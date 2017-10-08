Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? (4107 Views)

What is the throne of God? Does God literally have a throne? Is the throne of God symbollic of His absolute reign over everything?

Yes God does have a throne.

God has a throne and is not symbolic.



Revelation 4:2-6,9-11 KJV

And immediately I was in the spirit: and, behold, a throne was set in heaven, and one sat on the throne. [3] And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald. [4] And round about the throne were four and twenty seats: and upon the seats I saw four and twenty elders sitting, clothed in white raiment; and they had on their heads crowns of gold. [5] And out of the throne proceeded lightnings and thunderings and voices: and there were seven lamps of fire burning before the throne, which are the seven Spirits of God. [6] And before the throne there was a sea of glass like unto crystal: and in the midst of the throne, and round about the throne, were four beasts full of eyes before and behind. [9] And when those beasts give glory and honour and thanks to him that sat on the throne, who liveth for ever and ever, [10] The four and twenty elders fall down before him that sat on the throne, and worship him that liveth for ever and ever, and cast their crowns before the throne, saying, [11] Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.





Also in:



Revelation 3:20-21 KJV

Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. [21] To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne. 17 Likes

Literally or symbolically? Literally or symbolically? 2 Likes

Yes..... His seated on it sef 1 Like





Doctufos: Jasheb 8:8- 12

8. And on the twenty-four seats sat his twenty-four faithful followers: Deganis, Liphet, Nadis, Melchisedec and others. For these followers had eaten of the tree of knowledge planted by Nymphidis in his garden and their nature had changed to be like that of the sons of God.



9. And all the seven candles turned golden and began to burn brightly. And thunders and lightning manifested and the cloud began to pour down rain, yet the sun shone.



10. Then did I see Nymphidis as though he was made of jasper. His head did I see like it was fixed in a rainbow, which was the illusion of the sun above.



11. And at that hour did the four beasts fly about (for they were but graven images earlier) and sang the praise of Nymphidis who puts words into their mouths. For before has no beast spoken, except we the homos who were taught to speak by the sons of God.



12. And the twenty-four faithful followers worshipped Nymphidis, praising him as the creator of all things. Yahweh(Nymphidis) has a throne with his twenty-four elders sitting round him discussing how to do evil to humanity. But thank God at the moment all of them are cast in a spiritual prison for a thousand years. 6 Likes 1 Share

THRONE means Power, Regnum to Reign.

Heaven is Throne for God and for all Righteousness.

The Throne of Righteousness in Revelation is The Judgement Power Seat in Heaven where Jesus Christ is The Propitiation for our Sins.

The Throne is The Supreme Court, Supreme Council or Commission of The Supreme Spirits where IDOLs in their Images are made and sent or born on Earth.

God reigns. And may He grant us proper understanding of His Words!!!

This is a Day of Worship in the Christendom. God is on His Throne right now, in all His Majesty, worshipping His Love for us and ours for Him. And may He be pleased with our Righteousness and Sovereignties before Him. Amen!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Yes, I've seen Him sat on it personally ( How i was converted ), He has a throne, sits on it ...Check the book of Isaiah for full disclosure Yes, I've seen Him sat on it personally ( How i was converted ), He has a throne, sits on it ...Check the book of Isaiah for full disclosure 2 Likes

Allahuakbar.

And when it is a muslim thread, Christians are locked out... When we raise complains they say we Christians are this and that, take your filthy Allahuakbar to the thrash can, and get off this thread, you illiterate And when it is a muslim thread, Christians are locked out... When we raise complains they say we Christians are this and that, take your filthy Allahuakbar to the thrash can, and get off this thread, you illiterate 32 Likes 1 Share

Our heart is the throne of god,God dwells in my heart.



