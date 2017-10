@VIVIANGIST



Meet Ogbonnaya Kanu first Nigerian biker to ride solo from Lagos, Nigeria to Austria, going through France, Germany, Austria and Italy.



Kanu, also known as Foto Dadi, recently became the first Nigerian to ride from Nigeria to Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of Africa. He has ridden motorcycles in 26 countries, using his own Nigerian-registered motorcycle in 23 of them. He sees biking as more than living a life of adventure and setting records, but also changing the way in which Nigerians are perceived.



In 2012, he became the first Nigerian biker to ride solo from Lagos, Nigeria to Austria, riding through France, Germany, Austria, and Italy. In mid-October, he embarked on another solo trip from South Africa to Lagos. He then became the first Nigerian member of the Iron Butt Association, also known as the World’s Toughest Motorcycle Riders, after biking 1,600 kilometers in 24 hours.



Kanu is the co-founder and member of the Board of Trustees of the Easy Riders Motorcycle Club of Nigeria, the first registered motorcycle club in Nigeria. He is also co-founder of the Ride Easy Motorcycle Training School, the Rise Easy Motorcycling Club of Lagos and the Superbike Clubs Association of Nigeria (SCAN) as well as the first and returning vice president of the Association of Nigerian Motorcycle Clubs.



When he is not undertaking some adventure, he works on perfecting his riding skills. He has taken a variety of courses in Europe, including BMW off-road skills and training at the California Superbike School in the United Kingdom.

