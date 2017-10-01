₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by GibsonB: 4:57pm
Dino Melaye Shared these Photos of himself on IG and fans are Wondering if he has been offered a Bouncing job at the Club..
see below!
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 5:06pm
Can he do anything with this his potbelly
Old man that wouldn't respect himself
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by amodu(m): 5:08pm
If there is an elixir to old age, I know he will offer anything to get it.
SMH
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by abelprice(m): 5:13pm
He's more beta Dan dat one who's pretending he's eating with road side strangers... nice 1... ...
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:15pm
Ok
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Whizzcute(m): 5:17pm
only in Nigeria....
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by LesbianBoy(m): 5:18pm
Flexing senator
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Shelloween(m): 5:21pm
That moment when you tell your dad you'll be coming home with your crush and he dressess up like this...... #Dad_Is_My_Nigga_4lyf
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by yarimo(m): 5:21pm
DINO MELAYE chairman senate committee on recall process
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Shelloween(m): 5:24pm
MhizzAJ:wouldn't you love to see your dad dress like this? He's gat the money and swag....Y.O.L.O. Ain't no swag in a casket.
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by smardray(m): 5:26pm
the SINactor
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Kentura(m): 5:27pm
Corrupt officials ruling Nigeria
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by drTOO: 5:41pm
Fans bawoooo! Is he a celebrity
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Chubhie: 6:10pm
LOL ! Dino should pay good money for body balancing.
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by nelson7777: 6:35pm
my eyes r on those shoes it looks expensive....
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Flashh: 6:51pm
I just like that Varsace outfit.
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by soberdrunk(m): 6:51pm
Nigerias most controversial senator.........
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Gangster1ms: 6:52pm
At his age look how he is dressing.. This guy matter weak me
I think the reason why he is like this is because he didn't enjoy hard like his mates when he was Young.
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by tayorh(m): 6:52pm
Nice footwear..
Check my signature if you re into Wood Exportation
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Slymonster(m): 6:53pm
He is holding Versace down....Dino swap up mehn because you only live once.All those dress you couldn't wear while young,do it now. No time. Abuja babes in trouble lol
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by sonnie10: 6:53pm
Versace all round
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Sisqoman(m): 6:54pm
bouncer indeed
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by iambabaG: 6:54pm
Those comments reaffirms my belief that there’s no hope for this country..
Instead of question someone you put in such a position, someone had to revert to insulting the father of someone who did!
Continue to sell your destinies to these useless and worthless politicians; 2019 is around the corner.. you’ll collect a loaf of bread and #200 to feed you till the next election
Bunch of visionless, hopeless and ambitionless youths!!
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by NigerDeltan(m): 6:54pm
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by nelsilvercloud(m): 6:54pm
He should have allowed the shirt fly. Plus all the money, He's Stl a bush man
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by FortifiedCity: 6:54pm
MhizzAJ:I like you
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by NigerDeltan(m): 6:55pm
MhizzAJ:
Sharrap is he your mate?
U expecting an old man like Dino to start walking out in order to reduce potbelly?
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by DLuciano: 6:56pm
This melaye is just occupying space, he has nothing to offer, kogi west abi east better recall him fast. Important people are meeting with world and top leaders and learning something new from them, while dino is going about visiting stadiums, squares, clubs, concerts and the like. ill gotten wealth is puffing him!
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Ladyjumong(f): 6:57pm
i no just understand this man
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Edu3Again: 6:57pm
This guy with Liar Mohamned & The Dullard of Daura
make APC look like a bunch of clowns
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by bettyLad(f): 6:58pm
Jonny bravo shape ..old Papa youngi.
|Re: ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo by Esepayan(m): 6:58pm
abelprice:There is nothing like more better clown
