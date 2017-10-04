₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by rapcy(m): 3:36pm On Oct 04
Photo Credit: Instagram
The MMMG Music Label boss shared the picture on his Instagram page. Some of his followers came for him, some were claiming he's a member of a cult group known as "Viking". See some of their comments below:
More
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE HANDSHAKE?
Source:
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/10/see-trending-ubi-franklin-handshake.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by Nazareth10: 3:39pm On Oct 04
hmm
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by rapcy(m): 3:40pm On Oct 04
See more of the pictures here:
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/10/see-trending-ubi-franklin-handshake.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by taylor88(m): 3:40pm On Oct 04
what's wrong being a V
the V u know, the V u anchor
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by thesicilian: 3:49pm On Oct 04
Who are they?
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by LesbianBoy(m): 3:49pm On Oct 04
Ha....ubi franklin yaff join bad gang
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by smardray(m): 3:55pm On Oct 04
all those that knows....what does it add to them
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by rodrirodri(m): 4:09pm On Oct 04
Must everything be about cultism... foolish youth....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by maklelemakukula(m): 4:11pm On Oct 04
senseless post
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by osemoses1234(m): 4:24pm On Oct 04
Rubbish
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by bonnylight003: 4:47pm On Oct 04
NOBLE MEN.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:06pm On Oct 04
so as a celeb you are not allow to clusther again?
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by IwantToShashe(m): 8:36pm On Oct 04
bonnylight003:
Chrononicles of the Norse .
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by Elnino4ladies: 9:42pm On Oct 04
Dodorima
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by SuperSuave(m): 9:55pm On Oct 04
arrow Norsemen
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by generationz(f): 10:42pm On Oct 04
Mtsheeew
Even with his alledged affiliation to a cult he still allowed that woman treat him like trash
Going over the gram screaming "I still love her" like a sissy, someone who a man like him was steady drilling.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by ChiefSweetus: 10:54pm On Oct 04
generationz:na why my nigga join cult na.
Biblical Samson bin dey cult? One man mopol no dey ever need back-up. Na people wey no get their own mind dey require ginger.
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by generationz(f): 11:00pm On Oct 04
ChiefSweetus:Lol
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by YungJo207(m): 11:19pm On Oct 04
That is the handshake of Eiye Aka Bird or airlord....don't ask me how I know just know I know and that has been confirmed.
Good night.
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by Billyonaire: 12:53am
This one is a peppersoup joint Viking, there is no more brotherhood, all we have these days are zero intellectual gangsterism guided by zero motto and zero mission statement.
Whoever identifies with them is a victim of a society without communal unionism as reflected in our gated living and lifestyles.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by jordyspices: 7:58am
na do dem dey make mouth dey call dem self sailors put dem inside swiming pool na drown dem go drown
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by castrol180(m): 8:47am
. No cause for alarm as it's already in their blood.
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by Nackzy: 8:49am
What's their business is it their handshake.... Even if he is arro is he ur brother or ur cousin or even ur relation... Talkatives
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by CzarChris(m): 8:49am
Nigeria should just legalise this sh*t already. They are Norsemen, so what's all the noise about?
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by alexistaiwo: 8:49am
Does not knowing what that handshake means make me a morally upright person?
Here in Mushin
That handshake means..
I won't tell you what it means in Mushin.
Aporoko
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by TEYA: 8:50am
Low self esteem pushing guys into cultism since 1883.
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by sunnyb0b0(m): 8:51am
That's a harmless kegites handshake.
Knack me one finger of karability.
Only karid entities entities will understand, d monkeys in the zoo will be left in confusionist bewilderment.
cc: billyonaire
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by moscobabs(m): 8:52am
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by Smartademu(m): 8:53am
What is it with Nigerians and handshake sef. CG Ali shake woman hand una complain, this guy shake im friend una de complain haba!
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by quiverfull(m): 8:53am
That's the way members of the Eiye confraternity greet each other. I'm a bit disappointed if he truly is a member.
|Re: Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking by Johndekd: 8:54am
smardray:
What to say
kaffi Teaching Arsenal Players, Azonto, Alanta And Etighi Dance (pic) / I Hate My Bigger Breasts, I Prefer Smaller Boobs': Says Danielle O'hara / Tupac Shakur's Poetical Tribute To Nelson Mandela
