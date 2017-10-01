Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Whistleblowers Arrested Over False Information About Governor Dickson's Brother (3383 Views)

The suspects – Francis Babatunde and John James – pleaded guilty for peddling false accusation against the governor’s brother. Babatunde, a plumber working in the residence of Dickson reportedly conspired with James and one Obiene Matthew, who is said to be at large, to send a report to the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) monitoring team that the governor’s brother was in possession of firearms and narcotics.



Following the information, the police team besieged the residence of Dickson at Yenezue- Epie and demanded to ransack the house.



It was gathered that after searching the house, policemen found nothing and were compelled to arrest the whistleblowers.



The two accused persons were arraigned on two- count charge by Mr. Matthew Umana from the IGP team.



Source;



Good for them 1 Like

Penalty ti lo si throwing 4 Likes 1 Share

lol..... God catch dem 1 Like

You don't have to be stingy to your employees and the employees also should be contented with what they are earning or ask for salary increment. Overtaking is allowed but not in this case 1 Like

Namecheckers could only ascertain 1 name 3 Likes

The whistle done catch the blower 1 Like 1 Share

Really?

U don't play offside for penalty kick.



No b every whistle dem de blow

see dem faces wan make quick money abi





E be like ALADIN own





By the time they finish with them , naa yansh there go de use blow whistle See the old rown shoeE be like ALADIN ownBy the time they finish with them , naa yansh there go de use blow whistle 1 Like

Una eyes go see fire

Ok

and what a stupidity loss

infact, I can only the whistle blower with zero people in attendance! 1 Like

Ehen... Proper case of bushmeat catch hunter. Sorry guys the whistle was faulty 1 Like

Akproko kill them....

these politicians ain't fools...

would have tied up loose ends after hearing reports of recovered loots from whistleblowing 1 Like

Dickson that has moved every to the creeks.....

Tried to snitch their way to riches but got served. 1 Like

wen blowing fere gone bad bush meat get d hunter

they should free dem Jo

His whistle is broken

Whistle blowing gone wrong.

There should be immunity for we future whistle blowers

Whistle bowing gone wrong.....

And so.......

Na every staked game for coupon dey enter? Some games dey cut na, their own no enter... E cut. 1 Like

Lol