Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by stephanie11: 2:09pm
Senator Hamman Misau made a startling revelation about the Inspector general of Police, Idris K. Ibrahim, recently, alleging that he had an illicit affair with two serving female police officers.

Misau who represents Bauchi central senatorial district in the Senate, through Order 43, stated that he was being attacked by the IG because he exposed the corrupt activities going on in the police.

PoliticsNGR learned that the senator dropped a bombshell shortly after, saying that the IG was involved in extra-marital affairs with two serving female police officers namely, Amina and Esther.

In his words; "Mr President, distinguished colleagues, instead of the IGP to address the issues I raised in my capacity as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he was busy attacking me.

The IGP has been in sexual relationship with two female serving Police officers, that is one Amina and Esther. He impregnated Amina and did a wedding secretly in Kaduna.

As a former Police officer, I can say authoritatively that it is wrong for an officer to have a relationship with female Police officer because of the nature of that work."

Hamman further stated that the manner in which the promotion of police officers were being handled by IG Idris Ibrahim was corrupt, adding that officers paid as high as N500,000 to get promoted.

He also asked the Senate to investigate occurrences where powerful individuals in the country would have up to 30 police officers guarding them, whereas commoners do not have police around them.

It will be recalled that Misau and the Nigerian police have been locked in a battle for some time now over allegations of bribery and forgery.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/04/ig-police-ibrahim-idris-slept-two-serving-police-officers-senator-misau/


See photo of the beautiful Amina http://www.nairaland.com/3321280/igp-idris-poses-mistress-amina

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by EmeeNaka: 2:12pm
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Obijulius: 2:15pm
Lols.

Our Nigeria police women are so cheap to straff.
Just play your cards like a pro.

The female MOPOLs are the cutest. Them they **** like mad.
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by dokiOloye(m): 2:18pm
Lolz.
Fire on,Mr Senator.
We dey your back grin

1 Like

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Keneking: 2:24pm
Edward sef sad angry

"Hamman further stated that the manner in which the promotion of police officers where were being handled by IG Usman Ibrahim was corrupt, adding that officers paid as high as N500,000 to get promoted."

- APC government sef embarassed
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by AngelicBeing: 2:29pm
Nothing new, Nigerian police is synonymous with sex, corruption, bribery, forgery, etc useless bunch of people whose heart is as dark as charcoal sad

1 Like

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by wisino1(m): 2:57pm
hmmm what do u expect........even dpo no dey use eye see fine constable
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:27pm
Are policeforbid to knack?
can't somebody fúck again in peace

1 Like

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by aolawale025: 3:41pm
Toh body no be wood
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by SweetJoystick(m): 4:12pm
Sinator Misau, so two adults can't consent and Bleep in peace again because they belong to the NPF?
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by TheFreeOne: 4:40pm
So the IG is not only corrupt but 'randily' corrupt too cheesy

This government one week one controversy is like bread and butter.

Truth be told haven't we heard of officers soliciting for sex from arrested prostitutes whilst in detention and can the senator swear by the Koran he hasn't bleeped a female colleague whilst serving as policeman
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by lekjons(m): 4:40pm
Obijulius:
Lols.

Our Nigeria police women are so cheap to straff.
Just play your cards like a pro.

The female MOPOLs are the cutest. Them they **** like mad.

how many have you "straffed"


Oversabi!

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by DanielsParker(m): 4:40pm
is that so
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by emmabest2000(m): 4:40pm
Shameless He goats everywhere...

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by nwakibie3(m): 4:41pm
This is not news naa

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by ignis(f): 4:41pm
Conji is not a respecter of portfolio or uniform...
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by unlimitedx00744: 4:41pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Buharimustgo: 4:42pm
The man's mouth looks like he likes eating pussy
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Lilimax(f): 4:42pm
Chai Baba! shocked shocked
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by KarisLam: 4:42pm
angry angry angry
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by MaconAwire(m): 4:42pm
.
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by Factfinder1(f): 4:42pm
Every young police woman is a F.UC.K object for top officers
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by LUGBE: 4:42pm
Ghen Ghen, more news Apc.. change kiss
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by mykh01(m): 4:43pm
R
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by mickeymimi: 4:43pm
na waa oo ... i no fir laugh grin
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by ruffDiamond: 4:43pm
Police can Bleep olosho to death not talk of fellow serving female police undecided useless lot
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by comradespade(m): 4:43pm
KarisLam:
angry angry angry
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by CakezbyMarie: 4:44pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by soberdrunk(m): 4:44pm
angry
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by raymytech: 4:45pm
A
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by yanshDoctor: 4:45pm
lol. bad shooter.
Re: Idris Ibrahim Slept With 2 Policewomen; Impregnated Amina - Senator Misau by 9japrof(m): 4:45pm
grin

