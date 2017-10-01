Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Spends Playtime With His Kids, As Peter Performs In The US Alone (2701 Views)

While his Brother Peter Okoye is currently in the US to make a solo performance.





they will still come back again stronger, one thing is that they can't just go solo.



both are important to themselves. 1 Like

To each his own..every mallam with his kettle!!







pls come bk Gawd! Hurts me alot when diz twins fightpls come bk

Let them keep fooling themselves.



Time will be the greatest teacher to them.

After their failed solo careers, They will fly back together before you can say "hey". 1 Like

Their own p not mine nor seun

Who cares 2 Likes

Buhari is the cause

dem fight, dem gree, dem palaver dat doesn't put a spoon in my table 1 Like

Those guys are made already, whether their career comes to an end or not the fact remains they are already made . U cannot sing forever they have thriving businesses aside music

I want to know something oh, how did Tekno get 2.5m Instagram followers while Paul Psquare has just 1.6m. How did it happen.



It is no big deal but am just curious oh!!!



#Udo 1 Like

By this time next year, dem go dey plan another album. Boys sabi d level.

IBO Boys Movement 1 Like







i just love paul's maturity ...

peter can be very insensitive shaaa is that not aliona ...Peter's daughteri just love paul's maturity ...peter can be very insensitive shaaa





pauls children are so cute wowpauls children are so cute

Mainly girls. It has to do with the sexual appeal that surround Tecno. Remember also that he is a much younger and single guy.



If you check and analysis fans of both artiste properly, you will discover that Paul's fans are made of more matured and reasonable people unlike Tecno's. Mainly girls. It has to do with the sexual appeal that surround Tecno. Remember also that he is a much younger and single guy.If you check and analysis fans of both artiste properly, you will discover that Paul's fans are made of more matured and reasonable people unlike Tecno's. 1 Like

West life disbanded peacefully. We no go hear word because psquare dey quarrel.. mtcheew 1 Like

Followers can be purchased 1 Like

Their break up is not negotiable.

Cute kids..... The media is giving this people too much attention, people will always have issues and then settle or separate and life goes on. 1 Like

Don't even know what to say.

while this p square thread is becoming more boring day by day. ...

I was passing by Tarzan street onitsha I heard an Igbo men selling casket telling his angry customer.

" Oga, this coffin na original ...2mins ur mama don reach heaven"



God y?

CecyAdrian:





Mainly girls. It has to do with the sexual appeal that surround Tecno. Remember also that he is a much younger and single guy.



If you check and analysis fans of both artiste properly, you will discover that Paul's fans are made of more matured and reasonable people unlike Tecno's. Come again!!!



Their problem.. 1 Like

cute Kids, just like mine.