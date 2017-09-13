₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by anthonypeters(m): 1:48pm
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria - We attract talented individuals. Not only can they give you the benefit of their experience, they also reveal a closer, more personal look at the wide range of global opportunities we offer. At the core of the Group's people strategy is our focus on employee engagement. Engagement is a key driver of productivity and performance, which creates the foundation of our performance culture.
We encourage and focus on the behaviours that bring out the very best from every employee, assessing their performance not just on results but on how those results were achieved. To further embed these behaviours we have a remuneration programme in place, carefully designed to incentivise our employees to live our values every day.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: 2018 Internship - IG Programme
Ref No: INIGNG18
Location: Nigeria
Job Description
Internships are typically 8 to 12 weeks, and are open to candidates who are available to start on our full-time graduate programmes in August 2019.
When you apply you will be asked for your preference of business area, you can choose from any of our six International Graduates streams; Retail Banking, Transaction Banking, Wealth Management, Global Banking & Corporate Finance, Commercial Banking and Financial Markets.
You must be a penultimate (second to last) year student to apply for an internship, and have the permanent legal right to work in the country to which you are applying. Standard Chartered Bank does not sponsor work permits for interns.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates can apply here.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by sheedy407(m): 3:51pm
I love my job already and i hate being a slave
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by Abbeywest: 3:52pm
How person wan make money like Dangote with all these apply work.��
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by aleeyus(m): 3:52pm
Abbeywest:People get sense, I swear!
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by CARLOSZ: 3:52pm
That ENTMIRROR boy should stop playing with my emotions o, this is the last warning
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by sunbbo(m): 3:52pm
Nice one.
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by EmperorLee(m): 3:53pm
Abbeywest:
Slow and steady.
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by MicTayor(m): 3:53pm
many people no pass the test...if you escape personality test, escape the logical test, u no go fit escape the numerical. the test na stone
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by Airtimex(m): 3:53pm
Naiz wan
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by jaybel(m): 3:53pm
Standard chartered here i come.
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by happylala5: 3:53pm
Okey! am coming.......
Wait, How much is ur pay?
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by BabaIbo: 3:56pm
MicTayor:
honestly after draining person energy...
1 Like
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by BabaIbo: 3:57pm
MicTayor:
honestly after draining person energy
1 Like
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by iFartedAtOshodi: 3:57pm
Dis people wey be say dia Psychometric test alone be like from the Book of Genesis to Revelation... No be joke oo... Na so I fill fill fill..so tay e reach one stage I jus vex close the test.. I say wetin sef.. abeg! Make dem jus kuku talk say dem no wan give person work jare.. Haba!
2 Likes
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by MicTayor(m): 4:00pm
BabaIbo:the first time i wrote, i failed the personality test, i re-registered, then i passed it on a second attempt, passed the logic, the option span for the numerical answer is almost unlimited.you cannot guess and pass.There is nothing like i am closer to the answer.
1 Like
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by Benjom(m): 4:00pm
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by BabaIbo: 4:02pm
MicTayor:exactly
1 Like
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by BabaIbo: 4:10pm
iFartedAtOshodi:
I dey tell u... kai I no fit cry that day cause I been take am serious before until wen I see say na longthing
|Re: Standard Chartered Bank International Graduate Programme 2018 by samson132(m): 4:31pm
