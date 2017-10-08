₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,821 members, 3,839,694 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 01:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? (4107 Views)
Is God Literally Made Of Light? / I Don't Believe In The Bible But I Believe In God Does That Make Me Less A Xiatn (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by OLAADEGBU(m): 6:28pm On Oct 03
What is the throne of God? Does God literally have a throne? Is the throne of God symbollic of His absolute reign over everything?
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by Oohrhii(m): 9:15pm On Oct 03
Yes God does have a throne.
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by enilove: 9:23pm On Oct 03
God has a throne and is not symbolic.
Revelation 4:2-6,9-11 KJV
And immediately I was in the spirit: and, behold, a throne was set in heaven, and one sat on the throne. [3] And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald. [4] And round about the throne were four and twenty seats: and upon the seats I saw four and twenty elders sitting, clothed in white raiment; and they had on their heads crowns of gold. [5] And out of the throne proceeded lightnings and thunderings and voices: and there were seven lamps of fire burning before the throne, which are the seven Spirits of God. [6] And before the throne there was a sea of glass like unto crystal: and in the midst of the throne, and round about the throne, were four beasts full of eyes before and behind. [9] And when those beasts give glory and honour and thanks to him that sat on the throne, who liveth for ever and ever, [10] The four and twenty elders fall down before him that sat on the throne, and worship him that liveth for ever and ever, and cast their crowns before the throne, saying, [11] Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.
Also in:
Revelation 3:20-21 KJV
Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. [21] To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.
17 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by OLAADEGBU(m): 6:41am
Oohrhii:
Literally or symbolically?
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by hezy4real01(m): 6:54am
Yes..... His seated on it sef
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by OtemSapien: 7:50am
Yahweh(Nymphidis) has a throne with his twenty-four elders sitting round him discussing how to do evil to humanity. But thank God at the moment all of them are cast in a spiritual prison for a thousand years.
Doctufos: Jasheb 8:8- 12
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by orunto27: 9:33am
THRONE means Power, Regnum to Reign.
Heaven is Throne for God and for all Righteousness.
The Throne of Righteousness in Revelation is The Judgement Power Seat in Heaven where Jesus Christ is The Propitiation for our Sins.
The Throne is The Supreme Court, Supreme Council or Commission of The Supreme Spirits where IDOLs in their Images are made and sent or born on Earth.
God reigns. And may He grant us proper understanding of His Words!!!
This is a Day of Worship in the Christendom. God is on His Throne right now, in all His Majesty, worshipping His Love for us and ours for Him. And may He be pleased with our Righteousness and Sovereignties before Him. Amen!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by supersystemsnig: 10:14am
OLAADEGBU:
Yes, I've seen Him sat on it personally ( How i was converted ), He has a throne, sits on it ...Check the book of Isaiah for full disclosure
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by illitrate(m): 10:15am
Allahuakbar.
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by supersystemsnig: 10:17am
illitrate:
And when it is a muslim thread, Christians are locked out... When we raise complains they say we Christians are this and that, take your filthy Allahuakbar to the thrash can, and get off this thread, you illiterate
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by euromilion: 10:17am
Our heart is the throne of god,God dwells in my heart.
Have you not heard that you are the temple of God,that god dwells in you?
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by royalamour(m): 10:17am
Brb
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 10:18am
euromilion:So, God didn't have a throne before he created man?
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by festwiz(m): 10:19am
I am waiting for the Atheists to come
4 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by illitrate(m): 10:20am
supersystemsnig:Christians are tolerant, you aint one.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by mysteryman2014: 10:20am
Oohrhii:
If the answer is yes and does sit on the throne then the concept of omnipresence of God is a fallacy. So God as a spirit being is in heaven and observes the universe from that lofty position.
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by frubben(m): 10:21am
ToZaraWithaZ:no mind d guy, dat e small heart
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by ifyan(m): 10:21am
Good
Yes God Almighty has a throne
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by AntiWailer: 10:22am
Christian related posts are thrown open while I must confirm that I am a Muslim before posting on any post that has Muslim in it.
