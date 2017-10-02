Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man (9657 Views)

A lone gunman released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others, police said, in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.



From his room on the 32nd floor of a glitzy hotel, the shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired shot after shot down on the crowd of about 22,000, sending terrified concertgoers running for their lives.



“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out, there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” witness Meghan Kearney told MSNBC.



"People kept dropping and dropping… People were getting shot one foot away from us," she added. “People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot, too.”



Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET). Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Monday morning that authorities believe Paddock killed himself before police entered his room.



Earlier, officials had said police fatally shot Paddock.



The suspect is believed to have checked into the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sept. 28, Lombardo said, and had an "excess of ten rifles" in his hotel room.



It was not clear whether Paddock had specifically requested a room on a high floor that overlooked the concert venue or whether he had prevented housekeepers from entering his room in the days prior.

The shooting is not believed to be connected to international terrorism. Authorities have not said what kinds of weapons were found.



As it is my country is drowning in problems... I don't give a small fu*k what happens in the US... But I trust my fellow Nigerian's to start forming sympathetic.... 16 Likes 2 Shares

This is what you get when you reject gun control background checks. There are too many mad ppl holding guns in that country 22 Likes

Christian terrorist 48 Likes 3 Shares

Agwu ishii too dey worry oyibo people. The mofo wants to die Sha, that's why he's taking alot of people with him 4 Likes

Where are the Islamabad crew?? 4 Likes

ipob 1 Like

He wouldn't be tagged as terrorist because he ain't a Muslim. 55 Likes 5 Shares

dataking:

Christian terrorist

Ode Ode 5 Likes

Psycho

This is very alarming

dataking:

Christian terrorist Na Muslim terrorist

Na only Islam that is a terrorist based religion



ISIS will never claim Christian.

They only claim their fellow terrorist Muslims.

https://twitter.com/GuardianNigeria/status/914885746036740096 Na Muslim terroristNa only Islam that is a terrorist based religionISIS will never claim Christian.They only claim their fellow terrorist Muslims. 4 Likes

he killed above 50 already and injured over 100, there's no judgement on this earth that can ever equate the weight of his offence... 2 Likes

Its unimaginable, the level of hypocrisy in the World today. Is that the only data you have about the killer? '46 years old man' Why not include his religion, his country, his race and his assumed motivations?. 27 Likes 1 Share

Ipob terrorists 4 Likes 1 Share

Identify this man as a TERRORIST, no BS.. its not rocket science. 8 Likes

His name is not abubakar kabir Mohammed. Waiting for trump to declare him a christiam terrorist 19 Likes

ISLAM.ABAD





May God console the bereaved.. Psychopath on the loose..May God console the bereaved..

America and Gun violence.

Is there anything cheaper than Gun over there?

I once read that there are more guns than human in America.



They say guns do not kill people but people do kill people and you wonder how many people a man without gun kill at a time?



America is one of the most dysfunctional society on earth! 6 Likes

na wao sharp sharp dem don identify d shooter, 10 years now my country still dey find SHEKAU 5 Likes

Deattorney:

Where are the Islamabad crew?? I dey here I dey here

People are just wicked unnecessary, why killing people for fun?



Smh

R.I.P to the dead.

white Christian terrorist kill more than 50 people. Even Islamic terrorists in America don't kill that much people at a time in an attack. Just watch how Americans will not refer to him as terrorist because he is a White man, 20 Likes 1 Share

dataking:

Christian terrorist Dead on arrival..even a hardcore Muslim knows that terrorism and Christianity are worlds apart..bin laden, al baghadi and shekau on the other hand are poster boys for terrorism...with their ak-47 on the right hand and a Koran on the left.. Dead on arrival..even a hardcore Muslim knows that terrorism and Christianity are worlds apart..bin laden, al baghadi and shekau on the other hand are poster boys for terrorism...with their ak-47 on the right hand and a Koran on the left.. 19 Likes

God help america