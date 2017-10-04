₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:14am
You won’t believe the most expensive thing Efe bought after winning Big Brother Naija N25M!
According to the ex-housemate and rapper, he’s got this habit of buying shoes most of the time, and he doesn’t just buy a pair, but in bulk – This he revealed in an interview with Moet Abebe of Soundcity.
He said;
When I see shoes I just select and buy, I love shoes a lot. In fact, I have more shoes than clothes”
Watch Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GGdxqB1zDw
http://www.lailasblog.com/efe-reveals-expensive-bought-winning-bbnaijas-n25m/
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by IamAirforce1: 8:16am
Mumu ..
Money miss road.
Not even a house of his own to boast of..
Just shoes .. No sense.
132 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by Criis(m): 8:17am
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by biacan(f): 8:19am
EFE..........i wish their was still remnant left in the mola so I could partake
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by internationalman(m): 8:25am
He's just like a student that took first in his class but doing less better in life than the ones that took last.
I can relate to that as well.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by Papiikush: 8:25am
I use to think warri guys have sense before. Apparently they don't carry last even when it comes to stupidity.
76 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by biacan(f): 8:26am
IamAirforce1:
He's such a greedy guy such that he can't spend the money on MARVIS his girlfriend
2 Likes
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by BreezyCB(m): 8:36am
Lol
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by lilbest4(m): 8:52am
good investment. By the time he goes broke, he will start selling them as okrika
7 Likes
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by iykemoney90(m): 9:18am
The fake Gucci wearing Airforce1 that refused to blow can be controversial sometimes shaa...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by IamAirforce1: 9:22am
biacan:Atleast i got a profile pic unlike you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by biacan(f): 9:24am
IamAirforce1:Tasty for some pics.......?
2 Likes
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by IamAirforce1: 9:26am
biacan:Nothing special about you .. so bounce
10 Likes
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by IamAirforce1: 9:31am
biacan:With pleasure
|Re: Efe: Shoes Are The Most Expensive Things I Bought After Winning Bbnaija’s N25m by BoyHuncho(m): 9:32am
biacan:
shut up jare, marvis ain't his gf
Just his crush in the bbn house..
