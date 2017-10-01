₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The police on Tuesday arraigned two persons before the Magistrate Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for supplying false information on Governor Seriake Dickson’s younger brother, Moses Dickson.
The suspects – Francis Babatunde and John James – pleaded guilty for peddling false accusation against the governor’s brother. Babatunde, a plumber working in the residence of Dickson reportedly conspired with James and one Obiene Matthew, who is said to be at large, to send a report to the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) monitoring team that the governor’s brother was in possession of firearms and narcotics.
Following the information, the police team besieged the residence of Dickson at Yenezue- Epie and demanded to ransack the house.
It was gathered that after searching the house, policemen found nothing and were compelled to arrest the whistleblowers.
The two accused persons were arraigned on two- count charge by Mr. Matthew Umana from the IGP team.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/two-arrested-for-peddling-false-information-against-governor-dicksons-brother.html
Credit; Gbaranmatu voice
Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by madridguy(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by biacan(f): 9:19pm
Good for them
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by cr7rooney10(m): 9:45pm
Penalty ti lo si throwing
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by joeaz58: 9:45pm
lol..... God catch dem
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by designer01(m): 9:45pm
You don't have to be stingy to your employees and the employees also should be contented with what they are earning or ask for salary increment. Overtaking is allowed but not in this case
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by slimshadyl(m): 9:45pm
Babatunde, a plumber working in the residence of Dickson reportedly conspired with James and one Obiene Matthew, who is said to be at large, to send a report to the Inspector- General of Police
this one get mind sha, ordinary plumber reporting governor's brother to inspector general of police
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by 1marviz(m): 9:45pm
Angelanest:
.
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by emeijeh(m): 9:45pm
Namecheckers could only ascertain 1 name
3 Likes
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by michael142(m): 9:45pm
The whistle done catch the blower
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Ayo4251(m): 9:46pm
Really?
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by mkoabiola: 9:46pm
U don't play offside for penalty kick.
No b every whistle dem de blow
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Bobola104(m): 9:46pm
see dem faces wan make quick money abi
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by pyyxxaro: 9:46pm
See the old rown shoe
E be like ALADIN own
By the time they finish with them , naa yansh there go de use blow whistle
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by DrChukzy(m): 9:46pm
Una eyes go see fire
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Zico5(m): 9:46pm
Ok
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by cyojunior1: 9:46pm
and what a stupidity loss
infact, I can only the whistle blower with zero people in attendance!
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Foodforthought(m): 9:47pm
Ehen... Proper case of bushmeat catch hunter. Sorry guys the whistle was faulty
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Originality007: 9:47pm
Akproko kill them....
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by teemanbastos(m): 9:47pm
these politicians ain't fools...
would have tied up loose ends after hearing reports of recovered loots from whistleblowing
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by tofolo(m): 9:48pm
Dickson that has moved every to the creeks.....
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:48pm
Tried to snitch their way to riches but got served.
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by hola106(m): 9:48pm
wen blowing fere gone bad bush meat get d hunter
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by princeade86(m): 9:48pm
they should free dem Jo
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by pennywys: 9:48pm
His whistle is broken
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:49pm
Whistle blowing gone wrong.
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by hakeem4(m): 9:49pm
There should be immunity for we future whistle blowers
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Xblink(m): 9:49pm
Whistle bowing gone wrong.....
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by kingPhidel(m): 9:49pm
And so.......
Na every staked game for coupon dey enter? Some games dey cut na, their own no enter... E cut.
1 Like
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by LilNetty(m): 9:49pm
Lol
|Re: Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother by Zico5(m): 9:50pm
I know eventually that some will be jailed on this whistle blowing issues. Nigeria I hail thee. The hustle is real.
