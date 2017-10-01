₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:28pm
Reno Omokri attended the Conservatives Party Conference in Manchester. He was pictures with Theresa May at the event.
See photos after the cut
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/reno-omokri-pictured-with-theresa-may.html?m=1
|Re: Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by HITTED(m): 6:30pm
That woman can't stay this close to Buhari for a selfie. Not because he's a Jihadist but because he has mouth odour.
|Re: Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by GreyLaw(m): 6:31pm
It's extremely easy to gain access to these people.
They board same trains with their citizens, eat same food, drive same cars, go to same schools and, most importantly, use same hospitals with them.
Now, beam your searchlight on Nigeria and everything is the opposite. Buhari would tell you his children are abroad "because I can afford it," and then Lai Moh'd would tell you that you have no right to know of your president's health status or the amount of the nation's money burnt in presidential treatments.
Come near the president and Buratai would send soldiers to come kill you. I think these European LEADERS know that power is transient, something our RULERS never recognise.
I feel bad that I am angry and have to criticise our president a lot these days, but it seems I cannot help it. We have to keep talking until they hear us. And repent!
|Re: Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:31pm
All these European leaders are too humble,no wonder God bless them
|Re: Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 6:31pm
So...well that's his reno doing his thing....!!
Good for him..!
|Re: Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by Cholls(m): 6:33pm
HITTED:my brother I swear to slap u dey hunger me
|Re: Reno Omokri Meets Theresa May, British Prime Minister (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:44pm
(0)
