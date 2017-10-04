₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,427 members, 3,831,231 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom (4280 Views)
#167million Phantom, Rolls-Royce Unveils World's Most Quiet&Advanced Car(Photos) / The All New 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom Has Just Been Revealed (Photos & Video) / Rolls Royce Phantom: The Official Car Of Ooni Of Ife (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by obafemee80(m): 9:15pm On Oct 03
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqRuL0XM8a8
An unfortunate driver had his luxurious Rolls-Royce swallowed up by a sinkhole in northern China.
The driver claimed that an enormous pit appeared when he was about to start his car at a traffic junction on October 1.
''I was waiting for the green lights and the second I started the car, the road surface started to collapse.''
The driver was reported to suffer no injuries and the car was pulled up by a crane.
He also claimed that his Rolls-Royce Phantom had cost him about 5,000,000 yuan (£565,000).
Footage shows the luxurious car getting half stuck in the sinkhole, leaving its rear half hanging in the air.
Workers arrived shortly and hooked strapped around the car before a crane slowly hoisted it from the pit.The car did not seem to have significant damages on the surface.
The driver was able to walk out from his car and appeared to be unharmed in the incident.
https://autojosh.com/giant-sinkhole-swallows-up-chinese-drivers-560k-rolls-royce-phantom/
Credits http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4940388/Driver-s-560K-Rolls-Royce-swallowed-sinkhole.html
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Marpol
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by luvinhubby(m): 9:17pm On Oct 03
Village people.
5 Likes
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by richeeyo(m): 9:33pm On Oct 03
Devil property won go back
1 Like
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by auntysimbiat(f): 9:55pm On Oct 03
Na wa oo
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by GAZZUZZ(m): 6:37am
like say chinese contractor make that road
4 Likes
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by Discharge(m): 7:09am
If he pays his tax, I think he should sue the government
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by YelloweWest: 7:09am
N.a. we o
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by DanielsParker(m): 7:10am
oops
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by cyborg123(m): 7:11am
He's relatively lucky.
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by wickyyolo: 7:12am
Karma is a Bitch
1 Like
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by solochris(m): 7:12am
Signs of endtime
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:12am
Congratulations not for d car but for your life
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:12am
solochris:na wah dem record this type for bible?
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by mayorkyzo: 7:13am
At least they would cover and repair the sinkhole In no time...if na naija here more people would lose their cars there...
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by obojememe: 7:13am
If it happened in Africa....my people will tag it witchcraft
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by 12345baba: 7:13am
The sink hole issue. No happen for naija biko
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by Preator: 7:14am
Discharge:if na sinkhole, the suit will fail
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by whitebeard(m): 7:14am
Discharge:Nawa for u..no chill at all
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by Wagasigiungu(m): 7:15am
obafemee80:
Unfortunately hilariously ironic, mechanical /structural /engineering mishap.
Take home message: No be only for 9ja yawa dey gas!!!!
If it were to be in 9ja now, folks for don dey shout upandan "what do expect of zoo engineers". Shior!!!!
Difference with 9ja is this: The contractors of that road don buy market if they are found culpable. The Chinese govt would prosecute them to the full extent of the law and their laws no be moi-moi. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by Finstar: 7:16am
Wow.. The witches are indeed strong.. The man should just Thank God.. China people are the worst when it comes to causing such omen... Who knows who he has offend
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by alexistaiwo: 7:16am
Alexistaiwo was here
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by Roon9(m): 7:16am
China and disaster Shar
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by rozayx5(m): 7:16am
so many rich chinese
dudes
that sink hole will be repaired in less than 72 hours, and they might test the durability of the roads in that area
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by ironheart(m): 7:17am
village people at work
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by macaranta(m): 7:19am
Scary... Thank God it was a giant one
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by steffi01(m): 7:19am
Na film trick Na film trick
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by money121(m): 7:19am
See Gobe
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by nony43(m): 7:19am
H
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by PrymChois: 7:20am
Just see how the car was safely lifted.
Somewhere in Africa, the towing van will just drag and scratch the living dead out of the vehicle.
1 Like
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by shigishege: 7:22am
luvinhubby:nigerian don come enter wit thier wahala belief. any small thing na winch. o girl oyinbo nor dey think lik u
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by SWORD419: 7:23am
k
|Re: Giant Sinkhole Swallows Up Chinese Driver's £560K Rolls-Royce Phantom by Discharge(m): 7:23am
Preator:na Natural disaster?
Your First Driving Experience? / Steering Hooked / Toyota & Google Expects Self-driving Cars To Hit The Road By 2020- Newstac
Viewing this topic: ifyboy60(m), sainttwist1(m), bunmmy5, ishaku4life2012(m), Agbalanze(m), Akposb(m), odiereke(m), Realdeals(m), infohenry(m), Uwaeromosele, KAYD007(m), cherieb2(f), Sunmolar(m), donklef(m), lucky4we, aleniboro(m), goldenval(m), PETERENI1(m), idreezbaba(m), kulikuli45, dratine, ULSHERLAN(m), Cmexy, TheSCRYPT, shekauvsbuhari, felixthrill(m), GreatChizzy, MEGAdime(m), mount1ng(m), loffyloffy, Viccur(m), urchmoni44, onyee25(f), trustlink, Alphasoar(m), dammie200, ladykolly(f), cruxmeggido(m), Rayfield2020, gorecwears(m), anonymoux, gab19, myrrtle(m), KendrickAyomide(m), leesha(f), Alexk2(m), iykofias(m), Toluene15, EddyNumerouno(m), femoree2(m), trila01(m), vicog2014(m), Exhibit(m), Notatribalist(m), adeblow(m), Emaytex, synthiaa(f), berni(m), Danty37(m), funkyfella, mjbaba, LIFEisSIMPLE, benueguy(m), Dasgoro, hassrash(m), Emmanuel555(m), Othybaba, tundearos, cornel994(m), realhumanity, karolizee(m), martolux(m), Dgraphix(m), geezville(m), spygadgets(m), teamsynergy, jorhney(m), Harfosky(m), danielous(m), Obini92, ololadeking(m), TTdouble(m), Ayomi088(m), ice25(f), Tobicrystal(m), dwebs(m), brunobaba(m), debbie(f), Idenyijoshua(m), Az1000, Bobnotrouble, Jabioro, Thayay(m), pastorlams(m), Lexusgs430, greenstar, FemiGreatness(m), Naijabin(m), dalaman, nelsonroyalty(m), DrLee(m), Madametrendy(f), lolu007(m), Afobear, cymontempler and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6