₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,333 members, 3,830,955 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME (12935 Views)
JAMB To Scrap Uniform Cut-off Points For Universities, Others / LASU To Scrap Part-time Program. Releases 47,583 Satellite Campus Results / Scrap Post-utme; Scrap JAMB; Scrap UTME; Then, Let's Do This: (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by opera1(m): 4:30pm
ABUJA- THE Senate had begun moves to scrap the post Unified Matriculation Examination, UME as it yesterday mandated its committee on Tertiary Education to meet with relevant stakeholders, especially the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and come up with recommendations on how to achieve the set goal.
SOURCE
1 Share
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by MrPresident1: 4:31pm
Policy Somersault
4 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by hotspec(m): 4:32pm
Good decision if it works out. PUTME is nothing but a money making Avenue
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by cuedish: 4:34pm
Nigeria education system is as bad as a toilet without water.
5 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by LordIsaac(m): 4:41pm
Looƙ at yet another animalistic tendency! Nigerians are reallƴ patient. Well, what is more, Ɗe Tockeville asserts that a country gets the ƙinɗs of leaders it ɗeserves.
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by mikool007(m): 4:41pm
Since when have they been moving they should get on with it already
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by thesicilian: 4:55pm
One step forward, two steps backwards.
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Kagarko(m): 5:07pm
Hope the mover of the motion is doing so In good faith. Hope his ward wasn't denied admission through Putme.
Quite frankly speaking, the move is a good one. It really amount to waste of time and resources writing jamb and post utme.
But I used to think that lack of enough institution that will take the millions seeking admission is the problem.
The Senate should rather create bil that will sanitise the private universities and provide an enabling environment for more institution to come on board. 120 universities 80 government owned and 40 privately owned. This is way too small for a country of 200 millions.
Brazil has about 3000 universities 70 of which is Agriculturally inclined. How can they have food shortage or how can their children seeking admission not have space.
Imagine about 8000 students applied for medicine in ABU last year and ABU have vacancy for only about 300 students.
I think PMB need to declare state of emergency on education.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians
God bless PMB
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by vellie(m): 6:14pm
Honestly Nigerian Educational System is "confused"
lalasticlala,
Mynd44
please elp us do The Needful
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by skimmy005: 6:23pm
putme is useless, putme is just for making money d result dnt rilly mattas ,I knw abt sum1 who got below d putme cutoff mark in a federal university but was still given admission. 2015 to be specific
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by vellie(m): 6:36pm
skimmy005
thats the Nigeria and the world in whc we find our slfs 2day,
school aint abt learning anymore.....
Its just about Passing, and those who pass? Dont even get the reward 4 it.
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 6:42pm
With D 120 Cut Off Mark
Putme Is Needed, But At A Cheaper Rate. How Can Fedpolynas Be Charging 5k For Putme
1 Like
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by skimmy005: 8:01pm
vellie:so true
1 Like
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Ontarget: 8:21pm
I don't understand what has been going on about this post UME thing. Today you hear it has been scrapped, tomorrow you hear it has been restarted, next day you hear it has been reformed.
7 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Wenebadu(f): 8:21pm
I pray it works this time
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Lincoln275(m): 8:21pm
hmmmm! dey should move more important issue jare
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by pejuakinab: 8:21pm
Long overdue!
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by ayusco85(m): 8:22pm
‼‼‼FATAL ALERT‼‼‼
Information reaching us now is that the military / Fulani herdsmen want to put on Biafra uniform / flags and start bombing police stations and government properties any moment from now, just to prove their point to the whole world for labeling IPOB a terrorist organization. They are looking for evidence to justify their pronouncement.
Please let's spread this information to let the world know their evil plan and atrocity. Those of you in the southeast, please keep our mobile phones handy to capture everything on social media. Going Facebook Live is very important.
Note: You��can stop more blood shed just for sharing this information. Because if they notice that everyone is aware of this evil plan, they will never continue with it.
#Let'S keep sharing....
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Dearlord(m): 8:22pm
Always moving to and fro in this country
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by enemyofprogress: 8:22pm
God bless bukora salaki
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Statsocial: 8:23pm
I like to address issues without being unnecessarily emotional.
1) Nigerian Universities are currently underfunded yet you are taking away the little avenues they use in making money and balancing budget. To apply to any University across the globe you need to pay about $100 just as application fee which is non refundable even if you don't get the admission. The education in public universities is free already what is wrong in actually collecting a token for PUME. Of course I am not in support of excessive charges but stakeholders ought to come together and agree on a fixed amount for public universities and then enforce it.
2) Jamb does the fleecing - if you truly want to protect the rights of Nigerian youths then I think the best thing to do is to scrap Jamb itself. What is the use of the 5 billion being generated by jamb to the educational sector. It all ends up in the pockets of looters. These same schools you are taking funds from are severely underfunded. You have no problem taking away the pume because the money doesn't end in your pocket like that of jamb yet you are bothered about pume which is actually helpful to the universities.
8 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by visijo(m): 8:23pm
confuse set of beingS..
3 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by mmb: 8:25pm
Majority of the Senators university passed through them.
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by enemyofprogress: 8:26pm
Wenebadu:so you still dey follow small children write JAMB at your age?
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by Tascom236: 8:27pm
Shebi thats what they did last year and they saw how woefully it failed before deciding to write post utme this year again. Nigeria is in a state of JIGIJAGA....smh
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by seguno2: 8:30pm
First they lower JAMB score to 120.
Now they are scrapping post-UTME.
Fulanis and quota system will wreck our education system further.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by free2ryhme: 8:30pm
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by tochieee: 8:30pm
when they cannot pass jamb dey reduced it to less Dan wat a dullard will pass and now dey want to remove post ume. continue... Nigeria at 57
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by daveP(m): 8:30pm
Babylonians!!
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by alt3r3g0: 8:31pm
With Jamb score as 120?
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by eph12(m): 8:31pm
But they just brought it back this year
|Re: Senate Moves To Scrap Post-UTME by fixedhollies(m): 8:33pm
This present Senate seems stronger than previous Senates Naija ever had... The influence is just too much.
The Reason Why Jamb 2013 Result Has Not Been Published..now DISCLOSE / Non-Academic Staff Lock Entrances To UNICAL, Flog CSO / Uniabuja Needs Help!!!
Viewing this topic: tomsy2, dgreatelephant(m), Pianoman1(m), valtech24, NISLAUS, daddyiel(m), Pes13, exe0(m), Chrismarvel(m), Khallyella(f), segebobo and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16