|Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by stephanie11: 2:09pm
Senator Hamman Misau made a startling revelation about the Inspector general of Police, Idris K. Ibrahim, recently, alleging that he had an illicit affair with two serving female police officers.
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by EmeeNaka: 2:12pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Obijulius: 2:15pm
Our Nigeria police women are so cheap to straff.
Just play your cards like a pro.
The female MOPOLs are the cutest. Them they **** like mad.
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by dokiOloye(m): 2:18pm
Fire on,Mr Senator.
We dey your back
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Keneking: 2:24pm
"Hamman further stated that the manner in which the promotion of police officers where were being handled by IG Usman Ibrahim was corrupt, adding that officers paid as high as N500,000 to get promoted."
- APC government sef
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by AngelicBeing: 2:29pm
Nothing new, Nigerian police is synonymous with sex, corruption, bribery, forgery, etc useless bunch of people whose heart is as dark as charcoal
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by wisino1(m): 2:57pm
hmmm what do u expect........even dpo no dey use eye see fine constable
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:27pm
Are policeforbid to knack?
can't somebody fúck again in peace
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by aolawale025: 3:41pm
Toh body no be wood
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by SweetJoystick(m): 4:12pm
Sinator Misau, so two adults can't consent and Bleep in peace again because they belong to the NPF?
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by TheFreeOne: 4:40pm
So the IG is not only corrupt but 'randily' corrupt too
This government one week one controversy is like bread and butter.
Truth be told haven't we heard of officers soliciting for sex from arrested prostitutes whilst in detention and can the senator swear by the Koran he hasn't bleeped a female colleague whilst serving as policeman
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by lekjons(m): 4:40pm
Obijulius:how many have you "straffed"
Oversabi!
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by DanielsParker(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by emmabest2000(m): 4:40pm
Shameless He goats everywhere...
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by nwakibie3(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by ignis(f): 4:41pm
Conji is not a respecter of portfolio or uniform...
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by unlimitedx00744: 4:41pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Buharimustgo: 4:42pm
The man's mouth looks like he likes eating pussy
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Lilimax(f): 4:42pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by KarisLam: 4:42pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Factfinder1(f): 4:42pm
Every young police woman is a F.UC.K object for top officers
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by LUGBE: 4:42pm
Ghen Ghen, more news Apc.. change
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by mykh01(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by mickeymimi: 4:43pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by ruffDiamond: 4:43pm
Police can Bleep olosho to death not talk of fellow serving female police useless lot
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by comradespade(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by CakezbyMarie: 4:44pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by soberdrunk(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by raymytech: 4:45pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by yanshDoctor: 4:45pm
|Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by 9japrof(m): 4:45pm
