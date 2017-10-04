







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbCLuPyK9PM



Catt Gallinger, from Ottawa, Canada, decided to get a sclera tattoo, which changes the colour of the whites around your eye.



She shared disturbing pictures of her eye weeks after the treatment she now considers a "massive mistake".



The 24-year-old former pet nutritionist had the procedure four weeks ago and is still struggling to see out of one eye.



Sclera modification - in which a specialist injects a liquid into the eyeball to stain the whites of a person's eye,is becoming popular among body modification fans.But Catt said that her eyeball quickly began to ooze purple liquid.











Concerned, she went to the hospital where she was given a dose of antibiotic drops.



Shocking picture above shows how her eye reacted to the drops, swelling up like a balloon.



Doctors then gave her steroid drops but after three weeks, her pain and blurry vision remained and the purple liquid appeared to be clumping around her cornea.



Catt said she wanted to modify her eye colour to "make me feel more at home in my body".But she now is warning everyone against trying it.



The former model said she has cancelled any future work and that she has spent hundreds on prescriptions over the past weeks.



Doctors and her surgeon have told her that her eyesight will not get better.She told the Sun Online that she advises anyone against trying it out.



But if they do, they should "look into not just the artist and their portfolio, but to talk to some of their clients, talk to other artists about them and get experiences beforehand".



For now, the prognosis is that her eyesight will either "go completely or stay a blurry mess" but she hopes surgery will prevent it from getting worse.



Surgeons said her sclera tore from the size of needle used, depth and amount of ink inserted.



Doctors were also concerned that the equipment was not sterile and that there is an infection stuck in with the excess ink, she said.



