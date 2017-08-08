Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who's The Worst Head Of State In Nigerian History? (8107 Views)

Here's the list.

1.Nnamdi Azikiwe

2.Aguyi Ironsi

3.Yakubu Gowon

4.Murtala Muhammed

5.Olusegun Obasanjo

6.Shehu Shagari

7. Ibrahim Babangida

8. Sani Abacha

9. Ernest Shonekan

10. Abdulsalami Abubakar

11. Dr Goodluck Jonathan

12. Muhammadu Buhari



please lets do this opinion poll that is long overdue.









Number 12.

In my opinion, no one comes even close to Buhari.



I will be updating as the vote count comes in.



P:S

Buhari currently winning with a wide margin. 111 Likes 6 Shares

Buhari the he goat 98 Likes 5 Shares

Sai Baba is really tormenting some people. 11 Likes

The illiterate dullard. You understand na. 72 Likes 4 Shares

in my opinioni thinkthis fellow below 81 Likes 4 Shares

madridguy:

Sai Baba is really tormenting some people.

Lol. See what shame is doing to you... Lol. See what shame is doing to you... 69 Likes 4 Shares





I think Buhari occupies position 1-12, the man is a walking disaster. 97 Likes 6 Shares

No President has ever steered us right in the very place but Buhari has made it absolutely sure that he needs to punish the country for God only knows why hereby making him the worst president in the history of the country... 86 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Sai Baba is really tormenting some people.

Bros just vote and go away.

Tell them at BMC headquarters that Buhari won the poll with a wide margin. Bros just vote and go away.Tell them at BMC headquarters that Buhari won the poll with a wide margin. 73 Likes 5 Shares

it's only igbos n indomie generation kids that will say it's buhari. they have forgotten abacha n ibb 13 Likes 1 Share

I dont know if anyone has noticed this



We usually move from a worse president to a worst one since the days of IBB



Currently Buhari holds the title of Nigeria's worst, but i need no prophet to tell me that whosoever occupies the throne in 2019 will be worse than Buhari 35 Likes 4 Shares

8. Sani Abacha 4 Likes

Buhari Twice 59 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari won this one, most Clueless Dullardeen ever. 57 Likes 1 Share

if u call Buhari God punish u 5 Likes 1 Share

Fakepastors:

if u call Buhari God punish u He may be your God but he remains Nigeria's disaster. I think God will punish you for voting this illiterate He may be your God but he remains Nigeria's disaster. I think God will punish you for voting this illiterate 63 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is clearly by far the worst president in the history of nigeria, not even the dreaded sani abacha comes close. 46 Likes 5 Shares

Muhammadu Buhari 43 Likes 3 Shares

i will describe sani abacha as the baddest and while buhari as the worsted



now i hope you can figured out the difference between baddest and worsted. 29 Likes 2 Shares

GEJ! Half smart drunkard! 4 Likes 2 Shares

wakaman:

GEJ! Half smart drunkard! And the gworro chewing, kunu sipping, fura da nono maga is still leading this poll. And the gworro chewing, kunu sipping, fura da nono maga is still leading this poll. 47 Likes 5 Shares

Number 12, all time worst President in the history of Nigeria 35 Likes 3 Shares

Unik3030:

it's only igbos n indomie generation kids that will say it's buhari. they have forgotten abacha n ibb

You are not a very smart person I swear ..Abacha was able to grow the economy at 4 percent annually steady, the Naira gained strength and was completely stable under Abacha never one day sliding despite being under international sanctions and selling a barrel of oil at 11 dollars a barrel ..Despite inheriting a totally destroyed economy from Buhari , Babangida was able to replicate stabilise the economy , build third mainland bridge , build a whole city called Abuja from scratch despite earning only 18 billion dollars the whole period...God and open your mind and you will see Buhari is the worst ever ever You are not a very smart person I swear ..Abacha was able to grow the economy at 4 percent annually steady, the Naira gained strength and was completely stable under Abacha never one day sliding despite being under international sanctions and selling a barrel of oil at 11 dollars a barrel ..Despite inheriting a totally destroyed economy from Buhari , Babangida was able to replicate stabilise the economy , build third mainland bridge , build a whole city called Abuja from scratch despite earning only 18 billion dollars the whole period...God and open your mind and you will see Buhari is the worst ever ever 58 Likes 5 Shares

This is the only poll that Buhari can win with a wide margin..





Buhari takes this one

The only president in history who made it clear that those regions that gave him 5% should not expect the same treatment as those regions that gave him 97%...



It only takes a dullard to say such in a United States press conference 43 Likes 3 Shares







Omenka what sayeth thou? You can vote with your numerous usernames, I doubt it would affect the results of this poll.









Someone is afraid of voting?Omenka what sayeth thou? You can vote with your numerous usernames, I doubt it would affect the results of this poll. 26 Likes 3 Shares

Unik3030:

it's only igbos n indomie generation kids that will say it's buhari. they have forgotten abacha n ibb

For you to compare military dictators with "civilian " buharis regime shows how undemocratic buhari is...



Buhari is a modern day curse packaged in human form to punish Nigerians For you to compare military dictators with "civilian " buharis regime shows how undemocratic buhari is...Buhari is a modern day curse packaged in human form to punish Nigerians 28 Likes

the zombies I mean those with bereaved brains will disagree that is not buhari. even devil him self can not hide that is buhari. 24 Likes

Lalasticlala take this to front page





Nairalanders have a verdict on buhari 18 Likes 1 Share

zombieHUNTER:





For you to compare military dictators with "civilian " buharis regime shows how undemocratic buhari is...



Buhari is a modern day curse packaged in human form to punish Nigerians d question is the worst president in d history of Nigeria,it was not clarified maybe military or civilian. learn to answer according to the question n not do oversabi or try to corner it for your own point d question is the worst president in d history of Nigeria,it was not clarified maybe military or civilian. learn to answer according to the question n not do oversabi or try to corner it for your own point 2 Likes

Fakepastors:

if u call Buhari God punish u

Yoruba Muslim

When you go get sense Yoruba MuslimWhen you go get sense 12 Likes