|Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by nairametrics: 9:14pm On Oct 03
https://nairametrics.com/five-fastest-growing-small-scale-businesses-nigeria/
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by OboOlora(f): 11:55am
Fake list if betting centres and pharmacies/chemists are not included. U guys just copy and paste from the internet without reviewing and putting the local/Nigeria touch in your articles. RUBBISH!
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Lilimax(f): 11:55am
Poultry too!
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Built2last: 11:55am
web design keh
2 Likes
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by DanielsParker(m): 11:55am
Consider capital. Those stuffs listed up there ain't in any way small scale businesses
6 Likes
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by DripDrop: 11:56am
Its true, webdesigning is hot cake. But lots of charlatans in the web designing business. It's flooded with scammers since there's no regulation or bodies to accredit or licence operators in the business. For example most designers will promise and swear that they are building your website ground up without buying templates online, and will charge you exhorbitantly. But you'll soon realize that's a big lie and they'll build nonsense for you. Many will even sub-contract your work. Worse still is they will have no structure or office so your money is one-chanced.
True the Bakery business is awesome. But capital intensive as well. Same with Restaurants where taxes and government regulations can close your profit margin quickly.
The guy below me makes sense. Laundry and cleaning business is another hot cake these days.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by yommyk222(m): 11:56am
Laundry nko?
5 Likes
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by sexybbstar(f): 11:56am
Popcorn business,
Grade A Uk Used Clothing and accessories,laundery and dry cleaning services...add yours
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Jaytecq(m): 11:57am
I rep Graphics Design
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by herzern(m): 11:57am
GEE PLUS.
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Originality007: 11:57am
i can Testify to that number 5, In Akure the only biz that move fast now is beer parlour. any where and any angle you see beer palour or joint, and dem dey sell like mad. and you still plpp complaining say Money no dey. i con dey wonder where dem dey see money to drink...
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by adisabarber(m): 11:57am
Move bar to number one spot
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by muller101(m): 11:57am
Brothel operators
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by saydfact(m): 11:58am
FARMING not on the list = Fraud
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by twentyk(m): 11:58am
bet9ja shop....saturday are always massive...
hotel...for the usual "oti yeee
Bar...always a turn up in every hood..
Restaurant are dope...people gaz chop
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Pavore9: 11:58am
As we are approaching the dry season, vegetable farming will be a money spinner.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by CosmeticChemist(m): 11:59am
You didn't talk about small scale production such as custard, soap, feed formulation, Pko milling etc..
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by datola: 11:59am
Bar joint should be number one!
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by arodavoo(m): 11:59am
Pls tell all your friends not to have any deal with this number +2349038473855 0816 891 8904,he goes with the business name *vee_ tech _consultation network communication*,he claims to sell data plans for all networks at cheap and affordable prices
He is a thief and a scammer,they are people who live and survive on people's sweat,his name is preciou abiola mazo
Kindly rbc till it get to every nigeria
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by maxiuc(m): 11:59am
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Millz404(m): 11:59am
Every thing is dependent on some factors. Everything mentioned on that list can fail within 6 months if not properly executed with those factors in mind.
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by hahnsmall: 12:01pm
OboOlora:
Obviously no actual research was put into the article
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by InwehAkpevwe(m): 12:01pm
hw come no1 is talking about...tourism? Go 2 plateau,bauchi nd some other part of 9ja nd c tousist site dat r lying fallow and untapped.
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by seuncyrus(m): 12:01pm
Fastest Growing indeed, please try to do proper research before posting: No charts, stats or links to credible sources.Smh
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by BHM01: 12:02pm
There is no small scale business in Nigeria anymore abeg, everything is so expensive even provision sef don Dey expensive to start
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by darocha1(m): 12:02pm
Exactly
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by fapcrook(m): 12:03pm
OboOlora:well said, you're right but I don't like your monicker at all
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Keneking: 12:03pm
Betting
Gambling
Uber
Prostitution
MMM
1 Like
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Engnrcollins(m): 12:04pm
No doubt about that of web & graphic design aspect.
Meanwhile, kindly checkout my signature.
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by phkka1(m): 12:04pm
What about kiosk within densely populated area. Even with small amount of money.
|Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by johnstar(m): 12:04pm
Ehn
Alabi (bet)
Football viewing center
Olosho
Stripers
Church
1 Like
