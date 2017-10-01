Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ''Are You A Bouncer Or Senator' - Dino Melaye Asked As He Shares New Photo (10065 Views)

Is Funke Akindele Pregnant Or Is This Pot Belly? Fans Ask (Photos) / Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic / Oritsefemi Beaten Up For Slapping A Bouncer At Quilox Night Club (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



see below!





News from Ebiwali ---







. Dino Melaye Shared these Photos of himself on IG and fans are Wondering if he has been offered a Bouncing job at the Club..see below!News from Ebiwali --- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/are-you-bouncer-or-senator-fans-ask.html 2 Likes

Can he do anything with this his potbelly

Old man that wouldn't respect himself 14 Likes

If there is an elixir to old age, I know he will offer anything to get it.

SMH

... He's more beta Dan dat one who's pretending he's eating with road side strangers... nice 1......

Ok

only in Nigeria....

Flexing senator 2 Likes

That moment when you tell your dad you'll be coming home with your crush and he dressess up like this...... #Dad_Is_My_Nigga_4lyf 7 Likes

DINO MELAYE chairman senate committee on recall process 2 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Can he do anything with this his potbelly

Old man that wouldn't respect himself wouldn't you love to see your dad dress like this? He's gat the money and swag....Y.O.L.O. Ain't no swag in a casket. wouldn't you love to see your dad dress like this? He's gat the money and swag....Y.O.L.O. Ain't no swag in a casket. 8 Likes

the SINactor

Corrupt officials ruling Nigeria

Fans bawoooo! Is he a celebrity

LOL ! Dino should pay good money for body balancing.

my eyes r on those shoes it looks expensive.... 2 Likes

I just like that Varsace outfit. 6 Likes

Nigerias most controversial senator.........





I think the reason why he is like this is because he didn't enjoy hard like his mates when he was Young. At his age look how he is dressing.. This guy matter weak meI think the reason why he is like this is because he didn't enjoy hard like his mates when he was Young. 9 Likes 1 Share

Nice footwear..



Check my signature if you re into Wood Exportation

He is holding Versace down....Dino swap up mehn because you only live once.All those dress you couldn't wear while young,do it now. No time. Abuja babes in trouble lol

Versace all round

bouncer indeed

Those comments reaffirms my belief that there’s no hope for this country..

Instead of question someone you put in such a position, someone had to revert to insulting the father of someone who did!

Continue to sell your destinies to these useless and worthless politicians; 2019 is around the corner.. you’ll collect a loaf of bread and #200 to feed you till the next election

Bunch of visionless, hopeless and ambitionless youths!! 1 Like

He should have allowed the shirt fly. Plus all the money, He's Stl a bush man

MhizzAJ:

Can he do anything with this his potbelly

Old man that wouldn't respect himself I like you I like you

MhizzAJ:

Can he do anything with this his potbelly

Old man that wouldn't respect himself

Sharrap is he your mate?



U expecting an old man like Dino to start walking out in order to reduce potbelly? Sharrap is he your mate?U expecting an old man like Dino to start walking out in order to reduce potbelly?

This melaye is just occupying space, he has nothing to offer, kogi west abi east better recall him fast. Important people are meeting with world and top leaders and learning something new from them, while dino is going about visiting stadiums, squares, clubs, concerts and the like. ill gotten wealth is puffing him!

i no just understand this man

This guy with Liar Mohamned & The Dullard of Daura

make APC look like a bunch of clowns

Jonny bravo shape ..old Papa youngi. 1 Like