Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 10:12 PM
|This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Kolababe: 1:08pm On Oct 04
A video showing a couple dance in a very erotic manner inside an undisclosed night club has sets tongues wagging even as the video keeps spreading like wild fire. While Some people were busy admiring the lovers and salivate to be in their shoes, many others were quick to critiicise the act and some even point out the demerit of acting like this even in a club and allowing some to video you. This guy pressed the young lady so much, he could have done the real thing with her right there and all she could do is smile.
See the photos and the video below
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/this-can-come-back-haunt-a-ladylovers-night-club-dance-video-sparks-reactions
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Kolababe: 1:08pm On Oct 04
more
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by pappy4real(m): 1:17pm On Oct 04
Kolababe:where d pinshure?
1 Like
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by medolab90(m): 10:07pm
1 Like
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by josephine123: 10:08pm
Lol
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by EmperorLee(m): 10:08pm
Na your haunt ?
2 Likes
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by feranmi400: 10:08pm
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Theyveedo(m): 10:08pm
Well
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by soberdrunk(m): 10:08pm
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by NotNairalandi(m): 10:09pm
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Opakan2: 10:09pm
Naso most of them dey do..
After messing themselves up, one God fearing mugu will put them at home as housewife.
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Prettythicksmi(f): 10:09pm
Not bad tho
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by dorin27(f): 10:09pm
Hmm...
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by skarlett(f): 10:09pm
Her body, her business
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by NoFavors: 10:09pm
I like
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by classicsuave(m): 10:09pm
Their Lives... Their business!!!
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by kajsa08(f): 10:09pm
Most ladies with fish brain
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by eddieguru(m): 10:09pm
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Uyi168(m): 10:09pm
na man go later put this one for house??..smh
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by GODKID98(m): 10:10pm
Oh God of mercy!!!
..... And somebody somewhere threw a party to celebrate the birth of dis one??
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Adaumunocha(f): 10:10pm
In Nigeria?
That clothe can make the devil should Hallelujah
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by NigelCundy: 10:10pm
Click like if you came here to see video
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by elyte89: 10:11pm
Irresponsibility of d highest order in d society brut us to dis level
B4 Some peeps start quoting civilization, we can't b more civilize dan d wyte who brut it,we av our style, tradition and culture DT suits us.till we go back to dem,we will still c derange cases like dis,bobrisky et al
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Papa12(m): 10:11pm
smh
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by teamsynergy: 10:11pm
mind ur fuckiing business
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Humblebloke(m): 10:11pm
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by Kobicove(m): 10:11pm
Ttt
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by thoollz: 10:11pm
B
|Re: This Can Come Back & Haunt A Lady-Lovers Night Club dance Video Sparks Reactions by kayo80(m): 10:11pm
They black Americans...nothing out of the ordinary. I don't think this will affect her in any way in the future.
(0) (Reply)
