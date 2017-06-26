Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nasarawa Polytechnic Student Drinks Poison To Protest His Carry-Over Courses (3740 Views)

Auchi Poly Student Dupes White Woman Of $267,000 / Sergeant Drinks Poison In Police Detention / Pregnant Teenager Drinks Poison In Lagos, Blames Grandma In Suicide Note (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A student of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, has allegedly attempted to take his own life by drinking a substance said to be ‘sniper.’



The student, one Chinedu Iromuanya, in Public Administration Department, reportedly attempted committing suicide by drinking ‘sniper’ on October 2 over an alleged carryover he had in one of his courses.



Our correspondent gathered that Iromuanya was sad because the polytechnic management had allegedly refused to clear him even after he had sat for the paper in 2016.







PUNCH Metro learnt that the student, an indigene of Abia State, has however been discharged from the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia on Tuesday as confirmed by a nurse who did not want his name in print.



Further findings, however, indicated that the management of the polytechnic had yet to report the case to the police station.



When contacted, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Silas Gyar, said he would not speak to PUNCH Metro.



He said: “I cannot speak to PUNCH Metro because he is not on my appointment list; so, I don’t have time for him.”



The Nasarawa State Police Command said it would investigate the attempted suicide.



The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idrisu Kennedy, made the promise on Wednesday in an interview with PUNCH Metro in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.



He said: “I am just hearing this now and I do not think the management of the institution has reported the case to the police.



“I would confirm from our officers in charge of the area where the incident happened to unravel the reason for the attempted suicide.”

http://punchng.com/poly-student-drinks-poison-to-protest-carryover/





sad much

Chinedu Iromuanya.



Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system". 7 Likes

so is to kill himself that is the next step after carry over..

LionDeLeo:

Chinedu Iromuanya.



Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".





weytin u dey talk weytin u dey talk 18 Likes 3 Shares

LionDeLeo:



What I'm saying is that ipob terrorists are bunch of animals without brains.



wrong use of words..

So bad...



Cos chinedu is an Igbo now makes him an ipob terrorist without brains.

Fear God please wrong use of words..So bad...Cos chinedu is an Igbo now makes him an ipob terrorist without brains.Fear God please 7 Likes

optional1:







wrong use of words..

So bad...



Cos chinedu is an Igbo now makes him an ipob terrorist without brains.

Fear God please

Madam (?), abeg show me where I called Chinedu ipob terrorist. Madam (?), abeg show me where I called Chinedu ipob terrorist.

LionDeLeo:





Madam (?), abeg show me where I called Chinedu ipob terrorist.





what then do you mean by this statement !





LionDeLeo:



What I'm saying is that ipob terrorists are bunch of animals without brains.

what brought about ipob terrorists and bunch of animals without brains to this chinedu case.. what then do you mean by this statementwhat brought about ipob terrorists and bunch of animals without brains to this chinedu case.. 6 Likes

optional1:





what then do you mean by this statement !



what brought about ipob terrorists and bunch of animals without brains to this chinedu case..





Madam (?) I'm not on nairaland to teach basic comprehension. Madam (?) I'm not on nairaland to teach basic comprehension.

LionDeLeo:



Madam (?) I'm not on nairaland to teach basic comprehension.

but you are here on nairaland to teach dispute and hate... but you are here on nairaland to teach dispute and hate... 4 Likes

He would have died for nothing. 1 Like

optional1:







but you are here on nairaland to teach dispute and hate...



Nay!



I'm actually a good student of ipob terrorists in that field. Nay!I'm actually a good student of ipob terrorists in that field.

cc;lalasticlala

t

Hmm

I don't now why I find this funny Sha

Mowunmiaf:





http://punchng.com/poly-student-drinks-poison-to-protest-carryover/





what the heck



this one has already failed even before the race started what the heckthis one has already failed even before the race started

wahrah wey dem suppose beat as he dey comot 4 hospital....

Cool

stupidity of d highest order...

I remember dat yr 4 sch wen dem go paste result nd sum ppl go dey use biro 2 cancel dia caros as if dat wil change any tin. Beta wake up and burn d mid 9t candle 2 eraze ur caros.

You well so? ...ode

To the rector...his statement is very bad,to think its coming from a father is uncalled for.

Rip

Effects of buhari to Nigerians���

#BuharyOut

Is suicide the best solution for his predicament?

Oh!!! Cutting off the head is not the solution to an headache. The guy na fool

hmm

LionDeLeo:

Chinedu Iromuanya.



Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".

Grow up son Grow up son 1 Like

Ooooh! What a way to end one's life

Hmm



Knew one older guy, who when he was a student at university (was in secondary school then) had carryover that made him stay one extra year.



Even then, the guy was still himself, no shaking.



Want to know where he is now? In the USA making it.



Don't give up.school is not forever. You will make it. 2 Likes

LionDeLeo:

Chinedu Iromuanya.



Even in polytechnic, they can't cope. When this one finally manoeuvre his way out and can't defend his certificate before the human resources team, he will start shouting "quota system".

I'm guessing that rattling sound I can hear is the sound of your tiny brain bouncing around in the empty cavity of your big head.Only the less intelligent make fun of the dead.

I can only pray that the generational curse of stupidity afflicting you will be eliminated IJMN.

Focus on this prayer point and it shall be well with you:

"Lord my head is like a vacant room. Give me a tenant called Wisdom so that I may dwell with with wisdom for the rest of my days"

SAY AMEN. 5 Likes 1 Share