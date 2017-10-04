Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Ghanaian Soldiers Dance Erotically Doing One Corner Dance (Video) (12504 Views)

The dance of the moment one corner has found its way into military camp. The video below shows ghanian soldiers erotically doing the one corner dance. The video have since gone viral in the internet. Watch and Laugh.







This is the real python dance

Nigeria Army are getting it wrong 15 Likes 3 Shares

Op you get mind, you must have strenght for frog jump

Rubbish 2 Likes

SerialRapist:

Op you get mind, you must have strenght for frog jump One corner

rubbish 1 Like

Codine at work 3 Likes

Menn. i love this dance 6 Likes

Let's get them busy....pls can i get Tunde Shekau's number 5 Likes

SK+ sapele water + bank alert = the dance 1 Like

One Corner nonsense.

Mtcheeew 1 Like

Issokay!

Rubbish 2 Likes

Okay





cr7rooney10:

Codine at work Have you taken it before? from the way you spelt it I guess not. and na one idiot start this shiit o, some shameless assholes doing it in Nigeria tooHave you taken it before? from the way you spelt it I guess not. 6 Likes

Highly unprofessional.

Not as if they just conquered a territory. 1 Like

As Boko Haram & IPOB threat no dey

If it is not the python dance



It can never be a python dance

Those are equivalent of boys scout in Nigeria 1 Like

chai! the devil is a Ghanian

One of the most disciplined militaries in Africa. When they were serving in ECOMOG in Liberia they did not litter that country with ECOMOG babies the end product of chewing Liberia kpekus as did their counterpart from Nigeria One of the most disciplined militaries in Africa. When they were serving in ECOMOG in Liberia they did not litter that country with ECOMOG babies the end product of chewing Liberia kpekus as did their counterpart from Nigeria 4 Likes

This is stupidity of the highest order.

And this is news because?

Oblitz:

chai! the devil is a Ghanian u craze u craze

Well I love the dance if women are involved, I will wear boxer. 5 Likes

I don't know y I hate that display of stupidity 1 Like

Cool they have the time to catch fun. Awkward though that they looked like bunch of gays 2 Likes