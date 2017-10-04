₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 9:38am On Oct 03
Should a Wife's Money be '' Hers '' , while the husband's be " Ours " ?
With the rising influence of feminism, and/or divergent ways of doing things, ladies are beginning to re-define the way things should be done in marriage ( Not saying it is wrong for ladies to have expectations and look out for it though).
One important aspect of the family that is affected in a marriage is the issue of " finance "
Now, I heard a lady saying she can't collect money from any man, because she doesn't want to be told the husband made her or made her wealthy. It touched my heart. This meant that in the marriage she wanted to keep her money, hence her money is hers, while the husband's money is either his or " theirs ".
What is your view on this subject? Do you agree? I thought marriage should be 50/50. Or better still couples should look for ways to work with a formula that works with them... What do you think?
Suggestions please.. Wife's money, Our Money...
OR
Joint Account, and separate individual accounts.
Is Your Wife's Money Hers, and Yours Our Money?
Should Couples Operate A Joint Account?
What do you think?
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by makydebbie(f): 9:42am On Oct 03
That'll be cheating. His money is our money same with mine as our money too. If we start holding our money because we worked for it individually, then the oneness in our marriage evaporates.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by MhizzAJ(f): 9:43am On Oct 03
I don't think i can even operate a joint account
...
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 9:43am On Oct 03
makydebbie:
Nice. I'll respond after many ladies comment. I like to sample opinions from more ladies
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Tahra: 9:48am On Oct 03
That'd be selfish,his money is his,mine's mine.Joint account is a no-no.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by mikejj(m): 9:49am On Oct 03
for this reason they are no longer Twain but one.if you don't do your financial thin together both of you are breaking the law of marriage. when the law of marriage is toiled with.that Union won't last until it changes ok.singles learn to Handle your financial side with your lover before marriage
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by gabinogem(m): 9:51am On Oct 03
As long as marriage institution is concerned, men will always be the breadwinner... It's his responsibity to provide for the household, why his wife assist in any little way she can. Unless you decide never to go into such institution, then you can start thinking of sharing responsibility 50/50.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by IamLEGEND1: 9:52am On Oct 03
Wrong. My money is mine. Her money is mine as well.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by mikejj(m): 9:52am On Oct 03
MhizzAJ:. you don't need to to operate a joint account with your spouse ok just understand yourself or else money issue will bring problem between you two
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 9:52am On Oct 03
IamLEGEND1:
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Saintsammurai(m): 9:53am On Oct 03
IamLEGEND1:lol ma nigga..
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Homeboiy(m): 9:53am On Oct 03
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by CEEcey(f): 9:55am On Oct 03
A husband that depends on his wife's money is a disgrace to men
My money is mine alone and I can only decide to give him if he asks
Besides isn't he suppose to be the head of the family His money is ours.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 9:57am On Oct 03
CEEcey:
So, his money is ours, and yours remains yours.. But what would you be doing with your money since he'll be taking care of your needs and that of the family?
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 9:58am On Oct 03
Tahra:
This seems...
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by IamLEGEND1: 9:59am On Oct 03
Saintsammurai:No time to dull mah niggah.
Shey dem want a man who isn't afraid to take charge. I'm more than happy to run their financial sturvs.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Tahra: 10:00am On Oct 03
gabinogem:Sunshineg see this.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 10:03am On Oct 03
gabinogem:
This used to be the traditional system, but it has been challenged by this generation...Moreso, ladies now work asides their husbands...hence the need to do a fresh evaluation.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Saintsammurai(m): 10:04am On Oct 03
Tahra:You never ready.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 10:04am On Oct 03
makydebbie:
Makydebbie. God bless your heart jare. You have a good heart
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Divay22(f): 10:05am On Oct 03
It should work both ways
It's our money, either mine or his.Joint account i see no issue with it if you trust your partner, we're just saving for the rainy day.
Joint account equal joint signature.
You can't have access to the money without my signature, same with me not having access without your signature...One just need to have an understanding partner and money won't be a biggie.
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Tahra: 10:06am On Oct 03
Saintsammurai:For what
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 10:07am On Oct 03
Divay22:
Nice input, thanks for sharing. Many young ladies now from my personal research have setup a defensive mechanism in the event of a divorce, and one of such is to play game with finances. Thanks again for your input
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by smardray(m): 10:08am On Oct 03
we'll run a joint account nd only me would know the ATM pin
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by Next2Bezee(m): 10:10am On Oct 03
CEEcey:
C'mon go & siddan there!
A woman that is fully dependent on her husband is also a disgrace, na him born you?
My money will always be mine, but taking care of my family will always be top priority. While i also expect our family to be her financial priority as well.
May stingy & lazy women never be our portion, Amen!
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by gabinogem(m): 10:11am On Oct 03
supersystemsnig:"Fresh Valuation" for it to be 50/50 in terms of sharing responsibilities
|Re: Should A Wife's Money Be '' Hers '' , While The Husband's Money Be " Ours " ? by supersystemsnig: 10:12am On Oct 03
gabinogem:
But many ladies want to keep their money to themselves nau ?
