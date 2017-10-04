Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How To Deal With Resume Immediately Vs 1 Month Notice (629 Views)

Employers want you to give 1 month notice (or at least 2 weeks) before resigning, yet recruiters want you to resume immediately.



I think I lost a job with a top logistics (Top 5) firm because I ask for 2 weeks to disengage properly.



She ask; "How soon can you resume"? " Two weeks", I replied. She said; " I'll get back to you" and I've not heard from her since. Line isn't available whenever I call.



It will be unfair and unethical to desert my current role abruptly.



I'm really hurt. How do you reconcile this?

Maybe I would start by saying you should still be hopeful and not jump into conclusion yet. A good and reasonable company would always allow one to disengage properly from your current employment before joining them.



I will give you my own testimony. I was interviewed for a role last week, got the offer the following day but I had already told them to give me 3weeks disengagement from my current company which the interviewer did acknowledge that I have to leave properly.



As at today, they asked me if I had started the process of resigning cause they can't wait to have me on-board.



Maybe I would start by saying you should still be hopeful and not jump into conclusion yet. A good and reasonable company would always allow one to disengage properly from your current employment before joining them.

I will give you my own testimony. I was interviewed for a role last week, got the offer the following day but I had already told them to give me 3weeks disengagement from my current company which the interviewer did acknowledge that I have to leave properly.

As at today, they asked me if I had started the process of resigning cause they can't wait to have me on-board.

So, maybe the company is not a perfect fit for you or give them some time. Keep all hope alive one one day you would have my kind of testimony.

I totally agree with you! You're on point & congratulations on your new job.

I totally agree with you! You're on point & congratulations on your new job.

Thanks for the complement, I appreciate. We are all going to celebrate and enjoy divine testimonies IJN. Amen!!!!

Op, don't assume the worst. If you think keep reasoning in that angle, you'll end up attracting Your own doom.. Dwell on the positive, be expectant and it will come.. Energy goes where it is attracted, be it negative or positive.. Congrats on your new job.

they want to see how eager you're to start off..



'how soon can you start', in other words means you're somehow successful in the last interview.



don't mess up opportunities again, @op

It depends on the organization and you.

