|Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by GibsonB: 8:58pm
Is That Time of the week again, Fresh Celebrity Clash, Most Followed Nigeria Singer Davido is on a fresh Scandal, and this Won't go down well with his fans, Nollywood Actress Caroline Danjuma just laid a serious Allegation on Davido, And Trust Ebiwali i got the news First hand, According to the actress.
The singer and some of his friends had gone for partying at DNA club in Lagos, including her Bro, Tagbo, But when they return Tagbo was no where to be found, rather a call came in that he was dumped at the General hospital dead..
What led to his death is yet to be known, but She added that Davido and his friends abandoned him, wore caps to covers their faces and took on their hills..
The Actress is now demanding for Tagbo's wearabouts, That she will fight Davido with all the money she has, this may empty the 30billion he has in his account
This is really sad, And considering the fact that the father of 2 just celebrated a great achievement of hitting 5million followers, We are scared it may reduce his followers, and turn off fans..
Meanwhile the unborthered singer is busy sharing photo of his upcoming #30billion gang.
See her post below!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by GibsonB: 8:59pm
More
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Lawlahdey(f): 9:01pm
Na davido matter you just carry on head like Afro.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Skanas(m): 9:03pm
mtchewwwwww....ah first no like that turtle ninja faced, frog voice DAVIDO of a boy....KIRIKIRI fall on him wella!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by kelechi50: 9:06pm
If it is true then charge him to court
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by biacan(f): 9:09pm
This is what you get when broke guys can't handle legit money
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Ahmed0336(m): 9:11pm
kelechi50:Nothing works in this corn tree. This case is as good as dead
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by lebron7(m): 9:15pm
Double wahala 4 dead body and the owner of dead body
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by chibwike(m): 9:15pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by NoFavors: 9:17pm
Who be Tagbo?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by mikejj(m): 9:22pm
monoligualism hokusskupus are u done talking o baby are you done
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by MasterKim: 9:31pm
Cheap publicity.
Why not go to a police station instead of disgracing ursef upandan
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by ammyluv2002(f): 9:46pm
O ga o! This is really serious
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by heffem(m): 9:50pm
Bloggers! make una dey fear God small small na..... the OP vocab sef na die
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by DrChukzy(m): 9:50pm
GibsonB:Most useless blogger of the year... King of blunder and Untrue Rumors. Your own job is to keep monitoring Dave bah?
You go bout posting unverified news upadan... Since you claim to get the News first, can you tell us where and how the guy ended in Davido's car?
Where was it written that the Tagbo of a guy is her brother
Ebingwali abi wetin u call urself? It's like you want Davido's banana to fall on you abi? You deserve to be slapped,whipped and tortured for peddling lies.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by loadedvibes: 9:55pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Dee60: 9:56pm
hills?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Dronedude(m): 9:56pm
Ebiwali just like you dish out rumors and run away.
Smh...
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by kingPhidel(m): 9:56pm
Caro...! Udonminit!
Hia......
Go tell police na
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by WebSurfer(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by aldexrio(m): 9:57pm
celebrities and drama
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by martineverest(m): 9:57pm
this is what u get when every tom, dick and harry want to go into blogging:poor grammatical expression, poor punctuations etc
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm
Chei
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Odianose13(m): 9:58pm
Silly blogger. I can't believe a blogger will humiliate the English language with careless abandon. Is there no certification they write before they go into blogging or what? This blogger lacks education, experience, expression, social knowledge. What a writeup!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by sakalisis(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by sobmos(m): 9:58pm
Double wahala for dead body
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by cristianisraeli: 9:58pm
GibsonB:
POLICE DO YOUR JOB AND ARREST DAVIDO AND CHARGE HIM TO COURT AND LET THE JUDGE SENTENCE HIM
I THINK THEY TRIED BAMING THE GUY TO DAVIDOS CULT GANG AND HE DIED AND THEY DUMPED HIM
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by hanassholesolo: 9:59pm
Time for a new, fresh scandal.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Sleezwizz: 9:59pm
GibsonB:
Bloggers and lies are like 5&6....
This story doesnt look real....
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:59pm
..Davido don enter, wizzy come and epp your brother oh. this one don pass yeye music beef o..
|Re: Caroline Danjuma To Davido: "Tagbo Died In Your Car Last Night & You Ran Away" by Uyi168(m): 9:59pm
Those that give a fvck,over to u..
