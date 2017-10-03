₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by kirajustice: 5:31pm
The Benin Zonal office of the EFCC on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, arraigned a suspected fraudster, Favour Eyawie Isikhuanele a.k.a Mr Atekhame, before Justice Efe lkponmwonba of the State High Court, Benin City, Edo State on a one count charge bordering on intent to defraud.
Isikhuanele was alleged to have received the sum of Fifty Eight thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N58,500) from one Silifatus Ohigweni Abu under the pretence that the money was to process employment letter for the victim.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by veekid(m): 8:11pm
This one no even get better format
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 8:12pm
Dude look so hungry .
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:12pm
This is a good news. Even if the EFCC arrests Obasanjo together with Tinubu and Babangida; the children of Hate and Abhorrence will still see nothing good in this government. Most of the crimes uncovered now were directly supervised by Jonathan and his scavengers.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Danny287(m): 8:12pm
lol the guy looks like a stick it seems he has never taken a photograph
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 8:12pm
Ncan checking in
This one is not from one of the 3 major tribes.
Advised that we hold fire.....
PS Anyone asking for money to process employment letter is a crook.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by wunmi590(m): 8:12pm
Wetin employment ho cause for Nigerian ehn
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by mrbillz(m): 8:12pm
See hin face sef
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by HayZee06(m): 8:13pm
Lmao.. see his face like unemployment
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by greatiyk4u(m): 8:13pm
Hunger bad
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by cristianisraeli: 8:13pm
se the guy face.fear no go even allow me give am my money
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by KingsJohnson(m): 8:13pm
Lol
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Uche000: 8:14pm
. Omo, see baba face o. Chai! Poverty is bad.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Hivazinc: 8:14pm
He resemble someone from Kenya
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by obonujoker(m): 8:14pm
Lolss... see who dey process employment... them suppose jail the scammed too....
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by ElCapone(m): 8:15pm
we once had one biafran recruitment officer in my area until the day her cup full. was whisked away in cuffs.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 8:17pm
9jvirgin:
Corruption did not start under GEJ.
It has, and always will be there till Nigerians are ready to end it.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by jajaokpo: 8:18pm
church agbasa
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:19pm
is that y una display like this
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:21pm
9jakohai:
Wake up from your slumber, the GEJ era took corruption to a new dimension. Thou shalt not forget your creed (STEALING IS NOT CORRUPTION)
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Lexusgs430: 8:22pm
Man Must Wack....
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 8:24pm
9jvirgin:
In 2009 efcc tried to arrest one James.
Guess who prevented them from doing their job.
Until Nigerians realize the damaging effects of corruption, nothing is going to change
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by seangy4konji: 8:26pm
Poverty n bastard.
Hustle oo
God go bless u bro. I pray for you.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by JORDAN202: 8:33pm
WHERE WILL A CRIMINAL LOOKING PERSON LIKE THIS BE ABLE TO FIND WORK FOR OTHERS ?
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Greatmind23: 8:35pm
money wey I dey give my side chick after proper piercing
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Lawalemi(m): 8:35pm
veekid:Wicked guy
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by nnokwa042(m): 8:35pm
9jvirgin:otu nnegi Jonathan
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by rajiraymond(m): 8:36pm
See his hungry face, sorry dude poverty na bastard.
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by mykh01(m): 8:58pm
Sthis one deep
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by Abudu2000(m): 9:12pm
Scare crow looking dude, instead to learn foreign u decide to extort job seekers. Nothing vex police like arresting a local yahooboy
|Re: Fake Employment Officer Arraigned For N58,000 Fraud (photo) by starwar(m): 9:14pm
Person wey con give money nko?...Na saint?
