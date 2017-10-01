Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Anambra Vigilante Arrested For Almost Cutting Off Resident's Hand In Rivers. PIC (6265 Views)

Man Breaks His Son's Hand In Ibadan, Sets Him On Fire For Stealing (Pics, Video) / Woman Disappears With 13-Month-Old Baby In Rivers (pic) / Vigilante Shoots Self Dead While Scaring Away Thieves (Pictured)

Source; The Rivers State police command has arrested a vigilante from Anambra state for allegedly trying to cut off a resident's hand in Rumuepirikom area of the state. According to a report, the vigilante who is currently in police custody - admitted to beating and cutting the victim with a machete.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/anambra-vigilante-arrested-almost-cutting-off-residents-hand-rivers-photo.html

How's he an Anambra vigilante and if he is, what's he invigilating in rivers state instead of Anambra. 7 Likes

What a bias post! He might be from Anambra but a vigilante in Rivers. so d topic should read 'A vigilante personal cuts off a man's wrist in Rivers'. olodo op 13 Likes

He should be charged to court

All I see is a man with an irregular stomach structure





How's he an Anambra vigilante and if he is, what's he invigilating in rivers state instead of Anambra. Which one is invigilating again?!

And where is the mutilated hand?

Nawa oo bad blood everywhere.

Anambra always in spotlight

See as nigerian govt change everything Umu to Rumu making it meaningless and funny

See as nigerian govt change everything Umu to Rumu making it meaningless and funny

Just maka mmanu crude Chaiii the worst thing that can happen to a man is if he looses his identity

What is the reporter trying to gain by this type of headline?

things are indeed really hard. Everyday different issue at hand,but wait Who again noticed banks and other online networks didn't send Independent massage to customers on 1st Oct

Gosh! I phucking hate vigilantes

How's he an Anambra vigilante and is he is, what's he invigilating in rivers state instead of Anambra.

Please who's ur English teacher

How's he an Anambra vigilante and is he is, what's he invigilating in rivers state instead of Anambra. Invigilating Invigilating

Help me ask am

How's he an Anambra vigilante and if he is, what's he invigilating in rivers state instead of Anambra.

Silly headline! Anambra State has nothing to do with this story. Anybody can be from Anambra State. The state has nothing to do with the crime. I'm sure the accused is a resident of Rivers State born in Anambra. Silly headline! Anambra State has nothing to do with this story. Anybody can be from Anambra State. The state has nothing to do with the crime. I'm sure the accused is a resident of Rivers State born in Anambra.

Please who's ur English teacher

Guy grab the humour and leave the rest.. This us not ur English class.





he wan do suya fà

















Release him for proper Justice to be meted on him

Wetin carry Anambra state vigilante go Rivers state? I guess he went for an external vigilance..

Guy grab the humour and leave the rest.. This us not ur English class. .

Which humour? You just dey hurry to comment Which humour? You just dey hurry to comment

Useless op trying to incite hatred here

The Anambra/Rivers confusion is not even important for now. Why will he attempt to cut off another person's hand? I'm sure he needs the hand for ritual purpose. He should be properly investigated, and his house thoroughly searched. I'm sure he's been mining other parts in preparation for ritual. The things we read about these days...