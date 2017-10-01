₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by talk2saintify(m): 6:07pm
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41495146
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by veekid(m): 8:21pm
What should we do with her info now?
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by hanassholesolo: 8:21pm
My personal take on the LA Shooting is that on some level, this was pulled off as an occult ritual psy-ops. All the subtle symbols and numbers just don't strike me as random coincidences. Pyramid, sphinx, and an obelisk in direct line with landscaping across the street that looks like a womb when viewed from above. Shots came from the 32nd floor according to the official narrative. There are 32 recognized degrees in Freemasonry, with the 33rd Degree being an honorary one bestowed on a very select few. Mandalay Bay. Mandalay is the name of a very prominent lodge at the infamous Bohemian Grove gathering attended yearly by the Elite. The concert venue was between the womb shaped landscaping and the pyramid, sphinx, and obelisk. The concert venue was the sacrificial altar.
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by aleeyus(m): 8:21pm
Please note:
the shooter was
Stephen Paddock not Buhari Usman
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by snazzy5050(m): 8:22pm
62yr old girlfriend imagine that in our country
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Robbin7(m): 8:22pm
She don turn celeb abi?
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by DjAndroid: 8:22pm
Girlfriend or grannyfriend?
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by MrEdimulo82(m): 8:22pm
Get fren?
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Bantino: 8:22pm
Sometimes I seriously ponder on why a human being will just start killing innocent people that has not offended him or even have anything to do with their predicament...
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by soberdrunk(m): 8:22pm
What are we meeting her for?
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Esepayan(m): 8:23pm
We have more deaths in nigeria and no one seems to talk about that.
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Teewhy2: 8:23pm
Her husband's action has brought out her life history. I just hope she is clean because I don't really trust her as she moves from one husband to another.
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Derekethan1: 8:23pm
Wetin we Wan use her do ni
Read my signature joor
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Samsimple(m): 8:23pm
See her face like poo wey dem plaster for wall wey rain con beat
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by BuhariNaWah: 8:24pm
Crazy country
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by GreenMavro: 8:24pm
62 year old...n na gal friend
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by OboOlora(f): 8:24pm
hanassholesolo:
stop skipping ur haloperidol.
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by emeijeh(m): 8:24pm
Girlfriend @62!
Imagine
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by promisedwealth: 8:24pm
F2C i'm happy i made it after all..
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by netflicks: 8:24pm
This na person mama u dey call girlfriend
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Esepayan(m): 8:24pm
DjAndroid:
You are not exposed ......... 90 years old its still girlfriend
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Deseo(f): 8:25pm
Lover should be a better term, instead of girlfriend.
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by xynerise(m): 8:25pm
How is this relevant to the least Nigerian?
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by czaremrys(m): 8:27pm
wetin concern free mason and this killing
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by martineverest(m): 8:27pm
u shud have shown us the girlfriends of shekau, nnamdi etc
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by rattlesnake(m): 8:28pm
hmmm
see the ILLUMINATI CONNECTION
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by adenine02: 8:28pm
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by hanassholesolo: 8:28pm
OboOlora:
But i took my haloperidol
|Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by PETUK(m): 8:29pm
Who calls a 62 years old woman a Girl?
