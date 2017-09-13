Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 (2261 Views)

Apply For The 2018 Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme

We encourage and focus on the behaviours that bring out the very best from every employee, assessing their performance not just on results but on how those results were achieved. To further embed these behaviours we have a remuneration programme in place, carefully designed to incentivise our employees to live our values every day.



We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: 2018 Internship - IG Programme

Ref No: INIGNG18

Location: Nigeria



Job Description

Internships are typically 8 to 12 weeks, and are open to candidates who are available to start on our full-time graduate programmes in August 2019.

When you apply you will be asked for your preference of business area, you can choose from any of our six International Graduates streams; Retail Banking, Transaction Banking, Wealth Management, Global Banking & Corporate Finance, Commercial Banking and Financial Markets.

You must be a penultimate (second to last) year student to apply for an internship, and have the permanent legal right to work in the country to which you are applying. Standard Chartered Bank does not sponsor work permits for interns.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates can apply



Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



I love my job already and i hate being a slave

How person wan make money like Dangote with all these apply work.��

Abbeywest:

How person wan make money like Dangote with all these apply work.�� People get sense, I swear! People get sense, I swear!

That ENTMIRROR boy should stop playing with my emotions o, this is the last warning





The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.



The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.



THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:



1. An academic component in which the scholars will:



Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university



2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:



Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;

Develop a case study focusing on their home country;

Be mentored by a Canadian expert;

Participate in webinars and networking events



Abbeywest:

How person wan make money like Dangote with all these apply work.��



Slow and steady. Slow and steady.

many people no pass the test...if you escape personality test, escape the logical test, u no go fit escape the numerical. the test na stone

Naiz wan

Standard chartered here i come.







Wait, How much is ur pay? Okey! am coming.......Wait, How much is ur pay?

MicTayor:

many people no pass the test...if you escape personality test, escape the logical test, u no go fit escape the numerical. the test na stone

honestly after draining person energy... honestly after draining person energy... 1 Like

MicTayor:

many people no pass the test...if you escape personality test, escape the logical test, u no go fit escape the numerical. the test na stone

honestly after draining person energy honestly after draining person energy 1 Like

Na so I fill fill fill..so tay e reach one stage I jus vex close the test.. I say wetin sef.. abeg! Make dem jus kuku talk say dem no wan give person work jare.. Haba! Dis people wey be say dia Psychometric test alone be like from the Book of Genesis to Revelation... No be joke oo...Na so I fill fill fill..so tay e reach one stage I jus vex close the test.. I say wetin sef.. abeg! Make dem jus kuku talk say dem no wan give person work jare.. Haba! 2 Likes

BabaIbo:





honestly after draining person energy... the first time i wrote, i failed the personality test, i re-registered, then i passed it on a second attempt, passed the logic, the option span for the numerical answer is almost unlimited.you cannot guess and pass.There is nothing like i am closer to the answer. the first time i wrote, i failed the personality test, i re-registered, then i passed it on a second attempt, passed the logic, the option span for the numerical answer is almost unlimited.you cannot guess and pass.There is nothing like i am closer to the answer. 1 Like







MicTayor:



the first time i wrote, i failed the personality test, i re-registered, then i passed it on a second attempt, passed the logic, the option span for the numerical answer is almost unlimited.you cannot guess and pass.There is nothing like i am closer the to answer. exactly exactly 1 Like

iFartedAtOshodi:

Dis people wey be say dia Psychometric test alone be like from the Book of Genesis to Revelation... No be joke oo... Na so I fill fill fill..so tay e reach one stage I jus vex close the test.. I say wetin sef.. abeg! Make dem jus kuku talk say dem no wan give person work jare.. Haba!

I dey tell u... kai I no fit cry that day cause I been take am serious before until wen I see say na longthing I dey tell u... kai I no fit cry that day cause I been take am serious before until wen I see say na longthing