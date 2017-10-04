₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Laveda(f): 7:12am
The Lagos State police command has arrested two Uber drivers who specialised in robbing women of their valuables at gunpoint.
The drivers, Fosta Rufus, 30, and Franklin Jogbodo, according to the Special Anti Robbery squad boss, Mohammed Sanusi, picked up their targets around Lekki, Ajah and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.
This is the second of such arrest of Uber drivers in Lagos. It was gathered that the suspects were accused of robbing their victims of valuables such as jewelry, expensive phones and cash, and their victims are mainly ladies who go out at night.
Lagos State police boss, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said the suspects sometimes would follow their victims to an ATM machine from where they would force them to withdraw cash at gunpoint.
He added that the suspects have admitted participating in three different robbery operations in the past. “On one occasion the suspects collected the sum of N86,000 from their victim using her Access Bank ATM. They have both confessed to the crime.”
He said that a KIA Rio with registration number BDG 376 EP used in perpetrating the crime and other valuables, which including Samsung Galaxy 7edge plus and iPhone 6 plus, allegedly collected from their victims identified as Nancy Nzuegbo and Eze Chinonso, were recovered from the suspects.
The Lagos police boss said he has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to maintain police visibility in major roads and neighbourhood across the metropolis.
“I have also directed them to carry out constant raids of back spots. We hope to sustain the current low crime rate in the state” he said.
In his confessional statement, Franklin denied robbing anybody, saying it was his friend, Fosta who dragged him into the problem. He said he was the one who introduced Fosta into the Uber cab business.
According to him: “I met Fosta while working with UBA as a driver. I met him again sometime this year. I helped him to register as an Uber driver. It was him who collected the phones that were found on us from some ladies.
http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/10/04/uber-drivers-arrested-for-allegedly-robbing-female-clients-at-night/
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Florblu(f): 7:36am
No where is safe.
Most Danfo's are safer than Uber if not for comfort and class
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Techiekingee(m): 9:21am
d hype will soon reduce nd we'l go bk 2 danfo
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by yettymuse(f): 9:21am
Even Uber? Obara Jesus
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Naff24(f): 9:22am
Nigerians, we sha like to dey spoil good names. Uber dey other countries, dem no dey encounter such things.
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by birdsview(m): 9:22am
Same reason Britain wants them out....and they look so polished and responsible on the outside
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by DrObum(m): 9:22am
Make una use slap finish am!
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by sweetval: 9:22am
This uber don cast finish o..
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Naff24(f): 9:22am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by femo86(m): 9:22am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Adaumunocha(f): 9:22am
Bloody thieves... See dem long mouth
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Samsimple(m): 9:23am
Chaiii... Omo this country is turning to something else God help us
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by chronique(m): 9:23am
Nigerians would always abuse everything made and invented to better human life. Such a pathetic country to live in.
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by SeniorZato(m): 9:24am
Nigerians want to exploit any opportunity they get
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by hola106(m): 9:25am
game over
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by GavelSlam: 9:25am
They can't claim it is lack of employment because the UBER job is done by thousands around the world.
Our own is usually different.
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by uzoclinton(m): 9:25am
Chei.... We Nigerians just love using things differently..
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Icon4s(m): 9:25am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Abbeyme: 9:25am
How two con become three
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by twinskenny(m): 9:28am
This one is not as if you don't have a job..
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Crownadex(m): 9:28am
When they starts doing evil job and make it , they will be happy & feel fine .... but the moments they gt caught it will turn to work of devil ......
let them serve their punishment
Mwhile ....
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by iamleumas: 9:28am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by PlayerOne: 9:28am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by baddosky1: 9:29am
Af*nja Uber thieves stealing from Igbo developers. Shame!!
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by dfrost: 9:29am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by ifyain: 9:29am
It is not only in Nigeria for God,s sake , Uber drivers do rape women even here in London and rob their customers too. Cheap things are not always the best, as the saying goes what you paid is what you get!!
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by raycoolman(m): 9:30am
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by Techiekingee(m): 9:31am
dfrost:Lol.. Abeg ts not my handiwork o
|Re: Uber Drivers Arrested For Robbing Women At Night In Lagos by adisabarber(m): 9:31am
Na wa o
