1. Abia State University Bursar Recruitment

2. Abia State University Director of Works & Services Recruitment

3. Abia State University Director of Health Services Recruitment

4. Abia State University Director of Physical Planning Recruitment

5. Abia State University Chief Security Officer Recruitment

Application Deadline

Yeyyyy...Make I no lie to be ftc been Don worry me tay tay...ermmmmm op thank you we go apply...I dedicate this to my fellow job seekers...We go land our jobs real soon abeg show love guys 2 Likes

Hope it's for the better

Noted

zamwazi:

. Wetin sef Wetin sef







Nigerians will understand better! Forget this one oh, these are jobs 'for the people'Nigerians will understand better! 2 Likes

Let's go there

Hurry now and apply

How much is the salary for the individual position?

all these appointment na scam, director of works, director of health all these are not recruited they pick them from already existing qualified staff, una for advertise for v.c and registrar, this government is the biggest scam Eva. abeg make una nor waste una time these positions are not for children, next 1 Like

They don employ their people already una go just buy form to add money to their account. #Self-employment

I swear with my last blood.... That position is not real at all... infact...No vacancy..



Abia poly.... ikpeazu still owing them 6 or 7 or 8 months salary till date..



No suffer yourself to apply that vacancy because it is not real....



ikpeazu is a failure like a buhari....

chief security officer DAT position na for retired military officers , am in the system so I know what am saying

Lemme check the other room, here is for the jobless one

guru90:

I swear with my last blood.... That position is not real at all... infact...No vacancy..



Abia poly.... ikpeazu still owing them 6 or 7 or 8 months salary till date..



No suffer yourself to apply that vacancy because it is not real....



ikpeazu is a failure like a buhari.... they are supposed to publish vacancies like,higher executive officers, accountant 11, engender 11, laboratory scientist, graduate assistant or those with masters assistant lectures not all these rubbish foolish country no hope for d youth they are supposed to publish vacancies like,higher executive officers, accountant 11, engender 11, laboratory scientist, graduate assistant or those with masters assistant lectures not all these rubbish foolish country no hope for d youth

osazsky:

they are supposed to publish vacancies like,higher executive officers, accountant 11, engender 11, laboratory scientist, graduate assistant or those with masters assistant lectures not all these rubbish foolish country no hope for d youth

only hope for youths under his hard buhari regime is self employed biz.... only hope for youths under his hard buhari regime is self employed biz....

This one is to fulfill all righteousness. This positions have been filled up tey tey.



Rubbish people.



Rubbish Nation.