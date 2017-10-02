Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emmanuella Ropo "I Am Not Ooni Ogunwusi's New Wife" (13724 Views)

Here’s NewsmakersNG’s report;







“The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, appears to have found love again after his recent separation from his Queen, Wuraola.



But the new love hoping to replace the Queen has a past that is now haunting her future.

NewsmakersNG learnt that Emmanuella Ropo was twice married with children and she has been in circulation for a while.



Her first marriage to one Joshua Adewale, an oil dealer, produced two children – girls, then she hooked one Femi and had her third child – a boy. She had allegedly been spotted with a popular Abeokuta-based Fuji musician, Alhaji Sefiu Alao Adekunle aka Omo Oko, who lost his wife last December, as well as a senior customs officer whose daughter got married recently at Oniru, in Lagos, and one Engr. Toye, who is allegedly a friend of the Ooni.



It has been revealed that Emmanuella, who hails from Abeokuta in Ogun State, has just ended her well documented steamy love affair with Femi, who had moved into her house at Anthony Enahoro Estate in Ogba, Ikeja. Pictures taken when love was blind have all been sent to NewsmakersNG.



Emmanuella recently stepped out with the Ooni to attend a high-society wedding in Lagos.



NewsmakersNG also learnt that one of Ooni’s sisters, Adesola, aka Yeye Two, is not comfortable with the unfolding scenario.



According to a source, Emmanuella and Oba Ogunwusi had been seeing each other before the crash of Ooni’s marriage. Another source said that the romance was gingered after the marriage crashed in August, and scouts went all out looking for another Queen for the King.



One of the scouts, close to Ooni’s family, is an Apapa-Lagos-based socialite and business tycoon. She hails from Ilesha, and she’s a toast of musicians in Lagos. Emmanuella is one of the ladies she has groomed in her circle.



She allegedly introduced Emmanuella to Oba Ogunwusi, and they took to each other like duck to water. But some of those in the know have started shouting: ‘Let the Buyer Beware!’



Emmanuella has, however, started clearing the cobwebs on her path. First, she allegedly picked a fight with Femi, the live-in lover, and then sent him packing. Femi was an Estate Agent in Abuja before he moved in with Emmanuella.”



However she has shut down the report, also revealing why she’s romantically linked to the monarch in an interview with FlipTV.



Hmmmmm

Oni just be loving complicated living girls



This girls are too complex for a Queen lifestyle



Well the oni sure likes dangerous women



But a Queen should really live a life close to one even before been crowned not all this ones hopping In cos of money 11 Likes

Hmmmm 1 Like

Coughs****clears throat# season 2 1 Like

Whats up with ooni and women who have been married twice?from wuraola to this emmanuella...na wa o 9 Likes

. What's with ooni and women with questionable past?? 3 Likes

and the lady is kinda fit for the king

This old mama? SMH.

No sha marry ibo.. na that one go cause fight 2 Likes

Are there no pretty decent ladies that are fair in complexion if that's what the king is after....

Enough of all these ex- Oloshos....

and yhu will not be



But na all yellow pawpaws dey get ugly relationship history?

Topic for research





Click like if you think the ooni is on this...

The Randy oni have a thing for fair skin ladies.

Sombori is out to spoil Sombori show. .. .. .. .. . Omo araye Le

selflessposhheart:

Oni just be loving complicated living girls



This girls are too complex for a Queen lifestyle



We the oni sure likes dangerous women



But a Queen should really live a life close to one even before been crowned not all this ones hoping I'm cos of money This your grammar though.

Which one is complicated living girls?

We the oni?

Don't get me started on the last sentence.

Please always spell check your posts. This your grammar though.Which one is complicated living girls?We the oni?Don't get me started on the last sentence.Please always spell check your posts. 4 Likes

I even think say na Mark Angel Emmanuella ni, I for just faint patapata.



Back to the topic, I heard Oni once married before he was crowned, abeg who know where the woman dey? I need to talk to her 4 Likes 1 Share



How progressive of him. This Ooni does not like virgins. He prefers the women with high sexual mileage.How progressive of him. 2 Likes

If true, the ooni is attracted to women with complicated marital history! 2 Likes

I'm dark skinned and have a crush on this man, but I guess he's into fair ladies

This Kabiyesi is too cool and handsome to be hooked to Belgium women up and down..Ebora Ile Ife should be careful in his selection this time around..women are very necessary but choosing a wrong one can be disastrous and traumatic to a descent personality like the king 1 Like 1 Share

This ooni go like "Belgium" things sha...With all due respect sir i infact we(the yoruba people) think you desrve a way more better woman(there are many women of virtue) than these ones,no offense.I also feel that his taste is also a source for concern...Afterall,no be only you like better thing. 1 Like

Pretty woman you two look good together though

naija... i hail oo



dont jus mess up in naija, only time will passby and they will dig up, open ur file and narrate ur stories from birth!