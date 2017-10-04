₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by kelikell(m): 12:02pm
Apparently while their counterparts battle problems in other countries like Nigeria and Kenya, Ghanian soldiers have joined the one corner dance blowing across Africa.
The dance of the moment one corner has found its way into military camp. The video below shows ghanian soldiers erotically doing the one corner dance. The video have since gone viral in the internet. Watch and Laugh.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haMk8xo5L4o
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Ninethmare: 12:04pm
This is the real python dance
.
Nigeria Army are getting it wrong
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by SerialRapist(m): 12:05pm
Op you get mind, you must have strenght for frog jump
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by ArewaYouths: 9:35pm
Rubbish
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by tobtap: 9:35pm
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by BangdadaBang(m): 9:35pm
One corner
SerialRapist:
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Memyselfu2009(m): 9:35pm
rubbish
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by cr7rooney10(m): 9:36pm
Codine at work
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:36pm
Menn. i love this dance
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by AburoBuhari: 9:36pm
k
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Discharge(m): 9:36pm
Let's get them busy....pls can i get Tunde Shekau's number
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by stano2(m): 9:36pm
SK+ sapele water + bank alert = the dance
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by ObaKlaz(m): 9:36pm
One Corner nonsense.
Mtcheeew
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by opeyehmmy(m): 9:36pm
Issokay!
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Ladyjumong(f): 9:36pm
so we should
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by KKKWHITE(m): 9:37pm
Rubbish
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by IMASTEX: 9:38pm
Okay
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by SuperSuave(m): 9:38pm
and na one idiot start this shiit o, some shameless assholes doing it in Nigeria too
cr7rooney10:Have you taken it before? from the way you spelt it I guess not.
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by dakeskese(m): 9:38pm
...
Highly unprofessional.
Not as if they just conquered a territory.
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Lawalemi(m): 9:39pm
As Boko Haram & IPOB threat no dey
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by sekem: 9:39pm
If it is not the python dance
It can never be a python dance
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Dansiki1: 9:39pm
Those are equivalent of boys scout in Nigeria
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Oblitz(m): 9:39pm
chai! the devil is a Ghanian
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Nigeriadondie: 9:39pm
One of the most disciplined militaries in Africa. When they were serving in ECOMOG in Liberia they did not litter that country with ECOMOG babies the end product of chewing Liberia kpekus as did their counterpart from Nigeria
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by jetbomber17: 9:40pm
This is stupidity of the highest order.
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by dsmooth1(m): 9:40pm
wat of one junction
orisirisi
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by DALE917(f): 9:40pm
And this is news because?
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by torgbe(m): 9:40pm
Oblitz:u craze
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Guilderland1: 9:41pm
Well I love the dance if women are involved, I will wear boxer.
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Unik3030: 9:41pm
I don't know y I hate that display of stupidity
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by Tomjazzy2: 9:41pm
Cool they have the time to catch fun. Awkward though that they looked like bunch of gays
|Re: Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) by jamesbond0007: 9:41pm
Just a group of soldiers having fun.
