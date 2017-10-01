₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by massmediang: 11:12pm On Oct 02
There are cultures that seem very exciting not because we want to practice them but just that they are too strange to make sense. One of such cultures is found among the Padaung tribe, a subgroup of the Karenni, Burma (Myanmar) where the beauty of a woman lies in the length of her neck. There you find several women moving like Ostrich of Giraffes, giving the tribes women a nick name – the Giraffe women. This is an interesting piece. Find out why the Padaung women choose to look like Ostrich to prove their beauty. An interesting piece by Justkeeprunning.com provides a quick insight to the world of the ‘Giraffe’ women.
The Longer, the More Beautiful
How having long neck makes you look beautiful? Well, as a Malay, I’ve always seen a woman with long neck to be physically attractive, in which you refer her to have ‘leher jinjang’. But, what beautiful long neck is for “giraffe” tribe in eastern Burma or Myanmar, is certainly does not fit the image of being beautiful in my mind.
These women with long necks are from Padaung tribe, a subgroup of the Karenni which in turn is a subgroup of the Karen. “Padaung”, in the Shan anguage means “long neck”. The coils around their necks are actually made from brass and gold alloy. These women start wearing the coils as early as 5 years old, and as they get older, they add up more coils to their necks. It’s like spending long years of your life having something around your neck. Aarghh…I just can’t imagine if I were to be one of those women.
For them, having long neck is the symbol of wealth, position and beauty. Apart from being a beauty tradition, it is also said that many myths or histories lie behind the long-neck custom. Some said that wearing brass coils around necks in the past functioned to protect Padaung women from tigers, as they bite people’s necks. Others claim that it made them resemble the myth dragon, but it is also claimed that long necks were intended to make them look less attractive, hence they are likely to be taken as slaves in the past. Ironically, today’s Padaung women who still practise the coils wearing tradition tend to have long necks to preserve the tradition, and to look more beautiful!
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by soberdrunk(m): 11:14pm On Oct 02
Interesting! Asians never cease to amaze me with their weird sense of beauty.......
Ps-That awkward moment when your woman wants to lick your 'natural lolipop' and she is from the Padaung long neck tribe so you have to climb table.....
13 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by sexybbstar(f): 11:16pm On Oct 02
What manner of fvckery is this?
9 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by HeyCorleone(m): 11:18pm On Oct 02
Just wondering what happens when they remove the coils..
4 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Josephjnr(m): 11:20pm On Oct 02
HeyCorleone:
Fracture, subluxation,dislocation,disc shift and likely death.
24 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by DONOCHAS(m): 11:24pm On Oct 02
hoe do there neck bone stretch
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by CyberGypsy(m): 11:27pm On Oct 02
wawu!
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by ChineseBuggati3(m): 11:36pm On Oct 02
If you do this one for 9ja na zoo you go see yourself
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by dollytino4real(f): 11:37pm On Oct 02
they are allergic to short neck dat is y their neck is long
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by AleksAndria(f): 11:38pm On Oct 02
I’m still searching for the beauty in those necks . Has anyone found it?. Maybe, the person below me would have found it by the time s/he comments. Let me wait .
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by dominique(f): 12:05am
I've watched a clip about them on Oprah before. They looked so unreal. And yes, some of the women have been decapitated in the process of beautifying themselves in the name of custom and tradition.
4 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Daniel2060(m): 1:02am
Ugliness at its peak
5 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Funjosh(m): 8:47am
The Giraffe women
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by shikshark: 5:24pm
if to say na naija dem dey, waec go don ban their neck because of exam malpractice
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Ugoeze2016: 5:24pm
They look weird abeg
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by designer01(m): 5:24pm
This kain neck go dey useful in an examination hall
10 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:24pm
..These type of people will have a separate class room during exam
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Dearlord(m): 5:24pm
Wow
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by mccoy47(m): 5:24pm
If this type enter exam hall ehhh
3 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by izmercy(m): 5:26pm
Lol...progenitor of one of Nigeria’s finest female hip hop artiste
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by joebeckz(m): 5:26pm
Those necks are longer than a Monday
2 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by tobdee: 5:26pm
Oh my God.
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by obaival(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Pidginwhisper: 5:27pm
Original Pepsi long throat..These ones no fit choke on dick at all
7 Likes
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Jacksparr0w127: 5:28pm
How can I 'unsee' this please?
1 Like
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:28pm
Dont even know what to say to this
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by devigblegble: 5:28pm
Eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Kingvick: 5:28pm
They weird looking human beings.. I wonder where the beauty is in this rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by kikies(m): 5:29pm
But how do dey make the neck long, dem dey pull am upwards?........ I'm not understanding oooo
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by Donald3d(m): 5:29pm
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by romeorailss: 5:29pm
Wuuuuuuubisshhhhhhhhhh
1 Like
|Re: Beauty And The Neck! Meet The ‘giraffe’ Women Of Padaung Tribe In Burma by bettyLad(f): 5:29pm
see punishment , God help us , I didn't even see any beauty , they all look weird and it's appears painful to them ..
1 Like
