|Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Blue3k2: 1:37pm
Akwa Ibom State Government has promised journalists and football fans free internet service inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Saturday when the Super Eagles take on the. Chipolopolo of Zambia in a crucial 2018 FIFA World, Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Soirce: https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/akwa-ibom-govt-promise-free-internet/amp/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by wisino1(m): 1:42pm
nice
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Blue3k2: 1:43pm
OK cool livestream and snapchst at the game.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by mikejj(m): 1:56pm
abeg which side akwaibom dey me my family and all our compound people wan watch nigeria match with our laptops for hand we go shut down their data.chipolopolo
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by ifyan(m): 2:15pm
Hmm nice but some bobo no go let this opportunity pass by
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Igweminho(m): 2:52pm
abeg hw much b gate fee
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by itiswellandwell: 3:33pm
Okay ooooooo.. Make we dey observe sha ooo
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Aare2050(m): 3:34pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by cutesmilez(m): 3:34pm
Another fine from FIFA Loading.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by marvin902(m): 3:34pm
free data must cry
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by MRAKBEE(m): 3:35pm
Interesting
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Abbeyme: 3:35pm
I don't like promises jare.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by number5(m): 3:35pm
Trust my naija hommies... Guys will hurry grab a ticket so they can use the free Internet package to be downloading game of thrones.. Even guys weh no dey watch football gan sef.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by nNEOo(m): 3:36pm
him no wan promise another money the guy no say naija fit score ten goals at the exchange rate of $10000 per goal
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 3:36pm
Nice ! yet some stone heads don't see the economic importance of this sports edifice.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Curdlebug(m): 3:36pm
Lol
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by olassy239(f): 3:36pm
super eagles wetin dey happen o wetin dey shele we wan know, shee na witch abi na filadi no matter their plan ooo we go still dey fly
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by graphiti: 3:36pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by officialfestus(m): 3:36pm
chai see awoof oh.....if the service nor still dey restricted sha
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by daveP(m): 3:36pm
2 Terabytes to be used or more. nice one.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by ola4real01(m): 3:37pm
nice one.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by attention007(m): 3:37pm
What a way to invite people to watch the match... Stadium go full yakata
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by NwaJozi: 3:37pm
Very good state, I love what they are doing
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by ofiko123(m): 3:38pm
nice.......
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by attention007(m): 3:38pm
itiswellandwell:
People still dey use power bank? na wa
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Yusfunoble(m): 3:38pm
How I wan reach akwa ibom now?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by spanzed(m): 3:38pm
I love two states in the East i would like to visit someday Definitely Akwa Ibom and Anambra
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Iseoluwani: 3:38pm
They only want supporters to fill the place, don't be surprised the network will be slow like a snail, ask glo users
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Alphasoar(m): 3:39pm
Nice Innovation
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by joepentwo(m): 3:39pm
MAKE I CO BUY TICKET
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by Perge(m): 3:39pm
Cut it off when they try to visit porn sites
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Akwa Ibom Government Promise Free Internet Service At Stadium by number5(m): 3:40pm
olassy239:
Bin laden not filadi.... Seniorita
