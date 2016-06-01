₦airaland Forum

Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by aljazirahnews: 7:40pm On Oct 02


Patience Jonathan, former first lady, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to order.

Accusing Magu of being bent on destroying her family, the former president’s wife said she believes that she is being targeted for the role she played in the 2015 election.

Jonathan’s wife was actively involved in the reelection bid of her husband. She toured the length and breadth of the country, campaigning for him.

In a statement sent to TheCable on Monday, Belema Meshack-Hart, chief press secretary to the former first lady, said despite campaigning against him in the presidential election, President Donald Trump did not move against Michelle Obama.

“We believe that she is being systematically persecuted and punished because of her unflinching support for her husband during the 2015 elections,” the statement read.

“President Buhari should be reminded that his wife also supported him in all the elections he contested against her husband, former President Jonathan, but Dr. Jonathan did not at any point in time, carry out personal vendetta or go after Buhari’s wife.

“That is the standard practice in all democracies around the world. For instance, Michelle Obama campaigned vigorously for her husband’s party during their last Presidential election, but we are yet to see President Donald Trump move against her. One thing is clear: No matter what they do to Mrs. Jonathan, she will continue to stand by her husband, the father of her children, even if it means paying the supreme price with her life.”

She accused Magu of desecrating the image of the presidency, saying “it would be good to bring him back to the path of sanity and reason”.

Jonathan’s wife said she is the most vilified first lady in the history of Nigeria.

She said it had got to the extent where all the “magnificent edifices in Abuja, Yenagoa or Port Harcourt” are presented to her.

“We wish to place it on record that in the history of this country, no wife of any President had been so far investigated in such flagrantly vindictive and disgraceful manner, as has been the fate of Mrs. Jonathan, in the hands of Magu’s EFCC,” the statement read.

“As a tradition, every first lady in this country has had one pet project or the other, with which they sought to intervene in the lives of the less privileged. Mrs. Jonathan started her NGO in Bayelsa State 11 years ago when her husband was the Governor of the State. With it, she has, over the years, touched the lives of many Nigerians in different ways. It is then surprising that while other First ladies and their pet projects were left alone, it is only her activities and that of her NGOs that are being subjected to indefinite probe and microscopic scrutiny by the Buhari administration.

“In a method that clearly bears out the axiom of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it, Magu’s EFCC had maliciously linked Mrs. Jonathan to all kinds of fake possessions and properties around the country, including the Local Content Office in Yenagoa which is an arm of NNPC, Shoprite Complex, Nigerian Customs Guest House and Park View Hotel, both in Port Harcourt, as well as the residence of her neighbor who is a serving Senator. It has now come to a point where all the magnificent edifices in Abuja, Yenagoa or Port Harcourt are presented to the media as belonging to Mrs. Patience Jonathan. Not done, they also accuse her of owning several plots of land in many cities across the country, including places she has never visited. The most astonishing of all is that her close relatives are viciously being victimized, as their personal properties are also being investigated.

“It is either the EFCC is now led by people who cannot conduct proper investigations, or they are deliberately feeding the public with false information, in line with their sinister script to embarrass and browbeat the former first family.

“We wish to remind President Muhammadu Buhari that what Magu and other agents of his government are doing is tantamount to desecrating the hallowed and dignified office of the President, and exposing it to public ridicule before the rest of the world. As the elected President, Muhammadu Buhari has become a father to all Nigerians. He should, therefore, resist the snare of those vile advisers who portray him as a sectional and vindictive leader, out to disgrace his predecessors.

