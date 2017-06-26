₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Mowunmiaf: 4:00pm On Oct 04
A student of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, has allegedly attempted to take his own life by drinking a substance said to be ‘sniper.’
http://punchng.com/poly-student-drinks-poison-to-protest-carryover/
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Mowunmiaf: 4:02pm On Oct 04
sad much
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:04pm On Oct 04
Chinedu Iromuanya.
Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".
7 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:07pm On Oct 04
so is to kill himself that is the next step after carry over..
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:11pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:
weytin u dey talk
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:17pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:
wrong use of words..
So bad...
Cos chinedu is an Igbo now makes him an ipob terrorist without brains.
Fear God please
7 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:18pm On Oct 04
optional1:
Madam (?), abeg show me where I called Chinedu ipob terrorist.
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:30pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:
what then do you mean by this statement!
LionDeLeo:
what brought about ipob terrorists and bunch of animals without brains to this chinedu case..
6 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:33pm On Oct 04
optional1:
Madam (?) I'm not on nairaland to teach basic comprehension.
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by optional1(f): 4:41pm On Oct 04
LionDeLeo:
but you are here on nairaland to teach dispute and hate...
4 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by ULSHERLAN(m): 4:47pm On Oct 04
He would have died for nothing.
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by LionDeLeo: 4:53pm On Oct 04
optional1:Nay!
I'm actually a good student of ipob terrorists in that field.
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Mowunmiaf: 9:38am
cc;lalasticlala
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by maxiuc(m): 12:01pm
t
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Pharaoh9(m): 12:01pm
Hmm
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by seuncyrus(m): 12:01pm
I don't now why I find this funny Sha
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by free2ryhme: 12:01pm
Mowunmiaf:
what the heck
this one has already failed even before the race started
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by twentyk(m): 12:02pm
wahrah wey dem suppose beat as he dey comot 4 hospital....
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by DanielsParker(m): 12:02pm
Cool
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by InwehAkpevwe(m): 12:03pm
stupidity of d highest order...
I remember dat yr 4 sch wen dem go paste result nd sum ppl go dey use biro 2 cancel dia caros as if dat wil change any tin. Beta wake up and burn d mid 9t candle 2 eraze ur caros.
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by sexybbstar(f): 12:03pm
You well so? ...ode
To the rector...his statement is very bad,to think its coming from a father is uncalled for.
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Pells: 12:03pm
Rip
Effects of buhari to Nigerians���
#BuharyOut
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Kobicove(m): 12:03pm
Is suicide the best solution for his predicament?
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by abejide1000(m): 12:04pm
Oh!!! Cutting off the head is not the solution to an headache. The guy na fool
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by Tased: 12:07pm
hmm
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by 9jakohai(m): 12:09pm
LionDeLeo:
Grow up son
1 Like
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by tosyne2much(m): 12:09pm
Ooooh! What a way to end one's life
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by 9jakohai(m): 12:09pm
Hmm
Knew one older guy, who when he was a student at university (was in secondary school then) had carryover that made him stay one extra year.
Even then, the guy was still himself, no shaking.
Want to know where he is now? In the USA making it.
Don't give up.school is not forever. You will make it.
2 Likes
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by HajimeSaito: 12:09pm
LionDeLeo:
I'm guessing that rattling sound I can hear is the sound of your tiny brain bouncing around in the empty cavity of your big head.Only the less intelligent make fun of the dead.
I can only pray that the generational curse of stupidity afflicting you will be eliminated IJMN.
Focus on this prayer point and it shall be well with you:
"Lord my head is like a vacant room. Give me a tenant called Wisdom so that I may dwell with with wisdom for the rest of my days"
SAY AMEN.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses by xynerise(m): 12:09pm
Lazy ass coward....Carry over is not the end of the world, bozo
