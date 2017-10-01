Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME (12935 Views)

JAMB To Scrap Uniform Cut-off Points For Universities, Others / LASU To Scrap Part-time Program. Releases 47,583 Satellite Campus Results / Scrap Post-utme; Scrap JAMB; Scrap UTME; Then, Let's Do This: (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

ABUJA- THE Senate had begun moves to scrap the post Unified Matriculation Examination, UME as it yesterday mandated its committee on Tertiary Education to meet with relevant stakeholders, especially the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and come up with recommendations on how to achieve the set goal.



According to the Senate, the move has become imperative because the introduction of the post – UME examination has to a large extent failed to remedy the problems associated with the JAMB, adding that its continued existence has posed more challenges for the Nigeria educational system.



The Senate has also called for the development of a strategy that would ensure the efficiency and integrity in the conduct of JAMB examination.



The resolutions of the Senate Tuesday followed a motion by Senator Umaru l. Kurfi, APC, Katsina Central and entitled, “The Need to revisit the regulatory conflict between Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Universities in offering admission in Nigeria.”



In his presentation of the motion, Senator Umaru l. Kurfi said that “The Senate: Notes that the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) was established in 1976 and saddled with the responsibility of streamlining and co- ordinating admission practice as well as determining who is admitted into universities and other tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria;



“Further notes that that the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) is the Federal umbrella organization which oversees the administration of University education in Nigaria, and prior to 2005 , the truly criteria needed for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions was for such candidate to have minimum admission requirement and possess a certain score at his or her JAMB examination.



“Aware that the laudable objectives of JAMB began to suffer progressive denudation shortly after its inception as some universities admitted students outside the list sent by JAMB and rejecting candidates with admission letters from JAMB on the ground that they had to comply with their own internal quota and catchment calculation, coupled with the issue of malpractices that plagued JAMB examinations.



“Further aware as scores of successful JAMB candidates turned out ill equipped for university education, the Federal Government, in 2005, under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo , introduced the policy of Post-UME screening by Universities which made it compulsory for tertiary institutions to screen candidates after JAMB results and before offering admission;



“Worried that while this new development was aimed at addressing the problem of student quality, it reintroduced and entrenched many of the problems it sought to eliminate through JAMB;



“Cognizance that while the executives introduced the Post-UME policy as a remedy to the decay in educational standard in higher institutions of learning, there have been public outcry of extortion from candidates despite the rigorous test they pass through at JAMB;



“Disturbed that as the integrity of the post -UME examination is open to question as the pecuniary motive of the respective institutions comes so visibly to the fore that there is little pretence about maximizing the income flows through these internal examinations;



“Regrets that the introduction of the post – UME examination has to a large extent failed to remedy the problems associated with the JAMB and as such, its continued existence has posed more challenges for the Nigeria educational system.”

SOURCE 1 Share

Policy Somersault 4 Likes

Good decision if it works out. PUTME is nothing but a money making Avenue 25 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria education system is as bad as a toilet without water. 5 Likes

Looƙ at yet another animalistic tendency! Nigerians are reallƴ patient. Well, what is more, Ɗe Tockeville asserts that a country gets the ƙinɗs of leaders it ɗeserves.

Since when have they been moving they should get on with it already

One step forward, two steps backwards. 2 Likes

Hope the mover of the motion is doing so In good faith. Hope his ward wasn't denied admission through Putme.



Quite frankly speaking, the move is a good one. It really amount to waste of time and resources writing jamb and post utme.



But I used to think that lack of enough institution that will take the millions seeking admission is the problem.



The Senate should rather create bil that will sanitise the private universities and provide an enabling environment for more institution to come on board. 120 universities 80 government owned and 40 privately owned. This is way too small for a country of 200 millions.



Brazil has about 3000 universities 70 of which is Agriculturally inclined. How can they have food shortage or how can their children seeking admission not have space.



Imagine about 8000 students applied for medicine in ABU last year and ABU have vacancy for only about 300 students.



I think PMB need to declare state of emergency on education.





God bless Nigeria and Nigerians



God bless PMB 11 Likes 2 Shares

Honestly Nigerian Educational System is "confused"

lalasticlala,

Mynd44

please elp us do The Needful

putme is useless, putme is just for making money d result dnt rilly mattas ,I knw abt sum1 who got below d putme cutoff mark in a federal university but was still given admission. 2015 to be specific 3 Likes

skimmy005

thats the Nigeria and the world in whc we find our slfs 2day,

school aint abt learning anymore.....

Its just about Passing, and those who pass? Dont even get the reward 4 it.

With D 120 Cut Off Mark



Putme Is Needed, But At A Cheaper Rate. How Can Fedpolynas Be Charging 5k For Putme 1 Like

vellie:

skimmy005

thats the Nigeria and the world in whc we find our slfs 2day,

school aint abt learning anymore.....

Its just about Passing, and those who pass? Dont even get the reward 4 it. so true so true 1 Like

I don't understand what has been going on about this post UME thing. Today you hear it has been scrapped, tomorrow you hear it has been restarted, next day you hear it has been reformed. 7 Likes

I pray it works this time

hmmmm! dey should move more important issue jare

Long overdue!

‼‼‼FATAL ALERT‼‼‼



Information reaching us now is that the military / Fulani herdsmen want to put on Biafra uniform / flags and start bombing police stations and government properties any moment from now, just to prove their point to the whole world for labeling IPOB a terrorist organization. They are looking for evidence to justify their pronouncement.



Please let's spread this information to let the world know their evil plan and atrocity. Those of you in the southeast, please keep our mobile phones handy to capture everything on social media. Going Facebook Live is very important.



Note: You��can stop more blood shed just for sharing this information. Because if they notice that everyone is aware of this evil plan, they will never continue with it.



#Let'S keep sharing.... 1 Like 2 Shares

Always moving to and fro in this country 3 Likes

God bless bukora salaki

I like to address issues without being unnecessarily emotional.



1) Nigerian Universities are currently underfunded yet you are taking away the little avenues they use in making money and balancing budget. To apply to any University across the globe you need to pay about $100 just as application fee which is non refundable even if you don't get the admission. The education in public universities is free already what is wrong in actually collecting a token for PUME. Of course I am not in support of excessive charges but stakeholders ought to come together and agree on a fixed amount for public universities and then enforce it.



2) Jamb does the fleecing - if you truly want to protect the rights of Nigerian youths then I think the best thing to do is to scrap Jamb itself. What is the use of the 5 billion being generated by jamb to the educational sector. It all ends up in the pockets of looters. These same schools you are taking funds from are severely underfunded. You have no problem taking away the pume because the money doesn't end in your pocket like that of jamb yet you are bothered about pume which is actually helpful to the universities. 8 Likes

confuse set of beingS.. 3 Likes

Majority of the Senators university passed through them. 2 Likes

Wenebadu:

I pray it works this time so you still dey follow small children write JAMB at your age? so you still dey follow small children write JAMB at your age?

Shebi thats what they did last year and they saw how woefully it failed before deciding to write post utme this year again. Nigeria is in a state of JIGIJAGA....smh 2 Likes

First they lower JAMB score to 120.

Now they are scrapping post-UTME.

Fulanis and quota system will wreck our education system further. 9 Likes 1 Share

opera1:





SOURCE

No be today Una don dey scrap post utme



Clowns No be today Una don dey scrap post utmeClowns

when they cannot pass jamb dey reduced it to less Dan wat a dullard will pass and now dey want to remove post ume. continue... Nigeria at 57 2 Likes

Babylonians!!

With Jamb score as 120?

But they just brought it back this year