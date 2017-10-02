₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Samusu(m): 3:49pm
A lone gunman released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others, police said, in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/las-vegas-shooting/las-vegas-police-investigating-shooting-mandalay-bay-n806461
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by uzoclinton(m): 5:32pm
As it is my country is drowning in problems... I don't give a small fu*k what happens in the US... But I trust my fellow Nigerian's to start forming sympathetic....
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:32pm
This is what you get when you reject gun control background checks. There are too many mad ppl holding guns in that country
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by dataking: 5:32pm
Christian terrorist
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by MurderEnglish(m): 5:32pm
Agwu ishii too dey worry oyibo people. The mofo wants to die Sha, that's why he's taking alot of people with him
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Elvis295(m): 5:32pm
He is an Eckanka member
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Badonasty(m): 5:33pm
[quote author=Samusu post=61038725]
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/las-vegas-shooting/las-vegas-police-investigating-shooting-mandalay-bay-n806461
[/quote
Na wa ooo
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Deattorney: 5:33pm
Where are the Islamabad crew??
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by bamite(m): 5:33pm
ipob
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by MasViews: 5:33pm
He wouldn't be tagged as terrorist because he ain't a Muslim.
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by MrTeeo: 5:33pm
dataking:
Ode
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Adaumunocha(f): 5:33pm
Psycho
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by brunofarad(m): 5:34pm
This is very alarming
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Edu3Again: 5:34pm
dataking:Na Muslim terrorist
Na only Islam that is a terrorist based religion
ISIS will never claim Christian.
They only claim their fellow terrorist Muslims.
https://twitter.com/GuardianNigeria/status/914885746036740096
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by obojememe: 5:34pm
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Dharniel(m): 5:34pm
he killed above 50 already and injured over 100, there's no judgement on this earth that can ever equate the weight of his offence...
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by ZeroShenanigan(m): 5:34pm
Its unimaginable, the level of hypocrisy in the World today. Is that the only data you have about the killer? '46 years old man' Why not include his religion, his country, his race and his assumed motivations?.
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by bamite(m): 5:34pm
Ipob terrorists
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by DeutschJunge: 5:34pm
Identify this man as a TERRORIST, no BS.. its not rocket science.
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by tobimillar: 5:34pm
His name is not abubakar kabir Mohammed. Waiting for trump to declare him a christiam terrorist
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by oshe11(m): 5:34pm
ISLAM.ABAD
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by Famocious(m): 5:34pm
Psychopath on the loose..
May God console the bereaved..
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by uhuogba(m): 5:35pm
America and Gun violence.
Is there anything cheaper than Gun over there?
I once read that there are more guns than human in America.
They say guns do not kill people but people do kill people and you wonder how many people a man without gun kill at a time?
America is one of the most dysfunctional society on earth!
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by gebest: 5:35pm
na wao sharp sharp dem don identify d shooter, 10 years now my country still dey find SHEKAU
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:35pm
..
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by oshe11(m): 5:35pm
Deattorney:I dey here
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by scantee(m): 5:36pm
People are just wicked unnecessary, why killing people for fun?
Smh
R.I.P to the dead.
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by victorvezx(m): 5:37pm
white Christian terrorist kill more than 50 people. Even Islamic terrorists in America don't kill that much people at a time in an attack. Just watch how Americans will not refer to him as terrorist because he is a White man,
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by sarutobie(m): 5:37pm
dataking:Dead on arrival..even a hardcore Muslim knows that terrorism and Christianity are worlds apart..bin laden, al baghadi and shekau on the other hand are poster boys for terrorism...with their ak-47 on the right hand and a Koran on the left..
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by abike12(f): 5:37pm
God help america
Re: Mandalay Bay Shooting: Gunman Identified As A 64-Year-Old Man by HugeDan(m): 5:38pm
bamite:To slap you dey hungry me.
