Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Samusu(m): 3:49pm
A lone gunman released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others, police said, in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

From his room on the 32nd floor of a glitzy hotel, the shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired shot after shot down on the crowd of about 22,000, sending terrified concertgoers running for their lives.

“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out, there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” witness Meghan Kearney told MSNBC.

"People kept dropping and dropping… People were getting shot one foot away from us," she added. “People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot, too.”

Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET). Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Monday morning that authorities believe Paddock killed himself before police entered his room.

Earlier, officials had said police fatally shot Paddock.

The suspect is believed to have checked into the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sept. 28, Lombardo said, and had an "excess of ten rifles" in his hotel room.

It was not clear whether Paddock had specifically requested a room on a high floor that overlooked the concert venue or whether he had prevented housekeepers from entering his room in the days prior.
NBC News

The shooting is not believed to be connected to international terrorism. Authorities have not said what kinds of weapons were found.

for more, click on the link below

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/las-vegas-shooting/las-vegas-police-investigating-shooting-mandalay-bay-n806461

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by uzoclinton(m): 5:32pm
As it is my country is drowning in problems... I don't give a small fu*k what happens in the US... But I trust my fellow Nigerian's to start forming sympathetic....

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:32pm
This is what you get when you reject gun control background checks. There are too many mad ppl holding guns in that country

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by dataking: 5:32pm
Christian terrorist

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by MurderEnglish(m): 5:32pm
Agwu ishii too dey worry oyibo people. The mofo wants to die Sha, that's why he's taking alot of people with him

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Elvis295(m): 5:32pm
He is an Eckanka member grin
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Badonasty(m): 5:33pm
[quote author=Samusu post=61038725]

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/las-vegas-shooting/las-vegas-police-investigating-shooting-mandalay-bay-n806461

[/quote

Na wa ooo
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Deattorney: 5:33pm
Where are the Islamabad crew??

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by bamite(m): 5:33pm
ipob

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by MasViews: 5:33pm
He wouldn't be tagged as terrorist because he ain't a Muslim.

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by MrTeeo: 5:33pm
dataking:
Christian terrorist

Ode

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Adaumunocha(f): 5:33pm
Psycho
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by brunofarad(m): 5:34pm
This is very alarming
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Edu3Again: 5:34pm
dataking:
Christian terrorist
Na Muslim terrorist
Na only Islam that is a terrorist based religion

ISIS will never claim Christian.
They only claim their fellow terrorist Muslims.
https://twitter.com/GuardianNigeria/status/914885746036740096

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by obojememe: 5:34pm
angry
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Dharniel(m): 5:34pm
he killed above 50 already and injured over 100, there's no judgement on this earth that can ever equate the weight of his offence...

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by ZeroShenanigan(m): 5:34pm
Its unimaginable, the level of hypocrisy in the World today. Is that the only data you have about the killer? '46 years old man' Why not include his religion, his country, his race and his assumed motivations?.

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by bamite(m): 5:34pm
Ipob terrorists

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by DeutschJunge: 5:34pm
Identify this man as a TERRORIST, no BS.. its not rocket science.

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by tobimillar: 5:34pm
His name is not abubakar kabir Mohammed. Waiting for trump to declare him a christiam terrorist

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by oshe11(m): 5:34pm
ISLAM.ABAD
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Famocious(m): 5:34pm
Psychopath on the loose.. embarassed

May God console the bereaved..
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by uhuogba(m): 5:35pm
America and Gun violence.
Is there anything cheaper than Gun over there?
I once read that there are more guns than human in America.

They say guns do not kill people but people do kill people and you wonder how many people a man without gun kill at a time?

America is one of the most dysfunctional society on earth!

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by gebest: 5:35pm
na wao sharp sharp dem don identify d shooter, 10 years now my country still dey find SHEKAU

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:35pm
..
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by oshe11(m): 5:35pm
Deattorney:
Where are the Islamabad crew??
I dey here
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by scantee(m): 5:36pm
People are just wicked unnecessary, why killing people for fun?

Smh
R.I.P to the dead.
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by victorvezx(m): 5:37pm
white Christian terrorist kill more than 50 people. Even Islamic terrorists in America don't kill that much people at a time in an attack. Just watch how Americans will not refer to him as terrorist because he is a White man,

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by sarutobie(m): 5:37pm
dataking:
Christian terrorist
Dead on arrival..even a hardcore Muslim knows that terrorism and Christianity are worlds apart..bin laden, al baghadi and shekau on the other hand are poster boys for terrorism...with their ak-47 on the right hand and a Koran on the left..

Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by abike12(f): 5:37pm
God help america
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by HugeDan(m): 5:38pm
bamite:
ipob
To slap you dey hungry me. sad

