Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by nairametrics: 9:14pm On Oct 03


A few years ago and these businesses probably wouldn’t be ‘socially adequate’ but today, they seem to have taken the center stage when it comes to footing the bills. These businesses have today become the fastest growing businesses to own in the country.

There are a lot of business ideas in Nigeria than you could imagine; the only restraint is people’s concern with regard to the life span of these businesses. Here now are five fastest small businesses that are rapidly taking over the Nigerian market. Don’t be scared, they are small scale businesses that require a little start-off dough but in no time, rakes in big bucks

Restaurant

Food is one commodity that is always in the market regardless of economy and market conditions. Going into restaurant business in Nigeria today would be a smart move business wise. You could brush up on your kitchen skills for a more successful venture if you feel that your cooking is average or lower. On the other hand if you are confident of your cooking skills, make plans, get the necessary documents and set up shop.

Bakery



Snacks and confectioneries also never go out of ‘fashion’ in the market. Celebrations are always around the corner placing the demand for cake and other baked foods very high. The baking industry is one of the fastest growing ones in Nigeria today. You could start small and in no time grow bigger than your expectations. A lot of baking and catering schools are available over the country where you could register for a few months course to get started.

Web/graphic design

Graphic design is growing fast; you should join the train right now! The future prospects of this line of business are great considering the incline of the country towards technology. The exciting thing about it is that you can get an ‘on-the-job-training’ online. It requires little to zero capital but depends highly on networking.

Gym/fitness center

The desire for a great figure is becoming more and more evident in the Nigerian population today. It was usually more so for the ladies but even the men are consciously making efforts to tone their muscles. This business might require more in the finance department than other small scale businesses but produces as much with regards profit. It is imperative in this line of business that you get some sort of training because you cant impart knowledge in someone that you don’t possess.

Bar/wine shop

Whether retail or wholesale, drinks are quite ahead in the most demanded goods list in Nigeria. Almost every evening (if not all), people are hanging out with friends to take a drink or more. Going into sales of wine/beer is one business that is not about to go extinct just yet. In fact, the demand for them seems to always be on the rise. This is a promising small scale business idea. If you aren’t exactly a connoisseur, you could simply seek advice form someone already in that line of business. The most important part of this business is location. Ensure that you are located in an area that is best for it.

The most important thing is to ensure that you have the right documents to set up these businesses, the right location and that you are best equipped for the job. If there is need to employ other hands, do not hesitate.


https://nairametrics.com/five-fastest-growing-small-scale-businesses-nigeria/
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by OboOlora(f): 11:55am
Fake list if betting centres and pharmacies/chemists are not included. U guys just copy and paste from the internet without reviewing and putting the local/Nigeria touch in your articles. RUBBISH!

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Lilimax(f): 11:55am
Poultry too! smiley

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Built2last: 11:55am
web design keh

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by DanielsParker(m): 11:55am
Consider capital. Those stuffs listed up there ain't in any way small scale businesses

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by DripDrop: 11:56am
Its true, webdesigning is hot cake. But lots of charlatans in the web designing business. It's flooded with scammers since there's no regulation or bodies to accredit or licence operators in the business. For example most designers will promise and swear that they are building your website ground up without buying templates online, and will charge you exhorbitantly. But you'll soon realize that's a big lie and they'll build nonsense for you. Many will even sub-contract your work. Worse still is they will have no structure or office so your money is one-chanced.

True the Bakery business is awesome. But capital intensive as well. Same with Restaurants where taxes and government regulations can close your profit margin quickly.

The guy below me makes sense. Laundry and cleaning business is another hot cake these days.

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by yommyk222(m): 11:56am
Laundry nko?

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by sexybbstar(f): 11:56am
Popcorn business,
Grade A Uk Used Clothing and accessories,laundery and dry cleaning services...add yours
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Jaytecq(m): 11:57am
I rep Graphics Design
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by herzern(m): 11:57am
GEE PLUS. cool

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Originality007: 11:57am
i can Testify to that number 5, In Akure the only biz that move fast now is beer parlour. any where and any angle you see beer palour or joint, and dem dey sell like mad. and you still plpp complaining say Money no dey. i con dey wonder where dem dey see money to drink...

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by adisabarber(m): 11:57am
Move bar to number one spot
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by muller101(m): 11:57am
Brothel operators grin
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by saydfact(m): 11:58am
FARMING not on the list = Fraud
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by twentyk(m): 11:58am
bet9ja shop....saturday are always massive...
hotel...for the usual "oti yeee
Bar...always a turn up in every hood..



Restaurant are dope...people gaz chop

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Pavore9: 11:58am
As we are approaching the dry season, vegetable farming will be a money spinner.

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by CosmeticChemist(m): 11:59am
You didn't talk about small scale production such as custard, soap, feed formulation, Pko milling etc..
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by datola: 11:59am
Bar joint should be number one!
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by arodavoo(m): 11:59am
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by maxiuc(m): 11:59am
grin

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Millz404(m): 11:59am
Every thing is dependent on some factors. Everything mentioned on that list can fail within 6 months if not properly executed with those factors in mind.
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by hahnsmall: 12:01pm
OboOlora:
Fake list if bet centres and pharmacies/chemists are not included. U guys just copy and paste from the internet without reviewing and putting the local/Nigeria touch in your articles. RUBBISH!

Obviously no actual research was put into the article

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by InwehAkpevwe(m): 12:01pm
hw come no1 is talking about...tourism? Go 2 plateau,bauchi nd some other part of 9ja nd c tousist site dat r lying fallow and untapped.
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by seuncyrus(m): 12:01pm
Fastest Growing indeed, please try to do proper research before posting: No charts, stats or links to credible sources.Smh

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by BHM01: 12:02pm
There is no small scale business in Nigeria anymore abeg, everything is so expensive even provision sef don Dey expensive to start
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by darocha1(m): 12:02pm
Exactly
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by fapcrook(m): 12:03pm
OboOlora:
Fake list if bet centres and pharmacies/chemists are not included. U guys just copy and paste from the internet without reviewing and putting the local/Nigeria touch in your articles. RUBBISH!
well said, you're right but I don't like your monicker at all

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Keneking: 12:03pm
Betting
Gambling
Uber
Prostitution
MMM

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by Engnrcollins(m): 12:04pm
No doubt about that of web & graphic design aspect.

Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by phkka1(m): 12:04pm
What about kiosk within densely populated area. Even with small amount of money.
Re: Five Fastest Growing Small Scale Businesses In Nigeria by johnstar(m): 12:04pm
Ehn

Alabi (bet)


Football viewing center


Olosho


Stripers





Church lipsrsealed

