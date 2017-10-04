Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? (7344 Views)

Is Your Wife's Money 'her' Money And Yours 'our' Money?. / When Your Wife Takes Your Place As The Husband (Photo) / I Gave My Wife Money For Abortion (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

Should a Wife's Money be '' Hers '' , while the husband's be " Ours " ?





With the rising influence of feminism, and/or divergent ways of doing things, ladies are beginning to re-define the way things should be done in marriage ( Not saying it is wrong for ladies to have expectations and look out for it though).



One important aspect of the family that is affected in a marriage is the issue of " finance "



Now, I heard a lady saying she can't collect money from any man, because she doesn't want to be told the husband made her or made her wealthy. It touched my heart. This meant that in the marriage she wanted to keep her money, hence her money is hers, while the husband's money is either his or " theirs ".



What is your view on this subject? Do you agree? I thought marriage should be 50/50. Or better still couples should look for ways to work with a formula that works with them... What do you think?



Suggestions please.. Wife's money, Our Money...



OR



Joint Account, and separate individual accounts.







Is Your Wife's Money Hers, and Yours Our Money?



Should Couples Operate A Joint Account?





What do you think? 1 Like

That'll be cheating. His money is our money same with mine as our money too. If we start holding our money because we worked for it individually, then the oneness in our marriage evaporates. 63 Likes 8 Shares

I don't think i can even operate a joint account



... 3 Likes

makydebbie:

That'll be cheating. His money is our money same with mine as our money too.

Nice. I'll respond after many ladies comment. I like to sample opinions from more ladies Nice. I'll respond after many ladies comment. I like to sample opinions from more ladies

That'd be selfish,his money is his,mine's mine.Joint account is a no-no. 3 Likes

for this reason they are no longer Twain but one.if you don't do your financial thin together both of you are breaking the law of marriage. when the law of marriage is toiled with.that Union won't last until it changes ok.singles learn to Handle your financial side with your lover before marriage for this reason they are no longer Twain but one.if you don't do your financial thin together both of you are breaking the law of marriage. when the law of marriage is toiled with.that Union won't last until it changes ok.singles learn to Handle your financial side with your lover before marriage 1 Like

As long as marriage institution is concerned, men will always be the breadwinner... It's his responsibity to provide for the household, why his wife assist in any little way she can. Unless you decide never to go into such institution, then you can start thinking of sharing responsibility 50/50. 15 Likes

Wrong. My money is mine. Her money is mine as well. 31 Likes 3 Shares

MhizzAJ:

I don't think i can even operate a joint account



... . you don't need to to operate a joint account with your spouse ok just understand yourself or else money issue will bring problem between you two . you don't need to to operate a joint account with your spouse ok just understand yourself or else money issue will bring problem between you two 2 Likes

IamLEGEND1:

Wrong.

My money is mine. Her money is mine as well.



13 Likes

IamLEGEND1:

Wrong.

My money is mine. Her money is mine as well. lol ma nigga.. 16 Likes 2 Shares



A husband that depends on his wife's money is a disgrace to men

My money is mine alone and I can only decide to give him if he asks

Besides isn't he suppose to be the head of the family His money is ours. A husband that depends on his wife's money is a disgrace to menMy money is mine alone and I can only decide to give him if he asksBesides isn't he suppose to be the head of the familyHis money is ours. 12 Likes 3 Shares

CEEcey:





A husband that depends on his wife's money is a disgrace to men



My money is mine alone and I can only decide to give him if he asks



Besides isn't he suppose to be the head of the family

His money is ours.



So, his money is ours, and yours remains yours.. But what would you be doing with your money since he'll be taking care of your needs and that of the family? So, his money is ours, and yours remains yours.. But what would you be doing with your money since he'll be taking care of your needs and that of the family? 21 Likes

Tahra:

That'd be selfish,his money is his,mine's mine.Joint account is a no-no.

This seems... This seems...

Saintsammurai:

lol ma nigga.. No time to dull mah niggah.

Shey dem want a man who isn't afraid to take charge. I'm more than happy to run their financial sturvs. 4 Likes

gabinogem:

As long as marriage institution is concerned, men will always be the breadwinner... It's his responsibity to provide for the household, why his wife assist in any little way she can. Unless you decide never to go into such institution, then you can start thinking of sharing responsibility 50/50. Sunshineg see this. Sunshineg see this.

gabinogem:

As long as marriage institution is concerned, men will always be the breadwinner... It's his responsibity to provide for the household, why his wife assist in any little way she can. Unless you decide never to go into such institution, then you can start thinking of sharing responsibility 50/50.



This used to be the traditional system, but it has been challenged by this generation...Moreso, ladies now work asides their husbands...hence the need to do a fresh evaluation. This used to be the traditional system, but it has been challenged by this generation...Moreso, ladies now work asides their husbands...hence the need to do a fresh evaluation. 6 Likes

Tahra:

That'd be selfish,his money is his,mine's mine.Joint account is a no-no. You never ready. 2 Likes

makydebbie:

That'll be cheating. His money is our money same with mine as our money too.

Makydebbie. God bless your heart jare. You have a good heart Makydebbie. God bless your heart jare. You have a good heart 4 Likes 1 Share

It should work both ways

It's our money, either mine or his.Joint account i see no issue with it if you trust your partner, we're just saving for the rainy day.

Joint account equal joint signature.

You can't have access to the money without my signature, same with me not having access without your signature...One just need to have an understanding partner and money won't be a biggie. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Saintsammurai:

You never ready. For what For what

Divay22:

It should work both ways

It's our money, either mine or his.Joint account i see no issue with it if you trust your partner, we're just saving for the rainy day.

Joint account equal joint signature.

You can't have access to the money without my signature, same with me not having access without your signature...One just need to have an understanding partner and money won't be a biggie.



Nice input, thanks for sharing. Many young ladies now from my personal research have setup a defensive mechanism in the event of a divorce, and one of such is to play game with finances. Thanks again for your input Nice input, thanks for sharing. Many young ladies now from my personal research have setup a defensive mechanism in the event of a divorce, and one of such is to play game with finances. Thanks again for your input 7 Likes

we'll run a joint account nd only me would know the ATM pin 1 Like

CEEcey:





A husband that depends on his wife's money is a disgrace to men



My money is mine alone and I can only decide to give him if he asks



Besides isn't he suppose to be the head of the family

His money is ours.

C'mon go & siddan there!



A woman that is fully dependent on her husband is also a disgrace, na him born you?



My money will always be mine, but taking care of my family will always be top priority. While i also expect our family to be her financial priority as well.



May stingy & lazy women never be our portion, Amen! C'mon go & siddan there!A woman that is fully dependent on her husband is also a disgrace, na him born you?My money will always be mine, but taking care of my family will always be top priority. While i also expect our family to be her financial priority as well.May stingy & lazy women never be our portion, Amen! 48 Likes 6 Shares

supersystemsnig:







This used to be the traditional system, but it has been challenged by this generation...Moreso, ladies now work asides their husbands...hence the need to do a fresh evaluation. "Fresh Valuation" for it to be 50/50 in terms of sharing responsibilities "Fresh Valuation" for it to be 50/50 in terms of sharing responsibilities 1 Like