Stupid posts like Muslim women dancing one corner.
Seun and the mods need to do something about this.
The forum need to be a secular forum and not some Islamic forum.
Seun claims to be an Atheist but every rule seems to confirm that he is simply a MUSLIM.
This is what I will paste in all xtian related post until something is done about it.
Pls join me in this protest and do the same.
The Demands :
Remove the creed we must recite before we comment o Muslim posts or put "I accept that Jesus Christ is my personal Lord and saviour" before you submit a xtian post.
22 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 10:24am
enilove:So, God has a literal, tangible throne? A throne with dimensions that OCCUPIES SPACE? Is it made of matter? Thanks for telling me that God has a physical throne. Heaven must be a physical place, then. Does that mean we can send a probe into space to find it? No sign of it yet!
7 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by kenonze(f): 10:24am
If u study the universe,
Am afraid, there is no God.
The EARTH is just an insignificant part of the Milkyway Galaxy of which there are billions on other galaxies that formed the universe.
Mind u we have many universe that made up the Multi Verse
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by supersystemsnig: 10:25am
illitrate:
Yes, it means i can do and undo. Allow me illustrate, some northern elements like your kinds were killing and stealing from some igbo dudes up-north, until they formed a team, guess what the enxt time they arrived, the igbos started shooting, in return, they ran shooting you are not Christians walahi, you are not Christians. Well, this is me. Better the careful.Not all Christians take crap, now take you allahu whatever the crap you called it and get off this thread, Nasfat now runs a Sunday service and i'm sure you don't want to be late, before they start suspecting you went to a church.
10 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by Liveair: 10:25am
His throne is seen and described in the books of Ezekiel and Jeremiah.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by senatoradeolaa: 10:26am
God is above all thrones.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by OtemAtum: 10:28am
mysteryman2014:
Tru talk, Yahweh has a throne and occupies a part of the space of his creator. This is a proof that Yahweh is a very small fragment of GOD THE UNIVERSE his father. Yahweh don enter one chance
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by Mustiboy(m): 10:32am
I very much wish that I could understand what you guys are saying
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by euromilion: 10:32am
ToZaraWithaZ:
God is a spirit,the bible said the spirit of god was hoovering at the surface of the water before he created the earth.
What would you say,if I tell you that god is the air that you breath?.
God is in everything and everything is god.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by Iyaboaj(f): 10:32am
ToZaraWithaZ:
Go ahead, send probe. Good luck with your search.
Smh
1 Like
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by illitrate(m): 10:33am
supersystemsnig:
It is your type that misquote Violence taketh it by force. Christ would never drop this kind of statement.
I am not from the north so keep north out of this.
I am DEMOLA AJAYI
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 10:34am
kenonze:The Multiverse is still just a speculative hypothesis, though. One, infact, that I consider the worst possible violation of Occam's razor.
I consider your assertion of the earth being an irrelevant part of an insignificant galaxy valid and accurate, nonetheless.
3 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by supersystemsnig: 10:34am
illitrate:
I don tell you oh..I'm not a gentle Christian. you guys lock Christians from your thread, leave us in peace
4 Likes
|Re: What Is The Throne Of God? Does God Literally Have A Throne? by Billyonaire: 10:35am
OLAADEGBU:Find out the planet rhat God lives then you will locate the throne.
Unfulfilled Prophecies In The Bible / Finance Convention With Pastor Chris...........(christ Embassy) / Nigerian Government Vs The Vatican On Homosexuality
Viewing this topic: SilverHorse, Exciton(m), joe4christ(m), kendiddy(m), ksuccess(m), destino24(m), apostlesandewa(m), nomenclature(m), Hephzibeulah, gradeA(m), Ezniteadin, Threecrownz(m), Firstgentleman1(m), nejifresh(m), drehdinho(m), shaybebaby(f), 69MissedCalls(m), Oluwasaeon(m), Pyramid1212, vivector(m), vascey(m) and 9 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16