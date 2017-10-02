Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures (10031 Views)

@VIVIANGIST (www.viviangist.ng)



Checkout the Latest Pictures of Senator Dino Melaye as he Visits Mandela Square .



Checkout the Latest Pictures of Senator Dino Melaye as he Visits Mandela Square .

Kogi people don enter one chance with this man and Yahaya Bello. A pathetic combo 17 Likes





Very unfortunate that this Is senator of federal Republic of Nigeria. 24 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 4 Likes

my brother which kind senator be dis na 5 Likes

And how is this news. Nonsense 1 Like

Ijiiiotttticcc Senator 2 Likes

This meloye is just occupying space, he has nothing to offer, kogi west abi east better recall him fast. Important people are meeting with world and top leaders and learning something new from them, while dino is going about visiting stadiums, squares, clubs, concerts and the like. ill gotten wealth is puffing him! 1 Like

Mandela square is a popular place in sandton SA. There is a big mall just close by. He may have gone there to shop Mandela square is a popular place in sandton SA. There is a big mall just close by. He may have gone there to shop 5 Likes



But if not, I weep for this north owned country I just wish he went there to buy sense...But if not, I weep for this north owned country 8 Likes

Vain and clueless senator. Does he even care about his constituency? 2 Likes

Because he is a senator does that mean he shouldn't flex his life ? Abeg make una free the soft man ... 8 Likes

Dino again

Versace and Gucci for your body o 2 Likes

Old man youngie

Slay senator

Abeg who Dino visit help. Just creating publicity stunt! Face your INEC issues and stop posing in pics.

You see why Biafra is a political reality

is this guy a senator or model ?i hardly see him in any senate session , he is always traveling and taking pictures 1 Like

This Kogi born politician turned bouncer and fashion model has been doing what he knows to do best these days especially when he is aware that stone is about rolling for his call back from the upper chamber.

Senator Johnny Bravo...wehdone sir 1 Like





I love his style shaa,if my father dress this way I will never take my girlfriend home to introduce her to him Tomorrow now he will want to be a president of NigeriaI love his style shaa,if my father dress this way I will never take my girlfriend home to introduce her to him





I'm glad to see people who have a life outside their workplace!



Even me behind this moniker typing shìt all over Nairaland, people here don't even know my position in the society. Nice one man!I'm glad to see people who have a life outside their workplace!Even me behind this moniker typing shìt all over Nairaland, people here don't even know my position in the society.

Instead of this shameless senator to go and hide his head and quietly eat his loot like Namadi Sambo, he's shouting up and down.

Y'all should cut this Senator some slack abeg. So he shouldn't enjoy his life cuz he's a govt official?



He has a great sense of style and I like that. Ride on Dino haters gonna hate

:- Kogi ppl right now:-

mad man parol