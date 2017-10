Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Busola Dakolo, Timi Dakolo's Wife Celebrates Birthday Today (Photo) (4727 Views)

Singer, Timi Dakolo took to his IG page to celebrate his beautiful wife and the mother of his three adorable kids, Busola Dakolo who is a year older today.



Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"MY PEOPLE PLEASE HELP ME WISH THIS AMAZING SOUL A HAPPY BIRTHDAY..WHEN I SAY THIS WOMAN KNOWS HOW TO MANAGE ME,I MEAN IT.. AND TELL I LOVE HER VERY TOO MUCH @busoladakolo .. MY KOGI PRINCESS."

Happy Birthday!!

How that guy take marry this fine woman





Saintsammurai:

wow she is such a beauty....

Una don start again! HBD to her.

wow she is such a beauty....

Happy birthday Mrs Dakolo

Happy Birthday!

When money dae honey go dae ,money answereth all things Timi know wella,I'm still looking for big butt lady

KendrickAyomide:

How that guy take marry this fine woman

Did God design fine women for only Fine men?

This woman too fine Abeg! 1 Like

:oHBD

KendrickAyomide:

How that guy take marry this fine woman



Is he responsible for your portion among women? Or your awful taste in women?

Saintsammurai:

wow she is such a beauty.... Click like if timi is greater than buhari.

wow she is such a beauty....Here, You made sense.



Here, you made no sense

Hapi birthday ma'am

Ive never seen an ugly busola. Always pretty.

Baby o baby, you like medicine to him

you give him everything he needs..

Happy birthday Mrs. Dakolo

HBD

Governor Dickson's grandma is Ijebu Ijaws marry Yoruba ladies a lot.

Fact

If u are a ugly guy and you are broke but wants to marry or date a beautiful lady there is one thing u need to do

You have to be funny.....the more u make her laff around you the more her eyes are closed and she wont notice how ugly u are

It works

Funny I was with him yesterday,

Saintsammurai:

E be like say something dey worry u dis morning

This one Na Girlfriend no be Wife.....

Girl was untouchable growing up. ...





YES i toasted her.





OMO Captain Amupitan

KendrickAyomide:

what do you mean? Is timi dakolo not cute enough??v people when ugly die self dey marry pretty lady talk less of handsome timi

aysuprano:

Fact

If u are a ugly guy and you are broke but wants to marry or date a beautiful lady there is one thing u need to do

You have to be funny.....the more u make her laff around you the more her eyes are closed and she wont notice how ugly u are

It works And when you stop being funny, she will pack her bags abi

Making her smile can get her but it won't make her stay if she doesn't want to..

Just be yourself, A girl that love you will love you, whether fugly or not....







And when you stop being funny, she will pack her bags abi
Making her smile can get her but it won't make her stay if she doesn't want to..
Just be yourself, A girl that love you will love you, whether fugly or not....

Happy birthday Mrs Timi

Divay22:



And when you stop being funny, she will pack her bags abi

Making her smile can get her but it won't make her stay if she doesn't want to..

Just be yourself, A girl that love you will love you, whether fugly or not....







Happy birthday Mrs Timi

Mrs Dakolo actually Mrs Dakolo actually