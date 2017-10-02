₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,587 members, 3,828,705 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 10:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures (10031 Views)
Dino Melaye Visits Oyegun, APC Chairman / Dino Melaye Visits Bourdillon Street In Lagos - See Photos / More Pictures Of Buhari At The Blair House In The US (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by 40ng: 6:27pm
@VIVIANGIST (www.viviangist.ng)
Checkout the Latest Pictures of Senator Dino Melaye as he Visits Mandela Square .
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-mandela-square/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:27pm
Kogi people don enter one chance with this man and Yahaya Bello. A pathetic combo
17 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by 40ng: 6:28pm
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/dino-melaye-mandela-square/
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by muykem: 6:31pm
Very unfortunate that this Is senator of federal Republic of Nigeria.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by yarimo(m): 6:31pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Cholls(m): 6:35pm
my brother which kind senator be dis na
5 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:38pm
And how is this news. Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by oduastates: 6:44pm
Ijiiiotttticcc Senator
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by DLuciano: 6:48pm
This meloye is just occupying space, he has nothing to offer, kogi west abi east better recall him fast. Important people are meeting with world and top leaders and learning something new from them, while dino is going about visiting stadiums, squares, clubs, concerts and the like. ill gotten wealth is puffing him!
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by aolawale025: 6:57pm
DLuciano:
Mandela square is a popular place in sandton SA. There is a big mall just close by. He may have gone there to shop
5 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Daniel2060(m): 7:45pm
I just wish he went there to buy sense...
But if not, I weep for this north owned country
8 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Guestlander: 7:50pm
Vain and clueless senator. Does he even care about his constituency?
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by djemillionia: 8:18pm
ok
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Franco2017(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Jagz16(m): 8:19pm
Because he is a senator does that mean he shouldn't flex his life ? Abeg make una free the soft man ...
8 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by momodub: 8:19pm
Dino again
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by emmpire: 8:19pm
Versace and Gucci for your body o
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by imarrpopson: 8:19pm
Market your iTunes gift card and bitcoins with me. With instant payment into your bank account. I buy the following denominations of iTunes card.
$5 ➡Many pieces
$10 ➡Many pieces
$15 ➡Many pieces
$25 ➡Many pieces
$50 ➡Many pieces
$75 ➡Many pieces
$100. ➡Many pieces
**you can trust us 100%
**no used card please
08172714154 whatsapp
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Ugoeze2016: 8:20pm
Old man youngie
Slay senator
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by youngprofdguru(m): 8:21pm
Abeg who Dino visit help. Just creating publicity stunt! Face your INEC issues and stop posing in pics.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Diegoballer: 8:21pm
You see why Biafra is a political reality
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by onatisi(m): 8:21pm
is this guy a senator or model ?i hardly see him in any senate session , he is always traveling and taking pictures
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by castrol180(m): 8:21pm
This Kogi born politician turned bouncer and fashion model has been doing what he knows to do best these days especially when he is aware that stone is about rolling for his call back from the upper chamber.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:21pm
Senator Johnny Bravo...wehdone sir
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by onyeezeigbo: 8:22pm
Tomorrow now he will want to be a president of Nigeria
I love his style shaa,if my father dress this way I will never take my girlfriend home to introduce her to him
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by ikp120(m): 8:22pm
Nice one man!
I'm glad to see people who have a life outside their workplace!
Even me behind this moniker typing shìt all over Nairaland, people here don't even know my position in the society.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by quiverfull(m): 8:22pm
Instead of this shameless senator to go and hide his head and quietly eat his loot like Namadi Sambo, he's shouting up and down.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by mrfrank01111: 8:23pm
sucsess
say no to failure
you can make a change in your life
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by kizolo(m): 8:23pm
Y'all should cut this Senator some slack abeg. So he shouldn't enjoy his life cuz he's a govt official?
He has a great sense of style and I like that. Ride on Dino haters gonna hate
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by chynie: 8:23pm
Kogi ppl right now :-
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by Jobab11: 8:24pm
mad man parol
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Visits Mandela Square Shares More Pictures by daveson07(m): 8:24pm
just bcuz he is a senator he shudn't enjoy life again abi
(yoruba/igbo) Nigeria Politics Ended Our Childhood Friendship Today / Top Memorable Quotes Of Robert Mugabe / Dasuki: Court Grants Protection For Fg’s Witnesses
Viewing this topic: itsmolep(m), adedejisy, naxman(m), yomsad(m), blithe, slimany, PrinceWezy(m), olawalepopoola, petsam11(m), Abogunde(m), Omasiri, tonyirore(m), parklamson, Austema(m), Lumie08(f), 9japrof(m), BekeeBuAgbara, Saintsbrown(m), mdgreen(m), raylek, olateeboy, WINDSOW(m), lexy2lexy, iamboody(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22