|Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by obafemee80(m): 4:20pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbCLuPyK9PM
Catt Gallinger, from Ottawa, Canada, decided to get a sclera tattoo, which changes the colour of the whites around your eye.
She shared disturbing pictures of her eye weeks after the treatment she now considers a "massive mistake".
The 24-year-old former pet nutritionist had the procedure four weeks ago and is still struggling to see out of one eye.
Sclera modification - in which a specialist injects a liquid into the eyeball to stain the whites of a person's eye,is becoming popular among body modification fans.But Catt said that her eyeball quickly began to ooze purple liquid.
Concerned, she went to the hospital where she was given a dose of antibiotic drops.
Shocking picture above shows how her eye reacted to the drops, swelling up like a balloon.
Doctors then gave her steroid drops but after three weeks, her pain and blurry vision remained and the purple liquid appeared to be clumping around her cornea.
Catt said she wanted to modify her eye colour to "make me feel more at home in my body".But she now is warning everyone against trying it.
The former model said she has cancelled any future work and that she has spent hundreds on prescriptions over the past weeks.
Doctors and her surgeon have told her that her eyesight will not get better.She told the Sun Online that she advises anyone against trying it out.
But if they do, they should "look into not just the artist and their portfolio, but to talk to some of their clients, talk to other artists about them and get experiences beforehand".
For now, the prognosis is that her eyesight will either "go completely or stay a blurry mess" but she hopes surgery will prevent it from getting worse.
Surgeons said her sclera tore from the size of needle used, depth and amount of ink inserted.
Doctors were also concerned that the equipment was not sterile and that there is an infection stuck in with the excess ink, she said.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/4558155/model-shares-harrowing-pics-of-her-purple-eye-caused-by-a-bio-hacker-procedure-that-went-wrong/
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by obafemee80(m): 4:20pm
Changing your eye colour is a popular trend among biohackers.
In one extreme case, a group of Californian "scientists" said they had given a colleague night vision after injecting his eyeball with a chemical found in deep-sea jellyfish.
There is a growing community of transhumanists who believe implanting things in their body will "upgrade" humanity and that we will eventually merge with machines.
The concept of singularity, mere humans evolve digitally, is a concept that's been brought up by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and discussed by Brit boff Stephen Hawking.
The question is:
Why would anyone even attempt to inject an ink into his/her eyes in the first place?
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by akinade28(f): 4:25pm
Just one question for u " who send u".
Godliness with contentment is great gain, so says the holy book
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by coolcharm(m): 4:44pm
Kuku change the eye na... Not just the color.
Ode
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by fastgyal(f): 11:19pm
Who else thinks she should have tattooed the other eye too?
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by soberdrunk(m): 11:20pm
White folks sha!! I don't think there is any African' man that will be willing to play this 'rough' play........
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by elitejosef: 11:20pm
I will comment 2row
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by dominique(f): 11:21pm
I doubt if Nigerians can get this daring. The highest we'll probably go is body tattoo and multiple piercings
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by room089: 11:22pm
Who will she blame?
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by FortifiedCity: 11:23pm
She looks like that Malaysian Chica Iamkashybaby
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by chyckxx(m): 11:23pm
Lol, purple tears.
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by SuperSuave(m): 11:23pm
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by johnp2(m): 11:24pm
Congratulation! She get what she want!
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by ZorGBUooeh: 11:24pm
Good..She wan do badt girls..NTooor
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Kimy97(f): 11:24pm
Purple tears.
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by abike12(f): 11:24pm
this is what they call afowofa
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Chiscomax(m): 11:25pm
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by integritylady: 11:25pm
your eyeball can finally rest in paradise... too much money dey cause wahala the person wey never chop would never think of getting an eye tattoo sorry for the loss
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by KeengTobbie(m): 11:25pm
Orisirisi... White folks and weird things sha
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Nov6(m): 11:26pm
When you have little change and you don't know what to do with it
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by infogenius(m): 11:26pm
Sorry.
Person wey dey find wetin no troway, anything wey hin eye see na im head hin go take carry am
Eye tattoo my foot
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by DanielsParker(m): 11:27pm
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by MISTAICEY02288(m): 11:28pm
You see your life?
Now people will start using your case as a lesson and have a rethink before goin into this shii.
May God not make me a bad example in life for people to learn from.
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Jagz16(m): 11:28pm
Carry your cross
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by reaky(m): 11:28pm
Lobatan....to be forewarned is to be forearmed....
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by DIKEnaWAR: 11:28pm
Nah babiala she be now ba?
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Nathdoug(m): 11:29pm
Your obsession with tattoo has eaten deep into you to the extent you wanted to draw tattoo inside your eyes....enjoy the injury
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Idrismusty97(m): 11:29pm
Behold, the dumbest human on earth.
Catt said she wanted to modify her eye colour to "make me feel more at home in my body".But she now is warning everyone against trying it.Warning everyone? As if anyone is dumb enough to try this fùckery.
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by Ugoeze2016: 11:29pm
I love your new smokey eye... nonsense
Like seriously, you and the person that performed the operation are crazy
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by adeniyi55: 11:30pm
Say your body is a miracle! Ur name na miracle! Miracle! Ur na miracle
|Re: Model Shares Horrifying Photos Of Her Damaged Eye After Getting Eyeball Tattoo by engrMikemd(m): 11:31pm
