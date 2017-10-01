₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,212 members, 3,830,565 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin (13567 Views)
7 Signs That You're Consuming Too Much Sugar / Shocking Dangers Of Consuming Catfish / How To Lighten Your Skin With Lime- It Worlds For Me (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Rboy30: 5:25pm On Oct 02
A woman has lost her life after she reportedly bought some herbal drugs on Facebook she had thought would help lighten her skin.
A Thai woman from Prae died after taking supplements sold online that were advertised as a way to get white skin and enhance breast size. But she developed kidney disease and died in her own bathroom before help could reach her.
Relatives who had arranged her 35th birthday party celebration on Friday were concerned when she didn't show. On Sunday they took her cake to present to her at her funeral, reported Kapook.
Wijitra Jantaphrom or Waew started taking the "herbal" supplements in capsules some months ago and initial results looked promising as her complexion improved.
more @http://www.emmanuel17.com/2017/10/woman-dies-after-consuming-herbal-drugs.html
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Youngmum1(f): 5:29pm On Oct 02
This is terrible! Hope others can learn from this.
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by dominique(f): 7:20pm On Oct 02
People just can't be satisfied with their God given skin. RIP to the deceased.
So the craze to get white is all over the world not only in Africa. I've seen an Indian documentary about the extremes their people are going to look white including swallowing pills which are not approved by their regulatory agencies. They also have a wide array of lightening/whitening creams just like we have here. People will just be using their money to buy problems into their lives
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Abbeyme: 5:36pm
Sorry o. Pele, Sorry
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by veekid(m): 5:36pm
Na real wha
1 Like
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Israelfx2(m): 5:36pm
Informative.RIP to the dad
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by soberdrunk(m): 5:37pm
I thought Thai women are naturally fair, was she trying to be transparent?
14 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by superior494(m): 5:37pm
this is serious
chai!
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by EgunMogaji: 5:37pm
Great, Darwin worked.
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Dearlord(m): 5:37pm
Hiya!
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by InsideOut247: 5:37pm
wow as yhu fair so yhu still dey look for skin Lighten cream
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Jaytecq(m): 5:37pm
Thats part of the work nah..... No be to light UP?
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Namzy(m): 5:37pm
Well done goko cleanser
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by otabuko(m): 5:37pm
I'm dark, fake fairness disgusts me.
Be yourself.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by MhizzAJ(f): 5:37pm
herbal drugs
Why can't some ladies be comfortable in their skin
Bleaching takes a lot of effort
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Tapout(m): 5:38pm
Well atlest her skin lightened na, so it worked
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Lexusgs430: 5:38pm
How does ingesting a drug internally, bleach the skin on the outside ? Make we dash ourselves small brain...... Biko .......
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by naijaisGOOD: 5:38pm
different terrible news everyday..
Car owners kindly check this >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Alwaysking: 5:38pm
see what you have brought to yourself.
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Angelopeters(m): 5:39pm
Ewu
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by ceezarhh(m): 5:39pm
quite sad...
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by guru90: 5:39pm
I don't even near all this Herbal drugs at all....
chai. . Rip
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by dust144(m): 5:40pm
It has lighten her life. Chai
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by Lexusgs430: 5:40pm
Tapout:
But she already tappedout of life ........
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by theapeman: 5:40pm
Rboy30:what naija women will do for a dicck!
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by flyover30(m): 5:40pm
according to this report,it seems she committed suicide.who in his right senses will consume bleaching product.
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by praiseneofingz(m): 5:42pm
chaii
1 Like
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by PETUK(m): 5:42pm
It is finished
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by abike12(f): 5:42pm
Lexusgs430:
Eeyah. Ignorant and proud
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:43pm
So oyibo dey bleach sef na waoo
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by delpee(f): 5:43pm
People should realise that cancer of the skin and kidney disease are possible fallouts of bleaching. Some chemicals in bleaching creams penetrate the skin as we're told.
As long as one's skin is clean and glowing, the color is irrelevant. There are so many black and beautiful ladies.
Such a pity. God rest her soul.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Dies After Consuming Herbal Drugs She Bought To Lighten Her Skin by DALE917(f): 5:44pm
Oyinbo sef dry bleach
2 Likes
What Combinations Can One Drink To Terminate Early Detected Pregnancy ? - / Phobia!what Do You Fear Or Dread Most? / Any Herbal Cure/remedy For The Treatment Hernia
Viewing this topic: markonuche14, ebonyjoke(f), okezuoemmanue(m), MsPweshy(f), makinson2865, magni101(m), teamgreat, sniyi1, Backinfront(m), Freeman59, Akuamia247, 9izone(f), Chimezie198(m), wickedtuna(m), PBeni(m), onpoint247, Leks25, oludavis123, zubizareta(m), MoodysMood, eniola22(f), Olamyyde(m), hommespecia, clevvermind(m), komonibo(m), ewomazino2017(m), flimzy24, oluwayimika123, Obascoetubi, ajufinz(m), mankindE1, LivinaPatrick(f), bimbax(m), buchisco(m), Pneumatic2020, kristosky(m), orch4real(m), goldiam(f), vedaxcool(m), pilot77, mhizmeme, temmytopsy24(f), Lordkratus(m), jonnyp(m), Chikpat(m), freshedd, VastFinder, ajilegend(m), tripzalee(m), gypsey(m), LAZAREY, Felibaby(f), Ibkabasa(m), terexzy(m), netzro(m), femijay8271(m), idoncare440(f), opeolu202 and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24