“We implore President Buhari to call Magu and his goons to order so he does not further defile and do more damage to the dignity of the seat of the nation’s President. The seat of the President of any country is sacred and the occupant must be respected. As a former First Lady, Mrs. Jonathan has been falsely called all manner of names, including drug peddler, by Magu’s well-oiled propaganda machinery.”

https://www.thecable.ng/patience-jonathan-buhari-tell-magu-leave-alone-trump-didnt-go-obamas-wife

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Tamass: 7:42pm On Oct 02
There is no peace for the wicked
grin grin

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Youngmum1(f): 7:51pm On Oct 02
So in her mind now she and Michelle are at par. Okay cool

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by LUGBE: 7:53pm On Oct 02
Mama Peace don't mind magu wink

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by seunmsg(m): 7:57pm On Oct 02
Well, Michelle Obama did not steal America's resources so, Trump has no reason to go after her. In your own case, millions of dollars that you can't legitimately account for had been traced to your account. So you see, both of you are in different situations and hence, you can't be left alone until justice is fully done.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Nogodye(m): 7:58pm On Oct 02
You will not rest until you return the looted funds...wicked soul with pathetic grammar

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by muykem: 8:02pm On Oct 02
But Obama wife did not heartlessly convert public fund to her private use.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by aolawale025: 8:04pm On Oct 02
Her mates have built universities. How come no one is going after them. Guess someone's geographical origin matters a lot to efcc

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Daniel2060(m): 8:28pm On Oct 02
I see Nigerians 1st female president in her grin

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by cosby02(m): 8:48pm On Oct 02
USA cannot always be our standard in everything.







Meanwhile Mitchell Obama ain't same with you ma'am.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Daviddson(m): 8:56pm On Oct 02
I don't blame this woman but our present ineffective judiciary. The wife of the current prime minister of Israel is being investigated as I type and her husband too, Netanyahu for spending, I think less than $20,000 for her personal use. And her husband is being investigated by his own justice minister and police chief for collecting gift who have said he'll likely be indicted and charged for corruption. Not that the husband stole govt money o, but for allegedly collecting gifts as a prime minister.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by josephine123: 9:29pm On Oct 02
Na wa o
Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Samusu(m): 9:31pm On Oct 02
yhur womanhood lives on madam pej

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by SweetJoystick(m): 9:33pm On Oct 02
The press secretary who wrote this trash is stupid comparing Michelle Obama with Patience Jonathan, giving scenarios that don't tally. He should be ashamed off himself for this poo of a write up

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by gaeul(f): 10:05pm On Oct 02
hahahahahaha...mama Peace is one funny woman

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by vedaxcool(m): 10:06pm On Oct 02
A shameless thief will always be shameless.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Negotiate: 10:06pm On Oct 02
Yet Magu has not been able to convict her for a crime.

Magu should leave her alone.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by designer01(m): 10:06pm On Oct 02
Did Obama's wife steal?

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Factfinder1(f): 10:06pm On Oct 02
Obamas wife didn't steal and bleed her countries economy

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by patrickbch(m): 10:07pm On Oct 02
Laughing in Swahili

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by BuhariNaWah: 10:07pm On Oct 02
Chai

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by lailo: 10:07pm On Oct 02
it seems people from d other side are so dull.Example is dis woman.

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by MasterKim: 10:07pm On Oct 02
Werey!
She dey compare herself with such an intelligent woman

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by martineverest(m): 10:07pm On Oct 02
so this woman is still dumb....cant she realise dat michelle wasnt dumb, megalomaniac and corrupt like her

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by castrol180(m): 10:07pm On Oct 02
Thief, na only you waka come

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Benekruku(m): 10:08pm On Oct 02



Was Obama`s wife a thief?



Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by DrBasit(m): 10:09pm On Oct 02
Did Obama's wife behave like you did in office??

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by Demmzy15(m): 10:09pm On Oct 02
Mama piss abi na pieces! tongue

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by ipobarecriminals: 10:09pm On Oct 02
angry we we not lif u.Obama aren't. thieves.Obama didn't. build hotels up/down.Shepos ,U are a THIEF

Re: Tell Magu To Leave Me, Trump Didn’t Go After Obama’s Wife - Patience Jonathan by safarigirl(f): 10:09pm On Oct 02
He he...Mama Peace comparing herself to Michelle Obama? That alone is enough reason to have her jailed

