Akwa Ibom State Government has promised journalists and football fans free internet service inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Saturday when the Super Eagles take on the. Chipolopolo of Zambia in a crucial 2018 FIFA World, Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.



The previous three home games of the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium had been rocked by reports that mobile networks signals jammed at the venue when special dignitaries got into the stadium.



But that is expected to change this Saturday.



According to a statement from the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports Monday Uko through his media aide, Edidiong Stephen, the state government will make available access codes for free internet service.



“There will be free internet services available to fans at Goodwill Akpabio stadium during the Nigeria Vs Zambia match sponsored by Kalex Solutions Ltd,” the statement reads



“Access codes for the free internet will be embedded in a closed panel on seat covers which will be used to cover seats at the Stadium.



“Another great innovation by Akwa Ibom State Government and Akwa Ibom State Football Association.”





Soirce: https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/akwa-ibom-govt-promise-free-internet/amp/

nice

OK cool livestream and snapchst at the game.

abeg which side akwaibom dey me my family and all our compound people wan watch nigeria match with our laptops for hand we go shut down their data.chipolopolo abeg which side akwaibom dey me my family and all our compound people wan watch nigeria match with our laptops for hand we go shut down their data.chipolopolo 6 Likes

Hmm nice but some bobo no go let this opportunity pass by

abeg hw much b gate fee 1 Like

Okay ooooooo.. Make we dey observe sha ooo





Ok

Another fine from FIFA Loading. Another fine from FIFA Loading. 2 Likes

free data must cry

Interesting

I don't like promises jare.

Trust my naija hommies... Guys will hurry grab a ticket so they can use the free Internet package to be downloading game of thrones.. Even guys weh no dey watch football gan sef. 7 Likes

him no wan promise another money the guy no say naija fit score ten goals at the exchange rate of $10000 per goal 2 Likes

Nice ! yet some stone heads don't see the economic importance of this sports edifice. 2 Likes

Lol

super eagles wetin dey happen o wetin dey shele we wan know, shee na witch abi na filadi no matter their plan ooo we go still dey fly 1 Like

chai see awoof oh.....if the service nor still dey restricted sha

2 Terabytes to be used or more. nice one.

nice one.

What a way to invite people to watch the match... Stadium go full yakata 1 Like

Very good state, I love what they are doing

nice....... 1 Like

People still dey use power bank? na wa People still dey use power bank? na wa 1 Like

How I wan reach akwa ibom now? 3 Likes

I love two states in the East i would like to visit someday Definitely Akwa Ibom and Anambra 1 Like

They only want supporters to fill the place, don't be surprised the network will be slow like a snail, ask glo users 2 Likes





Nice Innovation Nice Innovation 1 Like

MAKE I CO BUY TICKET 1 Like

Cut it off when they try to visit porn sites 2 Likes