|Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by GibsonB: 8:29pm
Unborthered Paul Okoye shared this photo of himself as he took his kids for a playtime at the shopping mall in Lagos.
While his Brother Peter Okoye is currently in the US to make a solo performance.
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by majamajic(m): 8:31pm
they will still come back again stronger, one thing is that they can't just go solo.
both are important to themselves.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by goldbim(f): 8:36pm
To each his own..every mallam with his kettle!!
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by julietkcee(f): 8:38pm
Gawd! Hurts me alot when diz twins fight
pls come bk
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by Rokia2(f): 8:39pm
Let them keep fooling themselves.
Time will be the greatest teacher to them.
After their failed solo careers, They will fly back together before you can say "hey".
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by obojememe: 8:51pm
Their own p not mine nor seun
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:57pm
Who cares
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:58pm
Buhari is the cause
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by stGabrielo(m): 8:58pm
dem fight, dem gree, dem palaver dat doesn't put a spoon in my table
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by Pieromania: 9:00pm
Those guys are made already, whether their career comes to an end or not the fact remains they are already made . U cannot sing forever they have thriving businesses aside music
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by Alphasoar(m): 9:08pm
I want to know something oh, how did Tekno get 2.5m Instagram followers while Paul Psquare has just 1.6m. How did it happen.
It is no big deal but am just curious oh!!!
#Udo
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by demolinka(m): 9:10pm
By this time next year, dem go dey plan another album. Boys sabi d level.
IBO Boys Movement
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by nuelzy: 9:23pm
is that not aliona ...Peter's daughter
i just love paul's maturity ...
peter can be very insensitive shaaa
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by cescky(m): 9:51pm
wow
pauls children are so cute
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by CecyAdrian(f): 9:56pm
Alphasoar:
Mainly girls. It has to do with the sexual appeal that surround Tecno. Remember also that he is a much younger and single guy.
If you check and analysis fans of both artiste properly, you will discover that Paul's fans are made of more matured and reasonable people unlike Tecno's.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by flawlessT(f): 9:59pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by Foodforthought(m): 10:00pm
West life disbanded peacefully. We no go hear word because psquare dey quarrel.. mtcheew
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:00pm
..
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by emeijeh(m): 10:00pm
Alphasoar:
Followers can be purchased
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by mamatwiny: 10:00pm
Their break up is not negotiable.
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by elantraceey(f): 10:00pm
Cute kids..... The media is giving this people too much attention, people will always have issues and then settle or separate and life goes on.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:01pm
Don't even know what to say.
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by Bills2307(m): 10:01pm
while this p square thread is becoming more boring day by day. ...
I was passing by Tarzan street onitsha I heard an Igbo men selling casket telling his angry customer.
" Oga, this coffin na original ...2mins ur mama don reach heaven"
God y?
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by mykh01(m): 10:01pm
F
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by lenghtinny(m): 10:02pm
CecyAdrian:Come again!!!
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by Jybz: 10:03pm
Their problem..
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by DanielsParker(m): 10:05pm
cute Kids, just like mine.
|Re: Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone by IJOBA2: 10:05pm
mamatwiny:JUST LIKE NIGERIA UNITY
GOD GO PUNISH PROPHET BOKOHARII
(0) (Reply)
