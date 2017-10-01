Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" (6090 Views)

The singer and some of his friends had gone for partying at DNA club in Lagos, including her Bro, Tagbo, But when they return Tagbo was no where to be found, rather a call came in that he was dumped at the General hospital dead..



What led to his death is yet to be known, but She added that Davido and his friends abandoned him, wore caps to covers their faces and took on their hills..



The Actress is now demanding for Tagbo's wearabouts, That she will fight Davido with all the money she has, this may empty the 30billion he has in his account



This is really sad, And considering the fact that the father of 2 just celebrated a great achievement of hitting 5million followers, We are scared it may reduce his followers, and turn off fans..



Meanwhile the unborthered singer is busy sharing photo of his upcoming #30billion gang.



See her post below!



Na davido matter you just carry on head like Afro. 1 Like

mtchewwwwww....ah first no like that turtle ninja faced, frog voice DAVIDO of a boy....KIRIKIRI fall on him wella! 3 Likes 1 Share

If it is true then charge him to court 2 Likes

This is what you get when broke guys can't handle legit money 1 Like

kelechi50:

If it is true then charge him to court Nothing works in this corn tree. This case is as good as dead Nothing works in this corn tree. This case is as good as dead 3 Likes

Double wahala 4 dead body and the owner of dead body

Who be Tagbo?

monoligualism hokusskupus are u done talking o baby are you done monoligualism hokusskupus are u done talking o baby are you done 1 Like

Cheap publicity.

Why not go to a police station instead of disgracing ursef upandan 1 Like

O ga o! This is really serious

Bloggers! make una dey fear God small small na..... the OP vocab sef na die

GibsonB:

Most useless blogger of the year... King of blunder and Untrue Rumors. Your own job is to keep monitoring Dave bah?



You go bout posting unverified news upadan... Since you claim to get the News first, can you tell us where and how the guy ended in Davido's car?



Where was it written that the Tagbo of a guy is her brother





Ebingwali abi wetin u call urself? It's like you want Davido's banana to fall on you abi? You deserve to be slapped,whipped and tortured for peddling lies. Most useless blogger of the year... King of blunder and Untrue Rumors. Your own job is to keep monitoring Dave bah?You go bout posting unverified news upadan... Since you claim to get the News first, can you tell us where and how the guy ended in Davido's car?Where was it written that the Tagbo of a guy is her brotherEbingwali abi wetin u call urself? It's like you want Davido's banana to fall on you abi? You deserve to be slapped,whipped and tortured for peddling lies. 3 Likes

Ghen ghen

hills?

Ebiwali just like you dish out rumors and run away.





Smh...

Caro...! Udonminit!

Hia......

Go tell police na

celebrities and drama

this is what u get when every tom, dick and harry want to go into blogging:poor grammatical expression, poor punctuations etc

Chei

Silly blogger. I can't believe a blogger will humiliate the English language with careless abandon. Is there no certification they write before they go into blogging or what? This blogger lacks education, experience, expression, social knowledge. What a writeup! 1 Like

Double wahala for dead body

POLICE DO YOUR JOB AND ARREST DAVIDO AND CHARGE HIM TO COURT AND LET THE JUDGE SENTENCE HIM



I THINK THEY TRIED BAMING THE GUY TO DAVIDOS CULT GANG AND HE DIED AND THEY DUMPED HIM POLICE DO YOUR JOB AND ARREST DAVIDO AND CHARGE HIM TO COURT AND LET THE JUDGE SENTENCE HIMI THINK THEY TRIED BAMING THE GUY TO DAVIDOS CULT GANG AND HE DIED AND THEY DUMPED HIM

Time for a new, fresh scandal.

Bloggers and lies are like 5&6....



This story doesnt look real.... Bloggers and lies are like 5&6....This story doesnt look real....

..Davido don enter, wizzy come and epp your brother oh. this one don pass yeye music beef o..