Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Mowunmiaf: 4:00pm On Oct 04
A student of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, has allegedly attempted to take his own life by drinking a substance said to be ‘sniper.’

The student, one Chinedu Iromuanya, in Public Administration Department, reportedly attempted committing suicide by drinking ‘sniper’ on October 2 over an alleged carryover he had in one of his courses.

Our correspondent gathered that Iromuanya was sad because the polytechnic management had allegedly refused to clear him even after he had sat for the paper in 2016.



PUNCH Metro learnt that the student, an indigene of Abia State, has however been discharged from the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia on Tuesday as confirmed by a nurse who did not want his name in print.

Further findings, however, indicated that the management of the polytechnic had yet to report the case to the police station.

When contacted, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Silas Gyar, said he would not speak to PUNCH Metro.

He said: “I cannot speak to PUNCH Metro because he is not on my appointment list; so, I don’t have time for him.”

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it would investigate the attempted suicide.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idrisu Kennedy, made the promise on Wednesday in an interview with PUNCH Metro in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

He said: “I am just hearing this now and I do not think the management of the institution has reported the case to the police.

“I would confirm from our officers in charge of the area where the incident happened to unravel the reason for the attempted suicide.”

http://punchng.com/poly-student-drinks-poison-to-protest-carryover/

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Mowunmiaf: 4:02pm On Oct 04
sad much
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:04pm On Oct 04
Chinedu Iromuanya.

Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:07pm On Oct 04
so is to kill himself that is the next step after carry over..
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:11pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:
Chinedu Iromuanya.

Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".



weytin u dey talk

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:17pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:

What I'm saying is that ipob terrorists are bunch of animals without brains.


wrong use of words..
So bad...

Cos chinedu is an Igbo now makes him an ipob terrorist without brains.
Fear God please

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:18pm On Oct 04
optional1:



wrong use of words..
So bad...

Cos chinedu is an Igbo now makes him an ipob terrorist without brains.
Fear God please

Madam (?), abeg show me where I called Chinedu ipob terrorist. undecided
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:30pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:


Madam (?), abeg show me where I called Chinedu ipob terrorist. undecided



what then do you mean by this statement!


LionDeLeo:

What I'm saying is that ipob terrorists are bunch of animals without brains.

what brought about ipob terrorists and bunch of animals without brains to this chinedu case..

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:33pm On Oct 04
optional1:


what then do you mean by this statement!

what brought about ipob terrorists and bunch of animals without brains to this chinedu case..


Madam (?) I'm not on nairaland to teach basic comprehension. cheesy
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:41pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:

Madam (?) I'm not on nairaland to teach basic comprehension. cheesy

but you are here on nairaland to teach dispute and hate...

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by ULSHERLAN(m): 4:47pm On Oct 04
He would have died for nothing.

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:53pm On Oct 04
optional1:



but you are here on nairaland to teach dispute and hate...

Nay!

I'm actually a good student of ipob terrorists in that field.
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Mowunmiaf: 9:38am
cc;lalasticlala
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by maxiuc(m): 12:01pm
angryt
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Pharaoh9(m): 12:01pm
Hmm
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by seuncyrus(m): 12:01pm
I don't now why I find this funny Sha grin
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by free2ryhme: 12:01pm
Mowunmiaf:


http://punchng.com/poly-student-drinks-poison-to-protest-carryover/


what the heck

this one has already failed even before the race started
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by twentyk(m): 12:02pm
wahrah wey dem suppose beat as he dey comot 4 hospital....
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by DanielsParker(m): 12:02pm
Cool
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by InwehAkpevwe(m): 12:03pm
stupidity of d highest order...
I remember dat yr 4 sch wen dem go paste result nd sum ppl go dey use biro 2 cancel dia caros as if dat wil change any tin. Beta wake up and burn d mid 9t candle 2 eraze ur caros.
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by sexybbstar(f): 12:03pm
You well so? ...ode
To the rector...his statement is very bad,to think its coming from a father is uncalled for.
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Pells: 12:03pm
Rip
Effects of buhari to Nigerians���
#BuharyOut
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Kobicove(m): 12:03pm
Is suicide the best solution for his predicament? undecided
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by abejide1000(m): 12:04pm
Oh!!! Cutting off the head is not the solution to an headache. The guy na fool
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Tased: 12:07pm
hmm
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by 9jakohai(m): 12:09pm
LionDeLeo:
Chinedu Iromuanya.

Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".

Grow up son

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by tosyne2much(m): 12:09pm
Ooooh! What a way to end one's life
Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by 9jakohai(m): 12:09pm
Hmm

Knew one older guy, who when he was a student at university (was in secondary school then) had carryover that made him stay one extra year.

Even then, the guy was still himself, no shaking.

Want to know where he is now? In the USA making it.

Don't give up.school is not forever. You will make it.

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by HajimeSaito: 12:09pm
LionDeLeo:
Chinedu Iromuanya.

Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".

I'm guessing that rattling sound I can hear is the sound of your tiny brain bouncing around in the empty cavity of your big head.Only the less intelligent make fun of the dead.
I can only pray that the generational curse of stupidity afflicting you will be eliminated IJMN.
Focus on this prayer point and it shall be well with you:
"Lord my head is like a vacant room. Give me a tenant called Wisdom so that I may dwell with with wisdom for the rest of my days"
SAY AMEN.

Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by xynerise(m): 12:09pm
Lazy ass coward....Carry over is not the end of the world, bozo

