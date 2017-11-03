₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by anthonypeters(m): 5:33pm
Abia State University, Uturu, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the positions below:
1. Abia State University Bursar Recruitment
View/Apply
2. Abia State University Director of Works & Services Recruitment
View/Apply
3. Abia State University Director of Health Services Recruitment
View/Apply
4. Abia State University Director of Physical Planning Recruitment
View/Apply
5. Abia State University Chief Security Officer Recruitment
View/Apply
Application Deadline
3rd November, 2017.
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by zamwazi(m): 7:56pm
Yeyyyy...Make I no lie to be ftc been Don worry me tay tay...ermmmmm op thank you we go apply...I dedicate this to my fellow job seekers...We go land our jobs real soon abeg show love guys
2 Likes
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by wildcatter23(m): 7:56pm
Hope it's for the better
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by Shegson12345(m): 7:57pm
Noted
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by wildcatter23(m): 7:57pm
zamwazi:Wetin sef
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by Alphasoar(m): 7:57pm
Forget this one oh, these are jobs 'for the people'
Nigerians will understand better!
2 Likes
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by MARYchiells(f): 7:57pm
Let's go there
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by serikiYCU(m): 7:58pm
Hurry now and apply
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by uscofield: 7:59pm
How much is the salary for the individual position?
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by osazsky(m): 8:01pm
all these appointment na scam, director of works, director of health all these are not recruited they pick them from already existing qualified staff, una for advertise for v.c and registrar, this government is the biggest scam Eva. abeg make una nor waste una time these positions are not for children, next
1 Like
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by Jacktheripper: 8:01pm
They don employ their people already una go just buy form to add money to their account. #Self-employment
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by guru90: 8:02pm
I swear with my last blood.... That position is not real at all... infact...No vacancy..
Abia poly.... ikpeazu still owing them 6 or 7 or 8 months salary till date..
No suffer yourself to apply that vacancy because it is not real....
ikpeazu is a failure like a buhari....
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by osazsky(m): 8:02pm
chief security officer DAT position na for retired military officers , am in the system so I know what am saying
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by Dearlord(m): 8:04pm
Lemme check the other room, here is for the jobless one
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by osazsky(m): 8:06pm
guru90:they are supposed to publish vacancies like,higher executive officers, accountant 11, engender 11, laboratory scientist, graduate assistant or those with masters assistant lectures not all these rubbish foolish country no hope for d youth
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by guru90: 8:08pm
osazsky:
only hope for youths under his hard buhari regime is self employed biz....
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by YourTerror: 8:21pm
This one is to fulfill all righteousness. This positions have been filled up tey tey.
Rubbish people.
Rubbish Nation.
|Re: Abia State University (ABSU) Recruitment 2017 (5 Positions) by Naijamate: 9:09pm
The vacancy is a fluke, job In naija is man know man
Check my signature for how to make Legit cash within short period of time
Firstbank Test
Viewing this topic: muhaosabo(m), Chicastle, Valera, marklele(m), Onliie(m), nwakibe, UniosunBoy, sunbbo(m), massmediang, Omoocash(m), ijeoma28(f), Specthatcher(f), Uniqueaccountant, Xtaceeey, frankIzuchukwu(m), jiddama(f) and 12 guest(s)
