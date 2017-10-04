



According to the ex-housemate and rapper, he’s got this habit of buying shoes most of the time, and he doesn’t just buy a pair, but in bulk – This he revealed in an interview with Moet Abebe of Soundcity.



He said;



When I see shoes I just select and buy, I love shoes a lot. In fact, I have more shoes than clothes”



After winning BBN, I ordered for a lot of shoes from a friend via WhatsApp and that should be the most expensive thing I bought since winning 25million!



Watch Video:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GGdxqB1zDw



