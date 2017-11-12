₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians
by anthonypeters(m): 12:58pm
Google is not a conventional company, and we don't intend to become one. True, we share attributes with the world's most successful organizations - a focus on innovation and smart business practices comes to mind - but even as we continue to grow, we're committed to retaining a small-company feel. At Google, we know that every employee has something important to say, and that every employee is integral to our success. We provide individually-tailored compensation packages that can be comprised of competitive salary, bonus, and equity components, along with the opportunity to earn further financial bonuses and rewards.
Googlers thrive in small, focused teams and high-energy environments, believe in the ability of technology to change the world, and are as passionate about their lives as they are about their work.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Business Intern 2018
Location: Lagos
About the Program
Interns at Google bring questions and build answers.
We offer a range of internships across EMEA and durations and start dates vary according to a project and location.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and our recruitment team will determine where you fit best based on your resume.
Business Internships are Typically Offered in the following Business Areas:
GMS Sales and Operations: When our millions of advertisers and publishers are happy, so are we! Our Google Marketing Solutions (GMS) team of entrepreneurial, enthusiastic and client-focused members are the "human face" of Google, helping entrepreneurs both individually and broadly build their online presence and grow their businesses. We are dedicated to growing the unique needs of advertising companies. Our teams of strategists, analysts, advisers and support specialists collaborate closely to spot and analyze customer needs and trends. Together, we create and implement business plans broadly for every type of businesses.
Large Customer Sales: Our Large Customer Sales teams partner closely with many of the world’s biggest advertisers and agencies to develop digital solutions that build strong businesses and brands. We enjoy a bird’s eye view on the massive transformation occurring as advertising shifts to mobile and online platforms. We're uniquely situated to help shape how companies grow their businesses in the digital age. We advise clients on Google's broad range of products across search, video and mobile to help them connect instantly and seamlessly with their audiences.
Google Cloud: Google Cloud helps millions of employees and organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their business - all with technology built in the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. And our teams are dedicated to helping our customers - developers, small and large businesses, educational institutions and government agencies - see the benefits of our technology come to life.
Marketing: Know the user. Know the magic. Connect the two. At its core, marketing at Google starts with technology and ends with the user, bringing both together in unconventional ways. Our job is to demonstrate how Google's products solve the world's problems--from the everyday to the epic, from the mundane to the monumental. And we approach marketing in a way that only Google can--changing the game, redefining the medium, making the user the priority, and ultimately, letting the technology speak for itself.
The idea for Gmail began with 1 Googler. Today it has more than 425 million users and counting.
At Google, one Googler can make a huge impact, and it’s no different with our interns--they are key players in our daily innovation. As an intern, you’ll have the opportunity to work on projects core to Google’s business, whether it be Sales, Google Cloud or Marketing. Our intern recruitment team will determine where you fit best based on your CV and the preferences you indicate on the application form.
Our internships expose you to the technology industry, as well as provide opportunities for personal and professional development. From being challenged, to collaborating with a team, join our team to make an impact.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities and detailed projects will be determined based on your educational background, interest and skills.
Qualifications
Minimum qualifications:
Currently enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's degree program and maintaining student status throughout the internship.
Priority is given to students graduating end of 2018 or in 2019 so please include your graduation date on your resume.
Returning to education on a full-time basis upon completing the internship.
Ability to commit to a minimum of 10 weeks and up to 6 months at Google.
Preferred qualifications:
Previous internship experience in Sales, Advertising, Consulting, Analysis, Customer Service, Marketing or related fields.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates can apply here.
Application Closing Date
Sunday, 12th November, 2017.
Note
Duration and start date of internship vary depending on the position.
By applying to this position your application is automatically submitted to the some other locations.
Our team will review applications on a rolling basis.
All hiring will be complete by the end of May 2018. Thank you for your patience while we consider your application.
http://studentinfoportal.com/opportunities/jobs/google-business-internship-programme-2018/
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by Abbeyme: 3:27pm
For this kind of job/internship placements, one would expect this to be hosted on Google's page using one of their numerous statistical or data analysis tools. I do not expect this to be hosted on a third party site with some other floating adverts.
However, there is a caveat..
Note
Duration and start date of internship vary depending on the position.
By applying to this position your application is automatically submitted to the some other locations.
Our team will review applications on a rolling basis.
All hiring will be complete by the end of May 2018. Thank you for your patience while we consider your application.
That is to say, we might be taking your email address for some other online campaign things or marketing stuff, and you wont take u to court for that...
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by ojmaroni247(m): 3:28pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by HIRAETH: 3:29pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by Pridestorm(m): 3:30pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by Pridestorm(m): 3:31pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by GeneralFeezy(m): 3:32pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by itsandi(m): 3:32pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by sunbbo(m): 3:32pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by segiade: 3:32pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by TourismMan(m): 3:32pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by eldoc2003(m): 3:33pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by Benjom(m): 3:37pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by Funkybabee(f): 3:43pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by happylala5: 3:45pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by Mgvd: 3:49pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by EmperorLee(m): 3:54pm
Mgvd:
Don't go and apply for better job.
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by uzoclinton(m): 4:04pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by naijalions(f): 4:06pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by woodrow1: 4:09pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by eniolaamoda: 4:35pm
eldoc2003:
When they say internship, what does it mean, are we going to be paid, and as for the google own, is google saying we should defer school so we can do the internship?
I really do not understand
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by samson132(m): 4:35pm
Re: Google Business Internship Programme 2018 For Nigerians by samintegrity(m): 4:37pm
