https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqRuL0XM8a8



An unfortunate driver had his luxurious Rolls-Royce swallowed up by a sinkhole in northern China.



The driver claimed that an enormous pit appeared when he was about to start his car at a traffic junction on October 1.



''I was waiting for the green lights and the second I started the car, the road surface started to collapse.''



The driver was reported to suffer no injuries and the car was pulled up by a crane.



He also claimed that his Rolls-Royce Phantom had cost him about 5,000,000 yuan (£565,000).



Footage shows the luxurious car getting half stuck in the sinkhole, leaving its rear half hanging in the air.





Workers arrived shortly and hooked strapped around the car before a crane slowly hoisted it from the pit.The car did not seem to have significant damages on the surface.



The driver was able to walk out from his car and appeared to be unharmed in the incident.



https://autojosh.com/giant-sinkhole-swallows-up-chinese-drivers-560k-rolls-royce-phantom/



Credits http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4940388/Driver-s-560K-Rolls-Royce-swallowed-sinkhole.html



Cc

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Village people. 5 Likes

Devil property won go back 1 Like

Na wa oo

like say chinese contractor make that road 4 Likes

If he pays his tax, I think he should sue the government

N.a. we o

oops

He's relatively lucky.

is a Bitch Karmais a Bitch 1 Like

Signs of endtime

Congratulations not for d car but for your life

solochris:

Signs of endtime na wah dem record this type for bible? na wah dem record this type for bible?

At least they would cover and repair the sinkhole In no time...if na naija here more people would lose their cars there...

If it happened in Africa....my people will tag it witchcraft

The sink hole issue. No happen for naija biko

Discharge:

If he pays his tax, I think he should sue the government if na sinkhole, the suit will fail if na sinkhole, the suit will fail

Discharge:

If he pays his tax, I think he should sue the government Nawa for u..no chill at all Nawa for u..no chill at all

Unfortunately hilariously ironic, mechanical /structural /engineering mishap.

Take home message: No be only for 9ja yawa dey gas!!!!



If it were to be in 9ja now, folks for don dey shout upandan "what do expect of zoo engineers". Shior!!!!



Difference with 9ja is this: The contractors of that road don buy market if they are found culpable. The Chinese govt would prosecute them to the full extent of the law and their laws no be moi-moi. Lol Unfortunately hilariously ironic, mechanical /structural /engineering mishap.Take home message: No be only for 9ja yawa dey gas!!!!If it were to be in 9ja now, folks for don dey shout upandan "what do expect of zoo engineers". Shior!!!!Difference with 9ja is this: The contractors of that road don buy market if they are found culpable. The Chinese govt would prosecute them to the full extent of the law and their laws no be moi-moi. Lol 1 Like

Wow.. The witches are indeed strong.. The man should just Thank God.. China people are the worst when it comes to causing such omen... Who knows who he has offend

Alexistaiwo was here

China and disaster Shar







dudes





that sink hole will be repaired in less than 72 hours, and they might test the durability of the roads in that area so many rich chinesedudesthat sink hole will be repaired in less than 72 hours, and they might test the durability of the roads in that area

village people at work

Scary... Thank God it was a giant one

Na film trick Na film trickNa film trick

See Gobe

Just see how the car was safely lifted.











Somewhere in Africa, the towing van will just drag and scratch the living dead out of the vehicle. 1 Like

luvinhubby:

Village people. nigerian don come enter wit thier wahala belief. any small thing na winch. o girl oyinbo nor dey think lik u nigerian don come enter wit thier wahala belief. any small thing na winch. o girl oyinbo nor dey think lik u