Have you not heard that you are the temple of God,that god dwells in you? 2 Likes

Brb

Have you not heard that you are the temple of God,that god dwells in you? So, God didn't have a throne before he created man? So, God didn't have a throne before he created man? 1 Like

I am waiting for the Atheists to come 4 Likes

And when it is a muslim thread, Christians are locked out... When we raise complains they say we Christians are this and that, take your filthy Allahuakbar to the thrash can, and get off this thread, you illiterate Christians are tolerant, you aint one. Christians are tolerant, you aint one. 2 Likes

If the answer is yes and does sit on the throne then the concept of omnipresence of God is a fallacy. So God as a spirit being is in heaven and observes the universe from that lofty position. If the answer is yes and does sit on the throne then the concept of omnipresence of God is a fallacy. So God as a spirit being is in heaven and observes the universe from that lofty position.

Good



Yes God Almighty has a throne

If u study the universe,

Am afraid, there is no God.

The EARTH is just an insignificant part of the Milkyway Galaxy of which there are billions on other galaxies that formed the universe.

Mind u we have many universe that made up the Multi Verse 6 Likes 3 Shares

Yes, it means i can do and undo. Allow me illustrate, some northern elements like your kinds were killing and stealing from some igbo dudes up-north, until they formed a team, guess what the enxt time they arrived, the igbos started shooting, in return, they ran shooting you are not Christians walahi, you are not Christians. Well, this is me. Better the careful.Not all Christians take crap, now take you allahu whatever the crap you called it and get off this thread, Nasfat now runs a Sunday service and i'm sure you don't want to be late, before they start suspecting you went to a church. Yes, it means i can do and undo. Allow me illustrate, some northern elements like your kinds were killing and stealing from some igbo dudes up-north, until they formed a team, guess what the enxt time they arrived, the igbos started shooting, in return, they ran shooting you are not Christians walahi, you are not Christians. Well, this is me. Better the careful.Not all Christians take crap, now take you allahu whatever the crap you called it and get off this thread, Nasfat now runs a Sunday service and i'm sure you don't want to be late, before they start suspecting you went to a church. 10 Likes

His throne is seen and described in the books of Ezekiel and Jeremiah. 1 Like

God is above all thrones. 1 Like

Tru talk, Yahweh has a throne and occupies a part of the space of his creator. This is a proof that Yahweh is a very small fragment of GOD THE UNIVERSE his father. Yahweh don enter one chance Tru talk, Yahweh has a throne and occupies a part of the space of his creator. This is a proof that Yahweh is a very small fragment of GOD THE UNIVERSE his father. Yahweh don enter one chance

I very much wish that I could understand what you guys are saying

God is a spirit,the bible said the spirit of god was hoovering at the surface of the water before he created the earth.



What would you say,if I tell you that god is the air that you breath?.



God is in everything and everything is god. God is a spirit,the bible said the spirit of god was hoovering at the surface of the water before he created the earth.What would you say,if I tell you that god is the air that you breath?.God is in everything and everything is god. 1 Like

Go ahead, send probe. Good luck with your search.

Smh Go ahead, send probe. Good luck with your search.Smh 1 Like

It is your type that misquote Violence taketh it by force. Christ would never drop this kind of statement.

I am not from the north so keep north out of this.

I am DEMOLA AJAYI It is your type that misquote Violence taketh it by force. Christ would never drop this kind of statement.I am not from the north so keep north out of this.I am DEMOLA AJAYI 2 Likes

Mind u we have many universe that made up the Multi Verse The Multiverse is still just a speculative hypothesis, though. One, infact, that I consider the worst possible violation of Occam's razor.



I consider your assertion of the earth being an irrelevant part of an insignificant galaxy valid and accurate, nonetheless. The Multiverse is still just a speculative hypothesis, though. One, infact, that I consider the worst possible violation of Occam's razor.I consider your assertion of the earth being an irrelevant part of an insignificant galaxy valid and accurate, nonetheless. 3 Likes

I don tell you oh..I'm not a gentle Christian. you guys lock Christians from your thread, leave us in peace I don tell you oh..I'm not a gentle Christian. you guys lock Christians from your thread, leave us in peace 4 Likes