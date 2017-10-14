₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by numerouno01(m): 3:24pm
Chelsea will still win abeg..
crystal palace can't use chelsea to end their horrendous form
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by chloride6: 3:24pm
Haters will say bakayoko dinno score
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by NGBlogger: 3:24pm
LIVESTREAM HERE >> https://www.gistlivepro.com/live/livestream-crystal-palace-vs-chelsea/
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Phonefanatic: 3:24pm
Lexusgs430:
I will be back soon. See you guys
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by chloride6: 3:25pm
mukina2
update sharp sharp
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Lexusgs430: 3:25pm
Phonefanatic:
LOL ........ #Badbellealert
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by emmybernard(m): 3:25pm
Shelcee
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by kay29000(m): 3:27pm
Tough match.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by kerr9(f): 3:29pm
city killing people
3 Likes
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Ayomideen(m): 3:29pm
Go Go Chelsea!
We must win o.
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by gameboy727(m): 3:29pm
My goodness, who can stop City?
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Holuwarsweun(m): 3:30pm
Conte y na shay na by force say make u use Willian
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by fineyemi(m): 3:31pm
gameboy727:Arsenal. just watch out
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Stevengerd(m): 3:33pm
kerr9:same way ur beauty is killing me
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 3:35pm
Stevengerd:
Asslicker
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by SilverG33k: 3:36pm
fineyemi:Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
is that a joke or what ??
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by inedujac: 3:37pm
obembet:Remember me in your kingdom. You hav won already.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Stevengerd(m): 3:37pm
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by fineyemi(m): 3:38pm
SilverG33k:Its not
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by ProsperMVE(m): 3:40pm
end of thread is gonna be
CRY 1 vs 3 CHEL
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Jerrypolo(m): 3:40pm
Draws for today:
Liverpool - Man Utd.√
Watford - Arsenal
A. Madrid - Barcelona
Getafe - R. Madrid
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 3:41pm
Another Hamstring
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 3:44pm
obembet:This guy just jinxed Chelsea.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 3:45pm
Goal!!!!!
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 3:45pm
Goaaaaaaaaaal
Just negodu chelsea
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:46pm
Mukina2,it haff happen again oh
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 3:46pm
Please is Conte in the dugout? I haven't seen him today
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by Phonefanatic: 3:46pm
Lexusgs430:
Lexusgs430:
I told you I will be back
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by fredoooooo: 3:46pm
Asiere willian
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 3:47pm
fredoooooo:
Chai! Sorry
