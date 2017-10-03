Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Uebert Angel Flaunts His Lamborghini (Pictured) (4595 Views)

MONEY is an INTELLECTUAL entity. It doesn't ENJOY the COMPANY of FOOLS

The above quote is from a Zimbabwean Pastor, Uebert Angel who posted the words on Instagram alongside a picture showing him beside a yellow Lamborghini.



Do you agree with his saying?



He is right.

Probably indirectly referring to his congregrants as fools.. 27 Likes 1 Share

Billyonaire:

He is right. He is wrong to say that as a pastor.



lalasticlala He is wrong to say that as a pastor.lalasticlala 5 Likes

LifestyleTonite:



He is wrong to say that as a pastor.



lalasticlala



What you dont know is that Pastors are fraudsters, almost all of them. They pay no tax, they say Church is charity, yet they do not help their poor, but they take away the little they have. All in the name of God.



But what this Pastor said, is not scriptural, he is talking as a businessman and he is right. What you dont know is that Pastors are fraudsters, almost all of them. They pay no tax, they say Church is charity, yet they do not help their poor, but they take away the little they have. All in the name of God.But what this Pastor said, is not scriptural, he is talking as a businessman and he is right. 8 Likes

LifestyleTonite:



He is wrong to say that as a pastor.



lalasticlala How's he wrong? Where is your backing to that? How's he wrong? Where is your backing to that?

Was this how Jesus Christ lived while He graced the earth for 33 years? Of course no. The austere and compassionate lifestyle of Christ is there for all to read. "By their fruit we shall know them" easily applies here. 1 Like

I'm afraid he is right.

See how gullible followers keep enriching these fraudsters 2 Likes

There's a passage in the bible that refers to a " Rich Fool". 1 Like

The economy of Zimbabwe has been in shambles for nearly a decade, i'm sure the cost spent to get this ride and his posh estate could have been put into humanitarian needs that would have provided relief,succor,hope and some comfort...





May God raise a generation of compassionate leaders.. 1 Like

I always wondered why pastors don't take money from the rich and gove to the poor in their congregations?



Some churches have 0 financial impact on their community. They just keep sucking it dry.





Another blow below the belt for the sheeples

smh...that quote is too gangster They said we should not judge u... I live you in the hands of God,foe a pastorsmh...that quote is too gangster

Lmao. So love this nigga.

Angel indeed!

Pastorprenuer 1 Like

Dude is taking a dig at His congregation. 1 Like

there is God. vanity upon vanity

Minus Over-religion.... Those statements are absolutely correct... interpret money miss road

He is not an intellect perse but riding on the foolishness of his congregants...though a lot of fools dine and wine with dough.

Billyonaire:

He is right.

He isn't right my brother. Go and read what the Bible says in Matthew 5:22. And read the story of the rich man in Luke 12. Then u'll understand why he is wrong. He isn't right my brother. Go and read what the Bible says in Matthew 5:22. And read the story of the rich man in Luke 12. Then u'll understand why he is wrong.

After enjoying people tithe and offering, he turns around and calls them fool. That why I have avoided these business Centres called church for over 2yrs and I have absolute peace. No one will cheat me for nothing and I will keep shouting ride on Papa! 1 Like