It's extremely easy to gain access to these people.



They board same trains with their citizens, eat same food, drive same cars, go to same schools and, most importantly, use same hospitals with them.



Now, beam your searchlight on Nigeria and everything is the opposite. Buhari would tell you his children are abroad "because I can afford it," and then Lai Moh'd would tell you that you have no right to know of your president's health status or the amount of the nation's money burnt in presidential treatments.



Come near the president and Buratai would send soldiers to come kill you. I think these European LEADERS know that power is transient, something our RULERS never recognise.



I feel bad that I am angry and have to criticise our president a lot these days, but it seems I cannot help it. We have to keep talking until they hear us. And repent!