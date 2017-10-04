Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Ubi Franklin's Handshake That Got Fans Talking (5363 Views)

Photo Credit: Instagram



The MMMG Music Label boss shared the picture on his Instagram page. Some of his followers came for him, some were claiming he's a member of a cult group known as "Viking". See some of their comments below:











More







WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE HANDSHAKE?



Source:

hmm

what's wrong being a V













the V u know, the V u anchor 5 Likes 1 Share

Who are they?

Ha....ubi franklin yaff join bad gang

all those that knows....what does it add to them

Must everything be about cultism... foolish youth.... 1 Like

senseless post

Rubbish

NOBLE MEN. 1 Like

so as a celeb you are not allow to clusther again?

bonnylight003:

NOBLE MEN.



Chrononicles of the Norse . Chrononicles of the Norse . 1 Like

Dodorima

arrow Norsemen

Mtsheeew





Even with his alledged affiliation to a cult he still allowed that woman treat him like trash



Going over the gram screaming "I still love her" like a sissy, someone who a man like him was steady drilling. 2 Likes

generationz:

Mtsheeew





Even with his alledged affiliation to a cult he still allowed that woman treat him like trash



Going over the gram screaming "I still love her" like a sissy, someone who a man like him was steady drilling. na why my nigga join cult na.

Biblical Samson bin dey cult? One man mopol no dey ever need back-up. Na people wey no get their own mind dey require ginger. na why my nigga join cult na.Biblical Samson bin dey cult? One man mopol no dey ever need back-up. Na people wey no get their own mind dey require ginger.

ChiefSweetus:



na why my nigga join cult na.

Biblical Samson bin dey cult? One man mopol no dey ever need back-up. Na people wey no get their own mind dey require ginger. Lol Lol

That is the handshake of Eiye Aka Bird or airlord....don't ask me how I know just know I know and that has been confirmed.











Good night.

This one is a peppersoup joint Viking, there is no more brotherhood, all we have these days are zero intellectual gangsterism guided by zero motto and zero mission statement.



Whoever identifies with them is a victim of a society without communal unionism as reflected in our gated living and lifestyles. 2 Likes 1 Share

na do dem dey make mouth dey call dem self sailors put dem inside swiming pool na drown dem go drown

. No cause for alarm as it's already in their blood.

What's their business is it their handshake.... Even if he is arro is he ur brother or ur cousin or even ur relation... Talkatives

Nigeria should just legalise this sh*t already. They are Norsemen, so what's all the noise about?

Does not knowing what that handshake means make me a morally upright person?



Here in Mushin

That handshake means..

I won't tell you what it means in Mushin.

Aporoko

Low self esteem pushing guys into cultism since 1883.

That's a harmless kegites handshake.



Knack me one finger of karability.



Only karid entities entities will understand, d monkeys in the zoo will be left in confusionist bewilderment.



cc: billyonaire

What is it with Nigerians and handshake sef. CG Ali shake woman hand una complain, this guy shake im friend una de complain haba!

That's the way members of the Eiye confraternity greet each other. I'm a bit disappointed if he truly is a member.