|B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by queensera(f): 3:08pm
HKN Gang act, "B-Red" had an issue with his fan after he flaunted his money on Instagram. The money he flaunted didn’t go down well with his fan, as he attacked the singer and call him a Daddy’s boy and pray thunder to fire him.
B-Red however replied the fan.
1 Share
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:12pm
some fans wey carry 50odds with their last #100 and still no chop, u dey here dey flaunt money lol, bro no vex jare
27 Likes
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by BreezyCB(m): 3:18pm
See frog eyes
8 Likes
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Tolexander: 3:21pm
Artist like BRed is meant to be after flaunting the number of hit songs not money again.
BRed has succeeded in making us know that money may not buy success in the musical world.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Young03(m): 3:29pm
who's Bred?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by NairalandCS(m): 3:43pm
Young03:
It's bread they want to say, Don't mind them.
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by nictech: 4:37pm
What?
2 Likes
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Iyajelili(f): 4:38pm
Childish
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by NLProblemChild(m): 4:38pm
Misplace priority.
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by superior494(m): 4:38pm
people with flaunting these days
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by feranmi400: 4:38pm
Ehn Ehn Agege BRed..
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by RobinHez(m): 4:38pm
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by deebrain(m): 4:38pm
Please Op.....
Can you epp us?
IT IS BEE-RED.
AS you take write am, e be like BREAD.
No offense though, Davido.
PS. The fans face looks like a hater sha.....
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Jacksparr0w127: 4:38pm
The youths of this generation dont mind their businesses. Too bad
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by biggerboyc(m): 4:38pm
Childish display
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by GoldenBoi111: 4:38pm
Moral lesson, Don't always be a troll, one guy just got himself 5k by simply asking Bred. Iwor fe ma shey online Badoo. ���
8 Likes
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by femo86(m): 4:39pm
k
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Ayblaize(m): 4:39pm
BreezyCB:The more you see, the bigger your eyes.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:39pm
Even if b- red is taken to cele church for cleansing...his song would never shine or blow
He had better choose another thing na maybe fashion designer or tatoo piercer...the earlier the better
6 Likes
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Kowor(f): 4:40pm
B red is a typical example of a student given expo and still fails woefully. Not my cup of tea sha.
1 Like
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by xtremeTall(m): 4:40pm
Hashimyussufamao:am very sure u ar one of them
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by free2ryhme: 4:40pm
queensera:Poor children of rich parents
1 Like
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by talk2percy(m): 4:41pm
[b]Why u dey tell am say make thunder fire am for him own money again? Aargghh bros, why another man blessing dey pain u [/b]ni??
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by takenadoh: 4:41pm
Na wah even with bomb around your waist BRed can't still blow!
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Kowor(f): 4:41pm
BornnAgainChild:Ring piercer is more like it
1 Like
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Divay22(f): 4:42pm
Fans no still get chill o
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by free2ryhme: 4:42pm
queensera:
This is the only useful thing he can do
Any other thing he is a complete waste in it
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Lomprico2: 4:42pm
Young03:
Shina rambo!
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by Sirheny007(m): 4:43pm
I don't blame these ingrates.. I blame money for missing road
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by PETUK(m): 4:44pm
Young03:he's a Cobbler
|Re: B-red And A Fan Come For Each Other After Flaunting Money On Instagram. by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:44pm
Kowor:
Abi
