A woman has lost her life after she reportedly bought some herbal drugs on Facebook she had thought would help lighten her skin.



A Thai woman from Prae died after taking supplements sold online that were advertised as a way to get white skin and enhance breast size. But she developed kidney disease and died in her own bathroom before help could reach her.



Relatives who had arranged her 35th birthday party celebration on Friday were concerned when she didn't show. On Sunday they took her cake to present to her at her funeral, reported Kapook.



Wijitra Jantaphrom or Waew started taking the "herbal" supplements in capsules some months ago and initial results looked promising as her complexion improved.



This is terrible! Hope others can learn from this. 6 Likes

People just can't be satisfied with their God given skin. RIP to the deceased.



So the craze to get white is all over the world not only in Africa. I've seen an Indian documentary about the extremes their people are going to look white including swallowing pills which are not approved by their regulatory agencies. They also have a wide array of lightening/whitening creams just like we have here. People will just be using their money to buy problems into their lives 25 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry o. Pele, Sorry 2 Likes

Na real wha 1 Like

Informative.RIP to the dad

I thought Thai women are naturally fair, was she trying to be transparent? 14 Likes

this is serious





chai!

Great, Darwin worked.

Hiya!

wow as yhu fair so yhu still dey look for skin Lighten cream

Thats part of the work nah..... No be to light UP?

Well done goko cleanser

I'm dark, fake fairness disgusts me.

Be yourself. 1 Like





Why can't some ladies be comfortable in their skin

Bleaching takes a lot of effort herbal drugsWhy can't some ladies be comfortable in their skinBleaching takes a lot of effort 2 Likes

Well atlest her skin lightened na, so it worked

How does ingesting a drug internally, bleach the skin on the outside ? Make we dash ourselves small brain...... Biko ....... 2 Likes

different terrible news everyday..







see what you have brought to yourself.

Ewu

quite sad...

I don't even near all this Herbal drugs at all....

chai. . Rip

It has lighten her life. Chai

Tapout:

Well atlest her skin lightened na, so it worked

But she already tappedout of life ........ But she already tappedout of life ........

according to this report,it seems she committed suicide.who in his right senses will consume bleaching product.

chaii 1 Like

It is finished 2 Likes

Lexusgs430:

How does ingesting a drug internally, bleach the skin on the outside ? Make we dash ourselves small brain...... Biko .......

Eeyah. Ignorant and proud Eeyah. Ignorant and proud 5 Likes

So oyibo dey bleach sef na waoo

People should realise that cancer of the skin and kidney disease are possible fallouts of bleaching. Some chemicals in bleaching creams penetrate the skin as we're told.



As long as one's skin is clean and glowing, the color is irrelevant. There are so many black and beautiful ladies.



Such a pity. God rest her soul. 2 Likes