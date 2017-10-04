₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,427 members, 3,831,231 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice (629 Views)
Things You Should Remove From Your Resume Immediately / Things You Should Remove From Your Resume Immediately / Female I.T Students Or Interns Needed In Ikeja To Resume Immediately (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by nenergy(m): 6:34pm On Oct 03
Employers want you to give 1 month notice (or at least 2 weeks) before resigning, yet recruiters want you to resume immediately.
I think I lost a job with a top logistics (Top 5) firm because I ask for 2 weeks to disengage properly.
She ask; "How soon can you resume"? " Two weeks", I replied. She said; " I'll get back to you" and I've not heard from her since. Line isn't available whenever I call.
It will be unfair and unethical to desert my current role abruptly.
I'm really hurt. How do you reconcile this?
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by budymore18: 7:35pm On Oct 03
nenergy:
Maybe I would start by saying you should still be hopeful and not jump into conclusion yet. A good and reasonable company would always allow one to disengage properly from your current employment before joining them.
I will give you my own testimony. I was interviewed for a role last week, got the offer the following day but I had already told them to give me 3weeks disengagement from my current company which the interviewer did acknowledge that I have to leave properly.
As at today, they asked me if I had started the process of resigning cause they can't wait to have me on-board.
So, maybe the company is not a perfect fit for you or give them some time. Keep all hope alive one one day you would have my kind of testimony.
4 Likes
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by ammyluv2002(f): 7:42pm On Oct 03
budymore18:
I totally agree with you! You're on point & congratulations on your new job.
1 Like
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by budymore18: 9:26pm On Oct 03
ammyluv2002:
Thanks for the complement, I appreciate. We are all going to celebrate and enjoy divine testimonies IJN. Amen!!!!
1 Like
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by SWORD419: 7:24am
k
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by nony43(m): 7:25am
T
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by Finstar: 7:25am
Op, don't assume the worst. If you think keep reasoning in that angle, you'll end up attracting Your own doom.. Dwell on the positive, be expectant and it will come.. Energy goes where it is attracted, be it negative or positive.. Congrats on your new job.
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by DanielsParker(m): 7:25am
oh...no
they want to see how eager you're to start off..
'how soon can you start', in other words means you're somehow successful in the last interview.
don't mess up opportunities again, @op
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by joeaz58: 7:26am
ha!!!!!!!
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by sunbbo(m): 7:27am
It depends on the organization and you.
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by kodedbis(f): 7:28am
Check how to Make money in a legitimate way
|Re: How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice by emmie14: 7:33am
nenergy:when do you want me to resume maa? Would have been your answer. That is total display of humility .
(0) (Reply)
Job Vacancies ;wanted ! Location Managers / Sales Representatives Wanted 08029062772 / Dredging Business
Viewing this topic: Deicide, shyzzleT, Blonchilli(m), Mckayzee(m), Auduahamad597, sunbbo(m), Sterope(f), Dzeimzb, Eyimofe2017, DifferentCase(m), Swatichandra(f), Bludaie, honoursi, greypencils, dejisky(m), temiprinciple(m), aristocratic(m), folly22(f), yommysure(m), MrBigiman, SPDAZZY(f), smilings(f), Cachez(m), ireneidiva(f), Skilme(m), sugarkemi(m), felix281(m), Realret70, uzedo1(m), emmie14, emy77, Getosaviour(m), DonFreshmoney(m), MhizzAJ(f), arowstev2000, Jaiyeola24, TJSA(m), Lawlahdey(f), dryakson, pauldick, mikaj(m), tomiade1(m), marjo, macb2k, antzlaive, Rankine(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14