Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Nissan Unveils Sweat Detector Cars That Tell Motorists When To Drink Water(pics) (2067 Views)

5 Cars That Are More Expensive Than Neymar Jr’s Salary / 10 Cars That Have Other Names In Other Countries / Top 7 Cars That Once Ruled Our Nigerian Roads. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Researchers found motorists who consume only a sip of water (25ml) per hour made more than double the number of mistakes on the road than those who were properly hydrated.



Researchers apply the coating to the steering wheel and front seats, which then changes colour when it is in contact with perspiration.



When dehydrated the SOAK coating turns yellow and when rehydrated it turns blue.







They are also highlighting the dangers of dehydration with mistakes including late-braking, drifting within a lane and even crossing lane lines.





Approximately two-thirds of drivers are unable to recognise the symptoms of dehydration like tiredness, dizziness, headache, a dry mouth and slower reaction times.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4933884/Nissan-sweat-detector-warns-motorists-need-water.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Nissan has unveiled a high-tech sweat detector which warns motorists when they need to drink water, after studies showed dehydration can be as bad as drink-driving.Researchers found motorists who consume only a sip of water (25ml) per hour made more than double the number of mistakes on the road than those who were properly hydrated.Researchers apply the coating to the steering wheel and front seats, which then changes colour when it is in contact with perspiration.When dehydrated the SOAK coating turns yellow and when rehydrated it turns blue.They are also highlighting the dangers of dehydration with mistakes including late-braking, drifting within a lane and even crossing lane lines.Approximately two-thirds of drivers are unable to recognise the symptoms of dehydration like tiredness, dizziness, headache, a dry mouth and slower reaction times.Lalasticlala, Mynd44, 1 Like

Let me park my Nissan here for a little refreshment, seems is tasty...it will chop gala join 2 Likes

AutoReportNG 2 Likes

It's explorer the wicked thread maker 2 Likes

Interesting

E done happen ooooo... Explorer show oo

naso 1 Like

Who is requesting for this? The older once made what came out of it?

The Future of Technology is very bright. Some things might look unnecessary for now but on the long run we will thank them for inventing such.











TECHNOLOGY IS BAE

i hear sey na crime to drink water while driving for lagos, how we go use this kind vehicle biko?

i don dey save #1 daily for my driverless car sha, no need to dey obtain driver license again

will this one work here in the Zoo?

we are always thirsty when ever we see chinedu hawking bottle water in holdup

Wetin oyinbo no go do. Anxiously waiting to hear say dem don create an equipment wey go detect the number of times a lady has slept with men.

Business has only two functions - marketing and innovation.



-Milan Kundera







Explorers is here again.... DJ Lalasticlala

CAVEAT EMPTOR

this piece of land is not for sale, beware of 4-1-ten

loool.. funny

The detector would over work in Lagos traffic 1 Like

I'm waiting for them to do a car that will tell when my wife had sex with any man



Awon werey they should come and explain to me why their Nissan Quest is difficult to maintain with its electrical problems









visit: Ok, and I trust Nissan, it'l be kinda cheap.visit: www.creativestudioone.com

They should unveil durable engines and transmissions

And Nigeria will start to manufacture pencils in 2018. Na wa o

how will someone know that the seat has changed colour if he/she was sitting on it ?

Rubbish invention.



When you are thirsty, you will know jare..



Let them do the one dat will fetch the water into your mouth automatically...

Discover how to make #320,000 with Just #1000 in a legitimate way

In terms of technology, Nissan tops the list among Japanese and Korean cars.

its nice...but pls dont bring it to Nigeria... we cant maintain it.