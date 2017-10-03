₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Kolababe: 12:54pm
These photos of some female guests at a wedding in Lagos last Sunday, have been buzzing on social media because of the style of their dresses. While some internet users opined that the dresses are fashionable, others have been calling them out saying the dresses are inappropriate as they are too revealing...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/female-guests-at-lagos-wedding-spark-criticisms-online-over-their-dresses-pics
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Kolababe: 12:54pm
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Ninethmare: 12:56pm
OK
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 12:56pm
Na the husband's Ex bring her gang come
Awon team Rosie.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:58pm
Well, maybe they didn't read well the MEMO
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by coolebux(m): 12:59pm
Over-grown kids
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by unapapadeycraze: 1:06pm
no wonder women are not sex object.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Florblu(f): 1:15pm
I'm not in support of immoral dressing,but every sane person here will know that the pictures above are still decent compare to the ones we see every weekends or even daily.
Going around half Unclad is trashy
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by CovertWIN(m): 1:15pm
Why not declare it nudist occasion, not that I have anything against nudist.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 1:23pm
Lagos girls and their wahala sef
they just like making everything difficult
Men will be walking round that wedding with hard erection.
You ppl should sofri for the guys na
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by CEEcey(f): 1:23pm
When your ex decides to show you what u are missing
Awon omo wobe!! Shildren of nowadays and nudity na 5&6
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:23pm
Olympus! Fallen!
Wall of Jericho! Fallen!
Naira to dollar! Fallen!
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by PaperLace: 1:25pm
A long time ago _when you wear native dresses, there is this mature look it gives you, without taking away your allure. They were reserved for church, weddings and some kind occasions.
Fast forward to 2017, I am lost for words.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Kurisigamo(m): 1:25pm
Professional Space Booker
Expired assets...
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Michellla(f): 1:28pm
This is actually modest compared to some i've seen.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Mindfulness: 1:38pm
They look good. Very se.xy but also elegant.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:40pm
It's their choice if they choose to expose their deflated mammary glands
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 1:42pm
... And then they said "our bodies are ours and We should not be seen as sex objects irrespective of how we dress..."
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 1:47pm
, dey see opportunities 2 catch beta fish, dem dey wear trash, ar 39 now, dem go carry unwanted preg.and b asking romance landers 4 advice ,
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by EzeEbira(m): 1:50pm
Erection go kill person for this kind wedding na to rush go restroom go masturbate fit save person.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 1:56pm
The guest now!!!
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by jayson87: 2:44pm
You wonder why they keep going to their friends wedding and no one has thought about attending theirs
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Lorhdany(m): 3:00pm
These ones went to hunt for husband o0..
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Iyajelili(f): 3:06pm
Olooosho!!!! No just collect babajelili from me abeg
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by vicky6: 4:51pm
awon slay mamas Some reasons why men see them as sex objects
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 5:24pm
Rosie and co.
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 5:37pm
Association of fallen Olympus.
.... But some guys can change a standing boob to a flat slippers overnight...
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by wellmax(m): 5:38pm
When they are looking for husbands, what do you expect?
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by superior494(m): 5:39pm
endtime guest
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 5:39pm
I see Dolapo G....that one na full time olosho.. not surprised
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:39pm
Okay
|Re: Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) by joepentwo(m): 5:40pm
I NO CRE TO UNDERSTAND
