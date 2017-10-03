Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Female Guests Bare Cleavage At Lagos Wedding (Photos) (20850 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/female-guests-at-lagos-wedding-spark-criticisms-online-over-their-dresses-pics

















These photos of some female guests at a wedding in Lagos last Sunday, have been buzzing on social media because of the style of their dresses. While some internet users opined that the dresses are fashionable, others have been calling them out saying the dresses are inappropriate as they are too revealing...

SEE ALLL THEIR PHOTOS>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/female-guests-at-lagos-wedding-spark-criticisms-online-over-their-dresses-pics>





















OK



Awon team Rosie. Na the husband's Ex bring her gang comeAwon team Rosie. 77 Likes









Well, maybe they didn't read well the MEMO

Over-grown kids

no wonder women are not sex object. 10 Likes

I'm not in support of immoral dressing,but every sane person here will know that the pictures above are still decent compare to the ones we see every weekends or even daily.



Going around half Unclad is trashy 5 Likes

Why not declare it nudist occasion, not that I have anything against nudist.

Lagos girls and their wahala sef





they just like making everything difficult





Men will be walking round that wedding with hard erection.





You ppl should sofri for the guys na 17 Likes 2 Shares

When your ex decides to show you what u are missing





Awon omo wobe!! Shildren of nowadays and nudity na 5&6 12 Likes





Olympus! Fallen!



Wall of Jericho! Fallen!



Naira to dollar! Fallen! Olympus! Fallen!Wall of Jericho! Fallen!Naira to dollar! Fallen! 15 Likes

A long time ago _when you wear native dresses, there is this mature look it gives you, without taking away your allure. They were reserved for church, weddings and some kind occasions.



Fast forward to 2017, I am lost for words. 9 Likes





Expired assets... Professional Space BookerExpired assets...

This is actually modest compared to some i've seen. 5 Likes

They look good. Very se.xy but also elegant. 1 Like

It's their choice if they choose to expose their deflated mammary glands 1 Like

... And then they said "our bodies are ours and We should not be seen as sex objects irrespective of how we dress..." 9 Likes

, dey see opportunities 2 catch beta fish, dem dey wear trash, ar 39 now, dem go carry unwanted preg.and b asking romance landers 4 advice , , dey see opportunities 2 catch beta fish, dem dey wear trash, ar 39 now, dem go carry unwanted preg.and b asking romance landers 4 advice 3 Likes

Erection go kill person for this kind wedding na to rush go restroom go masturbate fit save person.

The guest now!!!

You wonder why they keep going to their friends wedding and no one has thought about attending theirs 3 Likes

These ones went to hunt for husband o0..

Olooosho!!!! No just collect babajelili from me abeg

Some reasons why men see them as sex objects awon slay mamasSome reasons why men see them as sex objects

Rosie and co.

Association of fallen Olympus.



.... But some guys can change a standing boob to a flat slippers overnight... 3 Likes

When they are looking for husbands, what do you expect?

endtime guest 1 Like

I see Dolapo G....that one na full time olosho.. not surprised

Okay