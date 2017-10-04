₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:59pm
Supply and demand, that's all it is.
No matter how much denial you might swim in, there's always going to be people who want to do certain drugs, and there's going to be people doing their best to give them those drugs at a much higher premium and much lower quality.
This has led to some pretty crazy smuggling stories, methods that make you wonder just why these people aren't using their creativity in different fields.
Maybe they just like the thrill.
Either way, here are some of the craziest ways in which people have tried and sometimes succeeded to smuggle drugs.
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:01pm
This powerboat was carrying a large haul of drugs when the Danish police busted the armed smugglers on January 7th, 2013.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:02pm
A woman was arrested by airport police carrying almost three pounds of cocaine in her breasts.
You can see the drug implants and the fresh surgical wound
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:03pm
Suspected smugglers attempt to drive a silver Jeep Cherokee over the 14 feet high U.S. Mexico border fence in Yuma, Arizona with the help of a makeshift ramp in Oct. 31, 2012.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 6:03pm
...all for the money!...following...
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:04pm
The entrance to an illegal cross-border tunnel found underneath a bathroom sink inside a warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico.
7 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Dopenigga: 6:04pm
i dont understand some people risking their lives for nonsense
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:05pm
A man pretending to be disabled was caught with at the U.S.-Mexico border with this weed-stocked wheelchair in 2011.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:05pm
,
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:05pm
This helicopter was transporting 760kg of cocaine when it crashed in Totonicapan, 200km northwest of Guatemala City, in 2003.
1 Share
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by drunkcow(m): 6:06pm
And it another good one from the wicked thread producer
8 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:06pm
This plane crashed police blockade after pilots had unloaded drugs into several cars, in San Esteban, 160 kilometers east of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by sod09(m): 6:07pm
What about lead shoe heed
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:07pm
OK
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:08pm
In 2010, a diesel powered almost DIY submarine was found in Ecuador which was used to transport up to 10 metric tonnes of cocaine at one time.
3 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by onward4life(m): 6:08pm
Explorers means the Best in Swahili
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:08pm
Using the coffins of dead American soldiers to smuggle heroin.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by royalamour(m): 6:09pm
Choi
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:09pm
Using an avocado filled with cocaine
4 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:10pm
Op make sure the coneheaded Baba suwe dey list o...
E buried the thing deep inside his yance and l8a abracadabraed the thing wen Davido sand "omo see GOBE"
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:10pm
Smuggling 20 kgs of cocaine inside tiny screws
3 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:11pm
Using Pringles to smuggle cocaine.
Some people actually made chips out of compressed cocaine and put it in a can of Pringles.
88% pure and totally legit, except they got busted.
3 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:12pm
Smuggling cocaine inside clams.
In 2011, Customs and Border Protection officials were checking 26-year-old David Pocasangre Vaquiz's luggage at the Washington-Dulles airport when they found more than 150 grams of cocaine concealed inside 15 clams, all of which had been glued shut to conceal their cargo.
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:12pm
Can
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:13pm
Plantain
3 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:15pm
Almost £500,000 worth of cocain stuffed in Snickers
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:15pm
Under registration plate
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:16pm
Selling heroin disguised as lollipops, candy bars
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:16pm
post=61107402:
haba.. TOTOnicapan kwa!
4 Likes
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by obafemee80(m): 6:17pm
Criminals
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:18pm
Stuffed chili peppers and fake carrots
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Ways Drugs Have Been Smuggled Across The World's Borders(Photos) by Edenoscar2(m): 6:19pm
500 million dollars of cocaine being shipped at once imagine making this kind of shipment 5 times a month and yet forbes say bill gates is the richest man
2 Likes
