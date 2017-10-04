₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Omooba77: 7:20am
Uneasiness has pervaded Idi Araba and Olorunishola communities in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State after bloody clashes between two factional gangs in the neighbourhoods.
http://punchng.com/lagos-hoodlums-clash-over-girlfriend-vandalise-150-vehicles/
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Florblu(f): 7:27am
The babe must be queen Elizabeth's daughter
And which church gave a Devil a post?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by taoheedoriloye(m): 7:33am
Nice lady she isn't stingy with God gift honeypot. so kind of her.hope she will settle the quarrel in bed with the two factions
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Omooba77: 7:45am
Yet we have Police posts, even armored tank around Ojuwoye and Oshodi and yet hoodlums did these havoc without restraint. Lots are wrong with us in this Great country.
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Eleniyan231(m): 7:50am
Gggg
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by segebase(m): 8:02am
toootoo
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Omooba77: 9:31am
This Mushin issue; especially the Akala, Ojuwoye and Idi-Oro needs government urgent step. Bus park on the road and not even police or traffic wardens fit question them. They have become lords to the market women and terror to everybody.
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Omooba77: 9:38am
taoheedoriloye:You are not serious; let lalasticlala catch you.
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Ruggedfitness: 10:46am
Wow
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by IAMSASHY(f): 10:47am
Nna ehh, nke a buzikwan Wat, church girfrnd , dem even give am post 4 to hurch
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Friedyokes: 10:47am
150 vehicles cause nah factory dem attack?
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by alignacademy(m): 10:47am
Omooba77:
I wonder what the church is saying about this...
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by AntiWailer: 10:47am
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Naff24(f): 10:48am
Wetin Puna go cause enh
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by ikdaddy01(m): 10:50am
Where re the 150 cars
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by ImpressionsNG: 10:50am
There are simply too many savages and brutes in Nigeria. It's quite alarming.
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by bukynkwuenu: 10:50am
afonjas n unnecessary fights are like 5&6
instead of working for money they are fighting for women...soon they will tag the had working chukwuma in alaba a ritualist
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by JohnieWalker12(m): 10:50am
Nigeria can exaggerate stories eh! Ordinary two cars don turn 150 cars destroyed. SMH
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Eaa247(m): 10:50am
Tinubu's boys! The miscreants he uses during election.
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by youmour(m): 10:50am
How the toto take be?
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by mirabel001(f): 10:51am
wetin d vehicle do them?
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by JohnieWalker12(m): 10:51am
Revenge is sweet
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by RZArecta(m): 10:51am
Lagos is so bloody now, Ambode should call his boys to order
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by magoo10: 10:52am
You can imagine the height of foolery at display.....
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by tiswell(m): 10:52am
The culprits should be brought to book immediately
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by ipobarecriminals: 10:52am
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by HsLBroker(m): 10:53am
Omooba77:
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by beez567: 10:53am
positivity always takes the lead, always stay positive.
see details below...
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by Pavore9: 10:53am
Consequences of failed parenting!
|Re: Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles by dannytoe(m): 10:54am
#50 condom should have prevented all these jobless clowns from fighting for girlfriends.............................kai
