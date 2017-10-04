Senator Hamman Misau made a startling revelation about the Inspector general of Police, Idris K. Ibrahim, recently, alleging that he had an illicit affair with two serving female police officers.



Misau who represents Bauchi central senatorial district in the Senate, through Order 43, stated that he was being attacked by the IG because he exposed the corrupt activities going on in the police.



PoliticsNGR learned that the senator dropped a bombshell shortly after, saying that the IG was involved in extra-marital affairs with two serving female police officers namely, Amina and Esther.



In his words; "Mr President, distinguished colleagues, instead of the IGP to address the issues I raised in my capacity as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he was busy attacking me.



The IGP has been in sexual relationship with two female serving Police officers, that is one Amina and Esther. He impregnated Amina and did a wedding secretly in Kaduna.



As a former Police officer, I can say authoritatively that it is wrong for an officer to have a relationship with female Police officer because of the nature of that work."



Hamman further stated that the manner in which the promotion of police officers were being handled by IG Idris Ibrahim was corrupt, adding that officers paid as high as N500,000 to get promoted.



He also asked the Senate to investigate occurrences where powerful individuals in the country would have up to 30 police officers guarding them, whereas commoners do not have police around them.



It will be recalled that Misau and the Nigerian police have been locked in a battle for some time now over allegations of bribery and forgery.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/04/ig-police-ibrahim-idris-slept-two-serving-police-officers-senator-misau/





