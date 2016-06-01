₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by aljazirahnews: 7:40pm On Oct 02
Patience Jonathan, former first lady, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to order.
https://www.thecable.ng/patience-jonathan-buhari-tell-magu-leave-alone-trump-didnt-go-obamas-wife
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Tamass: 7:42pm On Oct 02
There is no peace for the wicked
97 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Youngmum1(f): 7:51pm On Oct 02
So in her mind now she and Michelle are at par. Okay
96 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by LUGBE: 7:53pm On Oct 02
Mama Peace don't mind magu
5 Likes
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by seunmsg(m): 7:57pm On Oct 02
Well, Michelle Obama did not steal America's resources so, Trump has no reason to go after her. In your own case, millions of dollars that you can't legitimately account for had been traced to your account. So you see, both of you are in different situations and hence, you can't be left alone until justice is fully done.
157 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Nogodye(m): 7:58pm On Oct 02
You will not rest until you return the looted funds...wicked soul with pathetic grammar
94 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by muykem: 8:02pm On Oct 02
But Obama wife did not heartlessly convert public fund to her private use.
67 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by aolawale025: 8:04pm On Oct 02
Her mates have built universities. How come no one is going after them. Guess someone's geographical origin matters a lot to efcc
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Daniel2060(m): 8:28pm On Oct 02
I see Nigerians 1st female president in her
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by cosby02(m): 8:48pm On Oct 02
USA cannot always be our standard in everything.
Meanwhile Mitchell Obama ain't same with you ma'am.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Daviddson(m): 8:56pm On Oct 02
I don't blame this woman but our present ineffective judiciary. The wife of the current prime minister of Israel is being investigated as I type and her husband too, Netanyahu for spending, I think less than $20,000 for her personal use. And her husband is being investigated by his own justice minister and police chief for collecting gift who have said he'll likely be indicted and charged for corruption. Not that the husband stole govt money o, but for allegedly collecting gifts as a prime minister.
58 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by josephine123: 9:29pm On Oct 02
Na wa o
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Samusu(m): 9:31pm On Oct 02
yhur womanhood lives on madam pej
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by SweetJoystick(m): 9:33pm On Oct 02
The press secretary who wrote this trash is stupid comparing Michelle Obama with Patience Jonathan, giving scenarios that don't tally. He should be ashamed off himself for this poo of a write up
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by gaeul(f): 10:05pm On Oct 02
hahahahahaha...mama Peace is one funny woman
The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by vedaxcool(m): 10:06pm On Oct 02
A shameless thief will always be shameless.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Negotiate: 10:06pm On Oct 02
Yet Magu has not been able to convict her for a crime.
Magu should leave her alone.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by designer01(m): 10:06pm On Oct 02
Did Obama's wife steal?
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Factfinder1(f): 10:06pm On Oct 02
Obamas wife didn't steal and bleed her countries economy
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by patrickbch(m): 10:07pm On Oct 02
Laughing in Swahili
1 Like
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by BuhariNaWah: 10:07pm On Oct 02
Chai
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by lailo: 10:07pm On Oct 02
it seems people from d other side are so dull.Example is dis woman.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by MasterKim: 10:07pm On Oct 02
Werey!
She dey compare herself with such an intelligent woman
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by martineverest(m): 10:07pm On Oct 02
so this woman is still dumb....cant she realise dat michelle wasnt dumb, megalomaniac and corrupt like her
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by castrol180(m): 10:07pm On Oct 02
Thief, na only you waka come
1 Like
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Benekruku(m): 10:08pm On Oct 02
Was Obama`s wife a thief?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by DrBasit(m): 10:09pm On Oct 02
Did Obama's wife behave like you did in office??
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Demmzy15(m): 10:09pm On Oct 02
Mama piss abi na pieces!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by ipobarecriminals: 10:09pm On Oct 02
we we not lif u.Obama aren't. thieves.Obama didn't. build hotels up/down.Shepos ,U are a THIEF
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by safarigirl(f): 10:09pm On Oct 02
He he...Mama Peace comparing herself to Michelle Obama? That alone is enough reason to have her jailed
17 Likes 1 Share
