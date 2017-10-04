₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Donfamous(m): 9:27pm On Oct 03
Ekiti state medical students are currently protesting on twitter for stagnant academic calendar. The 2009 set are still in 400lvl, while the governor is busy gallivanting, cutting pomo, and campaigning for 2019 presidential election.
Lalasticlala this is a sensitive issue
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Tolexander: 9:33pm On Oct 03
Is this not the state belonging to the presidential aspirant who can blame Buhari for being responsible for stopping his wife from menstruating after reaching menopause?
3 Likes
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by obojememe: 10:14pm On Oct 03
My eksu
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by jaoniy2k(m): 10:38pm On Oct 03
Please mod help push this to front page, everyone need to see this.
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Profcamsey(m): 6:54am
Lalasticlala will ignore this . Since it's not celebrity news or something for fun.
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Dablack1(m): 7:18am
am an aspirant
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Finstar: 7:19am
Why are they in a hurry? I spent almost 21yrs learning to be a herbalist here in isiukwuato... They should relax joor.. We don't want medical personnels that will kill rather than save..
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by DanielsParker(m): 7:19am
ok.
Who else is of the opinion they should take it to the appropriate authorities and not to Twitter?
Ekiti state is not in any way organized, but the Governor makes the most noise.
1 Like
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by nony43(m): 7:20am
H
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by joeaz58: 7:20am
is twitter the best place to protest ?
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by SWORD419: 7:22am
eyyah
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Johnson799(m): 7:24am
Issokay
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Michael2017: 7:24am
Sad stuff, only in this part of the world.
But then .... "Twitter protest "
So the get you guys much.
Do more.
My advice, change school if possible.
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by lagosrd: 7:26am
These whole problem was created by his last administration. He only revive the situation. Let them do the right thing rather than getting punished over rants on internet.
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Sanford77: 7:26am
This is serious. Tweeter protest
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Ejomax77(m): 7:26am
wtf! 400L? 2009 medical student don suppose graduate nah... Nah wah for pomo o...
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Ejomax77(m): 7:27am
wtf! 400L? 2009 medical student don suppose graduate nah... Nah wah for pomo o...
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Bari22(m): 7:27am
Let him finish cutting kpomo
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Sard(m): 7:29am
Finstar:
Not everything is meant to be a joke. Use that thing inside your skull.
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by femo122: 7:30am
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by Uyi168(m): 7:32am
Profcamsey:Or snake
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by FagsamPHP(m): 7:33am
k
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by ajokebelle(f): 7:33am
Imagine
|Re: Eksu Medical Students Protests On Twitter (screenshots Included) by priceaction: 7:34am
Are they afraid to come out publicly?
