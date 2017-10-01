₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,291 members, 3,830,826 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 10:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC (6265 Views)
Man Breaks His Son's Hand In Ibadan, Sets Him On Fire For Stealing (Pics, Video) / Woman Disappears With 13-Month-Old Baby In Rivers (pic) / Vigilante Shoots Self Dead While Scaring Away Thieves (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Angelanest: 9:03am
The Rivers State police command has arrested a vigilante from Anambra state for allegedly trying to cut off a resident's hand in Rumuepirikom area of the state. According to a report, the vigilante who is currently in police custody - admitted to beating and cutting the victim with a machete.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/anambra-vigilante-arrested-almost-cutting-off-residents-hand-rivers-photo.html
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Angelanest: 9:03am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Afam4eva(m): 9:06am
How's he an Anambra vigilante and if he is, what's he invigilating in rivers state instead of Anambra.
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by adadike281(f): 9:52am
What a bias post! He might be from Anambra but a vigilante in Rivers. so d topic should read 'A vigilante personal cuts off a man's wrist in Rivers'. olodo op
13 Likes
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by brunofarad(m): 9:19pm
He should be charged to court
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Generalkaycee(m): 9:19pm
.
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by burkingx(f): 9:19pm
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by potipher7: 9:19pm
He no get name ?
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by emeijeh(m): 9:20pm
And where is the mutilated hand?
All I see is a man with an irregular stomach structure
Afam4eva:Which one is invigilating again?!
You must have been studying so hard for post UTME
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Evablizin(f): 9:20pm
Nawa oo bad blood everywhere.
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by sotall(m): 9:20pm
OK
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by teflonjake(m): 9:20pm
Fifth to comment comment I hope glo makes it count
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by designer01(m): 9:20pm
Anambra always in spotlight
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by cynthyluv(f): 9:21pm
This one weak me
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by potipher7: 9:22pm
Chaiii the worst thing that can happen to a man is if he looses his identity
See as nigerian govt change everything Umu to Rumu making it meaningless and funny
Just maka mmanu crude
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Thukzee01(m): 9:22pm
Am nt Hondastanding oo
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Lomprico2: 9:23pm
What is the reporter trying to gain by this type of headline?
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by AustineCJ: 9:23pm
Everyday different issue at hand,but wait Who again noticed banks and other online networks didn't send Independent massage to customers on 1st Octthings are indeed really hard.
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Foodforthought(m): 9:24pm
Gosh! I phucking hate vigilantes
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by arowstev2000: 9:25pm
Afam4eva:
Please who's ur English teacher
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Chuvin22(m): 9:26pm
Afam4eva:Invigilating
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Foodforthought(m): 9:27pm
arowstev2000:Help me ask am
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Odianose13(m): 9:27pm
Afam4eva:
Silly headline! Anambra State has nothing to do with this story. Anybody can be from Anambra State. The state has nothing to do with the crime. I'm sure the accused is a resident of Rivers State born in Anambra.
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Chuvin22(m): 9:28pm
arowstev2000:
Guy grab the humour and leave the rest.. This us not ur English class.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by oshe11(m): 9:29pm
chaii
he wan do suya fà
well
I CANT STOP LAUGHING
A FRIEND JUST TOLD ME THAT "ET AL" IS ONE OF THE MOST INTELLIGENT PERSON HE HAS SEEN, BECAUSE HE IS REFERENCED IN ALL PROJECT WORKS, BE IT ART, SCIENCE, ETC
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Sultty(m): 9:30pm
Release him for proper Justice to be meted on him
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by LordAA(m): 9:32pm
Wetin carry Anambra state vigilante go Rivers state? I guess he went for an external vigilance..
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Foodforthought(m): 9:32pm
Chuvin22:.
Which humour? You just dey hurry to comment
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Iceman2017(m): 9:32pm
Useless op trying to incite hatred here
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by wolesmile(m): 9:33pm
The Anambra/Rivers confusion is not even important for now. Why will he attempt to cut off another person's hand? I'm sure he needs the hand for ritual purpose. He should be properly investigated, and his house thoroughly searched. I'm sure he's been mining other parts in preparation for ritual. The things we read about these days...
|Re: Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC by Zico5(m): 9:36pm
Cutting ur fellow human's hand. These potopoto people will not cease to amaze
Banker Arrested For Withdrawing N50m From Customers’ Accounts (photo) / Photos: Man pours acid on his girlfriend after his pastor told him -mouaue.com / Lagos Children, Abducted By Nanny, Regain Freedom
Viewing this topic: Qwerty900info, Tadeus(m), SleekJandz(m), tewoayo(m), donpope1(m), dmostcheerful(f), Frankskaf(f), uyigwenosa, Apreel(f), krosskoch, 12345baba, simeonokah(m), Viktor1000(m), Jamescosmas(m), Truthbtold1, slimthugchimee2(m), SamuelAnyawu(m), 1shortblackboy, noblesail, Cmeo(m), Royals1st, Nikapetrelli(f), peteredo, addikt(m), Darligold, bladeAnders(m), HopeAtHand, sawsaw(m), oluwamitomisin, froshhomie(m), chasingsmiles, bonechamberlain(m), luckaz(m), Harry4cas(m), teebaxy(m), Vincent4u(m), vallycan(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10