thoughts } 7 Likes 1 Share

It's acoustic, probably 18inches. I seriously need semi acoustic with some mad effects 1 Like

Is that all she can do

But why donate guitar na? Books or the likes could be better

I like her now, she looks prettier than when she was in Biggie's house.

polite2:

But why donate guitar na? Books or the likes could be better stop hating.... little drops make an ocean stop hating.... little drops make an ocean 2 Likes

polite2:

But why donate guitar na? Books or the likes could be better

Appreciate this one first nau



After now, you'll complain that she didn't provide the school with a guitar tutor and a music teacher.



Folks like you just can't be pleased.



However, by the grace of God, folks like Debie-Rise won't be perturbed. Appreciate this one first nauAfter now, you'll complain that she didn't provide the school with a guitar tutor and a music teacher.Folks like you just can't be pleased.However, by the grace of God, folks like Debie-Rise won't be perturbed. 2 Likes

polite2:

But why donate guitar na? Books or the likes could be better

no worry next time she will donate your sperm... Hope you will release it when the time comes.. no worry next time she will donate your sperm... Hope you will release it when the time comes.. 1 Like

Wtf! just one guitar in a nylon?!

Nobody wey no fit to make am...its not by exposing ur body (gifty), its by using your talent to create wealth and influencing others positively

That was where she kick started her lesbo life

That her sandal has seen better days. Right from BBN

She and this her guitar sef

Tiwaladeice:

stop hating.... little drops make an ocean not with guitar, na book beta pass not with guitar, na book beta pass

wetin dem go use am do

The funny thing is that these children dont know her cos satelite or cable tv is scarce in Kogi

oshe11:

wetin dem go use am do dem go use am de play sekem for sai baba dem go use am de play sekem for sai baba

sainthumble:

dem go use am de play sekem for sai baba abi abi

Xblink:

Why Guitar � naa?...

Is the school a music secondary school?



Hmmmmm... Books � for better ooo...{ My thoughts }

They should add music to their curriculum, work with no play makes Jack a dull boy. They should add music to their curriculum, work with no play makes Jack a dull boy.

I thought green is the colour for all Federal Government schools? Abi the FGGC is not a federal school......... See all of them, hungry children. I remember FGC make I no mention the area before some children yab my school.