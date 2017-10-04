₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,659 members, 3,832,065 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 02:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent (6876 Views)
Landlord Moves To Evict Lai Mohammed / 5,000 Fighters Ready To Evict Hausa And Yoruba — Niger Delta Agitators / "No Headmistress Was Demoted In Abia For Embarrassing Governor's Wife"- Abia Gov (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Factfinder1(f): 9:48am
The Federal Ministry of Information has allegedly been given a one week quit notice to vacate its Abia State office, by the landlord of the property, Azuka Okoroafor.
According to reports, the notice served was backed by an order of the magistrate through the lawyer, which authorized them to seek an order to eject the ministry.
It was reportedly stated that the current Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had not paid rent for two years since he took over the running of the ministry.
An official of the ministry said: “Since Alhaji Lai Mohammed was appointed as the Minister of Information and Culture, he has not taken the welfare of the Ministry of Information seriously.
“He is using the money of the Ministry of Information to run the Ministry of Culture, but Culture is under Information.
“We have never seen such a situation where a minister will hide in the Ministry of Culture and abandon the Ministry of Information and that is why we are having this issue of non-payment of our rent. Our rent has not been paid for over two years and we are suffering it now.
“We don’t even know what comes next. Our landlord has threatened to eject us any moment from now, and he started a court action against us.
“Our staff members have been advised to take their personal belongings from the office because we may come to work one morning and find out that the office has been locked up.”
http://ogashub.com.ng/lai-mohammed-evicted-office-failure-pay-rent/
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by magoo10: 9:53am
Govt is not run by propaganda and lies .
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Baawaa(m): 9:56am
Bia-fraud people, while do you to fraud Lai at all cost
9 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by kingkardesh17(m): 9:58am
Lai mohammed right will be like, dont expose me now oga landlord, cant u keep secrets again lol.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by centoke30(m): 10:03am
It's getting real
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Samusu(m): 10:03am
Waiting for Lai Muhammad to come tell us the truth
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by KunkAcid: 10:03am
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Tolexander: 10:10am
kingkardesh17:No professionalism in this report.
The aim of the report is to further ruined the already ruined Mr Lai's reputation, by bringing his name into the matter.
The federal ministry of information in Abia state hasn't paid for the property rent. Simple!
15 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by potent5(m): 10:13am
Which Lai Mohammed be that?
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Hofbrauhaus: 10:15am
Baawaa:
What are you trying to say?
2 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by dokiOloye(m): 10:15am
Sarrki has not posted any propaganda for close to a week now,maybe d ministry of propaganda is low on funds and he hasn't been paid
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:47am
Oga Landlord, abeg fast track the ejection. We dont want that lying idiot as neighbour
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Bayajidda1: 11:47am
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by magoo10: 11:47am
Rents are not paid with a running mouth filled with lies and propaganda.
4 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Bayajidda1: 11:48am
Baawaa:
We're you actually writing English or your native Arabic?
Whichever, but:
6 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by GideonIdaboh(f): 11:48am
Got nothing to say bout this. Na Lai Mohammed mata
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by sowos: 11:48am
hmm
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Keneking: 11:48am
Amazing
"“He is using the money of the Ministry of Information to run the Ministry of Culture, but Culture is under Information."
- He likes Culture alot
- Na there money dey wella
"It was reportedly stated that the current Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had not paid rent for two years since he took over the running of the ministry."
- Irresponsible and useless APC government
- The next thing is to relocate them to (his) house
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by maxiuc(m): 11:49am
maybe Mouth odour chasing the landlord away
Oga liar
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Crystalline(f): 11:49am
So all he knows how to do is talk and can’t even pay his rent? Oma ga oo
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Kizyte(m): 11:50am
Who's telling the truth between the Landlord and
Like for the Landlord or Share for Lai
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Ruggedfitness: 11:50am
He Will Now Understand
.
After claiming that the country is out of recession and walking and talking with smiles, he is still found wanting.
.
I would like to hear what he has to say in his own defense
.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for Check Out This Couple Whose Orgasm Can Last For 18 Hours
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by silasweb(m): 11:50am
Like seriously
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by lonecatt: 11:50am
this is one of the proof that shows that nigeria is still in recession,tomorrow uncle lai will come and want to confuse us.
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by gurunlocker: 11:51am
Baawaa:
Sense is a rare commodity
6 Likes
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by chukadiho1(m): 11:51am
Things keep falling apart in this administration. I guess propaganda has an expiry date.
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by greatman247(m): 11:51am
Lobatan
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by charlesucheh(m): 11:52am
News of life!
A Government parastatals owing house rent!!!
Na wa o!
1 Like
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Rapmoney(m): 11:53am
Pay your gaddem rent now or you are thrown out!!!
|Re: Landlord To Evict Lai Mohammed's Ministry In Abia For Failure To Pay Rent by Newbiee: 11:53am
Kai!, which one be Lai Mohammed's ministry again. Can't you just say ministry of information? Must you attach person name to the ministry or is the ministry his personal property? Just to show that you are after the person of Lai Mohammed. Na wao!
Ekene Dili Chukwu Is Dead / Kabiru Sokoto Didn't Meet Amnesty Committee Members / Secret NNPC Account With JP Morgan Exposed By Senate!
Viewing this topic: benuejosh(m), Rexsul, Topend, wizpredict, Barrysleek(m), Igbo20(m), gabbywatch77, iheanyi40(m), kwasedi(f), Anonymous1900, horlanrewhajhu, bacco2000(m), geesilver(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13