According to reports, the notice served was backed by an order of the magistrate through the lawyer, which authorized them to seek an order to eject the ministry.



It was reportedly stated that the current Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had not paid rent for two years since he took over the running of the ministry.



An official of the ministry said: “Since Alhaji Lai Mohammed was appointed as the Minister of Information and Culture, he has not taken the welfare of the Ministry of Information seriously.



“He is using the money of the Ministry of Information to run the Ministry of Culture, but Culture is under Information.



“We have never seen such a situation where a minister will hide in the Ministry of Culture and abandon the Ministry of Information and that is why we are having this issue of non-payment of our rent. Our rent has not been paid for over two years and we are suffering it now.



“We don’t even know what comes next. Our landlord has threatened to eject us any moment from now, and he started a court action against us.



“Our staff members have been advised to take their personal belongings from the office because we may come to work one morning and find out that the office has been locked up.”



Govt is not run by propaganda and lies . 21 Likes 4 Shares

Bia-fraud people, while do you to fraud Lai at all cost 9 Likes

Lai mohammed right will be like, dont expose me now oga landlord, cant u keep secrets again lol. 22 Likes 3 Shares

It's getting real 1 Like

Waiting for Lai Muhammad to come tell us the truth 3 Likes

kingkardesh17:

Lai mohammed right will be like, dont expose me now oga landlord, cant u keep secrets again lol. No professionalism in this report.



The aim of the report is to further ruined the already ruined Mr Lai's reputation, by bringing his name into the matter.



The federal ministry of information in Abia state hasn't paid for the property rent. Simple! No professionalism in this report.The aim of the report is to further ruined the already ruined Mr Lai's reputation, by bringing his name into the matter.The federal ministry of information in Abia state hasn't paid for the property rent. Simple! 15 Likes

Which Lai Mohammed be that?

Baawaa:

Bia-fraud people, while do you to fraud Lai at all cost

What are you trying to say? What are you trying to say? 2 Likes

Sarrki has not posted any propaganda for close to a week now,maybe d ministry of propaganda is low on funds and he hasn't been paid 11 Likes 2 Shares



Oga Landlord, abeg fast track the ejection. We dont want that lying idiot as neighbour Oga Landlord, abeg fast track the ejection. We dont want that lying idiot as neighbour 1 Like

1 Like

Rents are not paid with a running mouth filled with lies and propaganda. 4 Likes

Baawaa:

Bia-fraud people, while do you to fraud Lai at all cost

We're you actually writing English or your native Arabic?



Whichever, but: We're you actually writing English or your native Arabic?Whichever, but: 6 Likes

Got nothing to say bout this. Na Lai Mohammed mata 1 Like

hmm





"“He is using the money of the Ministry of Information to run the Ministry of Culture, but Culture is under Information."



- He likes Culture alot

- Na there money dey wella



"It was reportedly stated that the current Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had not paid rent for two years since he took over the running of the ministry."



- Irresponsible and useless APC government

- The next thing is to relocate them to (his) house Amazing"“He is using the money of the Ministry of Information to run the Ministry of Culture, but Culture is under Information."- He likes Culture alot- Na there money dey wella"It was reportedly stated that the current Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had not paid rent for two years since he took over the running of the ministry."- Irresponsible and useless APC government- The next thing is to relocate them to (his) house 3 Likes

maybe Mouth odour chasing the landlord away



Oga liar maybe Mouth odour chasing the landlord awayOga liar 1 Like

So all he knows how to do is talk and can’t even pay his rent? Oma ga oo 1 Like

Lie Lai Mohammed?



Who's telling the truth between the Landlord and Lai Mohammed?



.

After claiming that the country is out of recession and walking and talking with smiles, he is still found wanting.

.

I would like to hear what he has to say in his own defense

.



Like seriously

this is one of the proof that shows that nigeria is still in recession,tomorrow uncle lai will come and want to confuse us.

Baawaa:

Bia-fraud people, while do you to fraud Lai at all cost

Sense is a rare commodity Sense is a rare commodity 6 Likes

Things keep falling apart in this administration. I guess propaganda has an expiry date.

Lobatan

News of life!

A Government parastatals owing house rent!!!

Na wa o! 1 Like

Pay your gaddem rent now or you are thrown out!!!