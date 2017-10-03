₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by WotzupNG: 3:06pm
MONEY is an INTELLECTUAL entity. It doesn't ENJOY the COMPANY of FOOLS
The above quote is from a Zimbabwean Pastor, Uebert Angel who posted the words on Instagram alongside a picture showing him beside a yellow Lamborghini.
Do you agree with his saying?
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Billyonaire: 3:26pm
He is right.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Denko2721987(m): 3:45pm
Probably indirectly referring to his congregrants as fools..
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by LifestyleTonite: 4:16pm
Billyonaire:He is wrong to say that as a pastor.
lalasticlala
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Billyonaire: 4:18pm
LifestyleTonite:
What you dont know is that Pastors are fraudsters, almost all of them. They pay no tax, they say Church is charity, yet they do not help their poor, but they take away the little they have. All in the name of God.
But what this Pastor said, is not scriptural, he is talking as a businessman and he is right.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by asuustrike2009: 7:54pm
LifestyleTonite:How's he wrong? Where is your backing to that?
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Daviddson(m): 7:59pm
Was this how Jesus Christ lived while He graced the earth for 33 years? Of course no. The austere and compassionate lifestyle of Christ is there for all to read. "By their fruit we shall know them" easily applies here.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:37pm
okay
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by hoesaintloyal(m): 9:37pm
I'm afraid he is right.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by cr7rooney10(m): 9:37pm
In his own view
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Abudu2000(m): 9:38pm
See how gullible followers keep enriching these fraudsters
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by ba7man(m): 9:38pm
There's a passage in the bible that refers to a " Rich Fool".
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by oshe11(m): 9:38pm
Even DJ Cuppy so called champagne used n dumped HER
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by supersystemsnig: 9:38pm
The economy of Zimbabwe has been in shambles for nearly a decade, i'm sure the cost spent to get this ride and his posh estate could have been put into humanitarian needs that would have provided relief,succor,hope and some comfort...
May God raise a generation of compassionate leaders..
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by hanassholesolo: 9:38pm
I always wondered why pastors don't take money from the rich and gove to the poor in their congregations?
Some churches have 0 financial impact on their community. They just keep sucking it dry.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Hexilon: 9:38pm
Another blow below the belt for the sheeples
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by DaInferno(m): 9:38pm
They said we should not judge u... I live you in the hands of God,foe a pastorsmh...that quote is too gangster
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:38pm
Hmm
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Slayer2: 9:39pm
Lmao. So love this nigga.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Foodforthought(m): 9:39pm
Angel indeed!
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by konkonbilo(m): 9:39pm
Pastorprenuer
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by chic2pimp(m): 9:40pm
Dude is taking a dig at His congregation.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by itiswellandwell: 9:40pm
Hmm
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Oladipo1166(m): 9:40pm
Photoshop
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by princeade86(m): 9:40pm
there is God. vanity upon vanity
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by jeeqaa7(m): 9:40pm
Y
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by kllinxman(m): 9:40pm
Minus Over-religion.... Those statements are absolutely correct... interpret money miss road
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Foodforthought(m): 9:40pm
[quote author=DaInferno post=61081740]They said we should not judge u... I live you in the hands of God,foe a pastorsmh...that quote is too gangster [/quo
This one big pass auto correct
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by castrol180(m): 9:41pm
He is not an intellect perse but riding on the foolishness of his congregants...though a lot of fools dine and wine with dough.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by Odianose13(m): 9:41pm
Billyonaire:
He isn't right my brother. Go and read what the Bible says in Matthew 5:22. And read the story of the rich man in Luke 12. Then u'll understand why he is wrong.
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by MrBigiman: 9:41pm
After enjoying people tithe and offering, he turns around and calls them fool. That why I have avoided these business Centres called church for over 2yrs and I have absolute peace. No one will cheat me for nothing and I will keep shouting ride on Papa!
|Re: Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) by paradigmshift(m): 9:41pm
okay o
