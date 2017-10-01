₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,427 members, 3,831,231 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) (2067 Views)
5 Cars That Are More Expensive Than Neymar Jr’s Salary / 10 Cars That Have Other Names In Other Countries / Top 7 Cars That Once Ruled Our Nigerian Roads. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by Explorers(m): 3:59pm On Oct 03
Nissan has unveiled a high-tech sweat detector which warns motorists when they need to drink water, after studies showed dehydration can be as bad as drink-driving.
Researchers found motorists who consume only a sip of water (25ml) per hour made more than double the number of mistakes on the road than those who were properly hydrated.
Researchers apply the coating to the steering wheel and front seats, which then changes colour when it is in contact with perspiration.
When dehydrated the SOAK coating turns yellow and when rehydrated it turns blue.
They are also highlighting the dangers of dehydration with mistakes including late-braking, drifting within a lane and even crossing lane lines.
Approximately two-thirds of drivers are unable to recognise the symptoms of dehydration like tiredness, dizziness, headache, a dry mouth and slower reaction times.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4933884/Nissan-sweat-detector-warns-motorists-need-water.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44,
1 Like
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by Airtimex(m): 4:00pm On Oct 03
Let me park my Nissan here for a little refreshment, seems is tasty...it will chop gala join
2 Likes
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by Explorers(m): 4:01pm On Oct 03
AutoReportNG
2 Likes
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by comradespade(m): 4:04pm On Oct 03
It's explorer the wicked thread maker
2 Likes
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by iamchybs(m): 4:08pm On Oct 03
Interesting
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by AutoReportNG: 4:15pm On Oct 03
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by smithsydny(m): 4:40pm On Oct 03
E done happen ooooo... Explorer show oo
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by InsideOut247: 5:31pm On Oct 03
naso
1 Like
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by mayor2013: 7:00pm On Oct 03
Who is requesting for this? The older once made what came out of it?
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by Damoxy(m): 7:33pm On Oct 03
The Future of Technology is very bright. Some things might look unnecessary for now but on the long run we will thank them for inventing such.
TECHNOLOGY IS BAE
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by OlujobaSamuel: 9:21pm On Oct 03
i hear sey na crime to drink water while driving for lagos, how we go use this kind vehicle biko?
i don dey save #1 daily for my driverless car sha, no need to dey obtain driver license again
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by cyojunior1: 9:28pm On Oct 03
will this one work here in the Zoo?
we are always thirsty when ever we see chinedu hawking bottle water in holdup
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by brenister10: 10:23pm On Oct 03
Wetin oyinbo no go do. Anxiously waiting to hear say dem don create an equipment wey go detect the number of times a lady has slept with men.
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by InfinixMine(m): 10:36pm On Oct 03
Business has only two functions - marketing and innovation.
-Milan Kundera
Explorers is here again.... DJ Lalasticlala
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by maisauki: 10:36pm On Oct 03
CAVEAT EMPTOR
this piece of land is not for sale, beware of 4-1-ten
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by DanielsParker(m): 7:07am
loool.. funny
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by deepwater(f): 7:07am
The detector would over work in Lagos traffic
1 Like
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by moscobabs(m): 7:08am
I'm waiting for them to do a car that will tell when my wife had sex with any man
Awon werey they should come and explain to me why their Nissan Quest is difficult to maintain with its electrical problems
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by sofeco(m): 7:09am
Ok, and I trust Nissan, it'l be kinda cheap.
visit: www.creativestudioone.com
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by Kufie(m): 7:10am
They should unveil durable engines and transmissions
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by BiggyBamBam: 7:13am
And Nigeria will start to manufacture pencils in 2018. Na wa o
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by venril(m): 7:16am
how will someone know that the seat has changed colour if he/she was sitting on it ?
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by slapandfall(m): 7:18am
Rubbish invention.
When you are thirsty, you will know jare..
Let them do the one dat will fetch the water into your mouth automatically...
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by Naijamate: 7:21am
Discover how to make #320,000 with Just #1000 in a legitimate way
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by lonelydora(m): 7:27am
In terms of technology, Nissan tops the list among Japanese and Korean cars.
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by mrklean(f): 7:32am
its nice...but pls dont bring it to Nigeria... we cant maintain it.
|Re: Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) by SWORD419: 7:33am
suitable for diabetic
(0) (Reply)
Volkswagen Aqua. / 2000 Camry GEAR / Help With Reputable Toyota Place In Asaba.
Viewing this topic: Maxie110(m), Eaa247(m), DelTom(m), ORACLE1975(m), swedbase(m), Olotubodmas(m), Knownpal(m), Damlesky(m), oracledeg8, Adebowale911(m), MrZachs(m), stunner7(m), Asour, Doublez000(m), ericuzor(m), anidan(m), paul55, olawale005, oladotun007(m), SapeeSky, quality01, ossy7881, Adegbe22, SWORD419, yeyerolling, PatriotTemidayo, Zector(m), Ariyojoel(m), chidex28, obafemee80(m), Sleek85, hezy4real01(m), Seanpizzy10, mrklean(f), maxiuc(m), ahmodu4real(m), joechuks22, Invisibleojay and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16