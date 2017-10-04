Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) (1040 Views)

Ekiti state medical students are currently protesting on twitter for stagnant academic calendar. The 2009 set are still in 400lvl, while the governor is busy gallivanting, cutting pomo, and campaigning for 2019 presidential election.



Is this not the state belonging to the presidential aspirant who can blame Buhari for being responsible for stopping his wife from menstruating after reaching menopause? 3 Likes

Why are they in a hurry? I spent almost 21yrs learning to be a herbalist here in isiukwuato... They should relax joor.. We don't want medical personnels that will kill rather than save..

Who else is of the opinion they should take it to the appropriate authorities and not to Twitter?



Ekiti state is not in any way organized, but the Governor makes the most noise. 1 Like

My advice, change school if possible. Sad stuff, only in this part of the world.

These whole problem was created by his last administration. He only revive the situation. Let them do the right thing rather than getting punished over rants on internet.

wtf! 400L? 2009 medical student don suppose graduate nah... Nah wah for pomo o...

Why are they in a hurry? I spent almost 21yrs learning to be a herbalist here in isiukwuato... They should relax joor.. We don't want medical personnels that will kill rather than save..

