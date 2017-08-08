₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Crocky23: 12:14pm
Here's the list.
1.Nnamdi Azikiwe
2.Aguyi Ironsi
3.Yakubu Gowon
4.Murtala Muhammed
5.Olusegun Obasanjo
6.Shehu Shagari
7. Ibrahim Babangida
8. Sani Abacha
9. Ernest Shonekan
10. Abdulsalami Abubakar
11. Dr Goodluck Jonathan
12. Muhammadu Buhari
please lets do this opinion poll that is long overdue.
1 Like
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Crocky23: 12:15pm
Number 12.
In my opinion, no one comes even close to Buhari.
I will be updating as the vote count comes in.
P:S
Buhari currently winning with a wide margin.
111 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by RZArecta(m): 12:17pm
Buhari the he goat
98 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by madridguy(m): 12:18pm
Sai Baba is really tormenting some people.
11 Likes
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by newbornmacho(m): 12:18pm
The illiterate dullard. You understand na.
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by wise0ne: 12:18pm
in my opinioni thinkthis fellow below
81 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Hofbrauhaus: 12:19pm
madridguy:
Lol. See what shame is doing to you...
69 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by ShineuEye: 12:19pm
I think Buhari occupies position 1-12, the man is a walking disaster.
97 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Larryfest(m): 12:20pm
No President has ever steered us right in the very place but Buhari has made it absolutely sure that he needs to punish the country for God only knows why hereby making him the worst president in the history of the country...
86 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Crocky23: 12:21pm
madridguy:
Bros just vote and go away.
Tell them at BMC headquarters that Buhari won the poll with a wide margin.
73 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Unik3030: 12:21pm
it's only igbos n indomie generation kids that will say it's buhari. they have forgotten abacha n ibb
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by izzou(m): 12:21pm
I dont know if anyone has noticed this
We usually move from a worse president to a worst one since the days of IBB
Currently Buhari holds the title of Nigeria's worst, but i need no prophet to tell me that whosoever occupies the throne in 2019 will be worse than Buhari
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by muykem: 12:22pm
8. Sani Abacha
4 Likes
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by SalamRushdie: 12:24pm
Buhari Twice
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Kundagarten: 12:25pm
Buhari won this one, most Clueless Dullardeen ever.
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Fakepastors: 12:25pm
if u call Buhari God punish u
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Crocky23: 12:28pm
Fakepastors:He may be your God but he remains Nigeria's disaster. I think God will punish you for voting this illiterate
63 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by ProjectNaija(m): 12:30pm
Buhari is clearly by far the worst president in the history of nigeria, not even the dreaded sani abacha comes close.
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Ratello: 12:33pm
Muhammadu Buhari
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by yanshDoctor: 12:37pm
i will describe sani abacha as the baddest and while buhari as the worsted
now i hope you can figured out the difference between baddest and worsted.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by wakaman: 12:40pm
GEJ! Half smart drunkard!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Crocky23: 12:43pm
wakaman:And the gworro chewing, kunu sipping, fura da nono maga is still leading this poll.
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by lukecent: 12:48pm
Number 12, all time worst President in the history of Nigeria
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by SalamRushdie: 12:48pm
Unik3030:
You are not a very smart person I swear ..Abacha was able to grow the economy at 4 percent annually steady, the Naira gained strength and was completely stable under Abacha never one day sliding despite being under international sanctions and selling a barrel of oil at 11 dollars a barrel ..Despite inheriting a totally destroyed economy from Buhari , Babangida was able to replicate stabilise the economy , build third mainland bridge , build a whole city called Abuja from scratch despite earning only 18 billion dollars the whole period...God and open your mind and you will see Buhari is the worst ever ever
58 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by zombieHUNTER: 12:49pm
This is the only poll that Buhari can win with a wide margin..
Buhari takes this one
The only president in history who made it clear that those regions that gave him 5% should not expect the same treatment as those regions that gave him 97%...
It only takes a dullard to say such in a United States press conference
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Crocky23: 12:53pm
Someone is afraid of voting?
Omenka what sayeth thou? You can vote with your numerous usernames, I doubt it would affect the results of this poll.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by zombieHUNTER: 12:53pm
Unik3030:
For you to compare military dictators with "civilian " buharis regime shows how undemocratic buhari is...
Buhari is a modern day curse packaged in human form to punish Nigerians
28 Likes
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by beamtopola: 12:55pm
the zombies I mean those with bereaved brains will disagree that is not buhari. even devil him self can not hide that is buhari.
24 Likes
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by zombieHUNTER: 12:55pm
Lalasticlala take this to front page
Nairalanders have a verdict on buhari
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by Unik3030: 1:01pm
zombieHUNTER:d question is the worst president in d history of Nigeria,it was not clarified maybe military or civilian. learn to answer according to the question n not do oversabi or try to corner it for your own point
2 Likes
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by zombieHUNTER: 1:02pm
Fakepastors:
Yoruba Muslim
When you go get sense
12 Likes
|Re: Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? by BeardedMeat: 1:14pm
Fakepastors:OK bribe me and I may likely vote jubrin from Sudan.
15 Likes
