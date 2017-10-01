Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter (13455 Views)

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock, has become the focus of attention in the US investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting.



Named as a "person of interest", Ms Danley allegedly received $100,000 (£75,400) from Paddock, who reportedly wired the money to her bank account in the Philippines days before the incident.



But police have also said that she is not a suspect, and only want to question her about Paddock.

Ms Danley has returned to the US, where she has been based for the past two decades, following a brief trip to the Philippines, where she was reportedly born.



Friends and neighbours have described Ms Danley as a warm and chatty person who has lived and travelled around the world. The 62-year-old is believed to have one daughter and a granddaughter.



She had moved to Queensland in Australia sometime in the late 1970s, according to Australian media, and married a local man.

They lived together for about 10 years until the late 1980s, and it was during this period that she became an Australian citizen.

Shortly afterwards she moved to the US - this is where her history appears more complicated.

She married American Geary Danley in 1990, and they registered their marriage in Nevada.



But an investigation by Newsweek found she also married a man called Jose Bustos, in 1996. She reportedly went by several other names.

In 2015, she and Mr Danley filed for divorce. She appears to have had met Paddock by that stage, as in her divorce papers she listed Paddock's apartment as her address.



Ms Danley has held various jobs over the years, including working for an airline and selling Avon cosmetics, reported The Washington Post.

She also worked as a casino hostess attending to "high-limit" players, such as Paddock, whom she reportedly met at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.



US police say she has been living in Nevada with Paddock, who has been described as having loved and "doted on" Ms Danley.

Her sisters in Australia have since told 7 News they believed he "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.



Ms Danley is now in US federal agents' custody, and investigators will want to know if she can shed any light on why Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in recent US history.



http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41495146



What should we do with her info now? 8 Likes

My personal take on the LA Shooting is that on some level, this was pulled off as an occult ritual psy-ops. All the subtle symbols and numbers just don't strike me as random coincidences. Pyramid, sphinx, and an obelisk in direct line with landscaping across the street that looks like a womb when viewed from above. Shots came from the 32nd floor according to the official narrative. There are 32 recognized degrees in Freemasonry, with the 33rd Degree being an honorary one bestowed on a very select few. Mandalay Bay. Mandalay is the name of a very prominent lodge at the infamous Bohemian Grove gathering attended yearly by the Elite. The concert venue was between the womb shaped landscaping and the pyramid, sphinx, and obelisk. The concert venue was the sacrificial altar.

Please note:

the shooter was

Please note:

the shooter was

Stephen Paddock not Buhari Usman

imagine that in our country 62yr old girlfriend

She don turn celeb abi?

Girlfriend or grannyfriend?

? Get fren 3 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes I seriously ponder on why a human being will just start killing innocent people that has not offended him or even have anything to do with their predicament...

What are we meeting her for? 4 Likes

We have more deaths in nigeria and no one seems to talk about that.





Her husband's action has brought out her life history. I just hope she is clean because I don't really trust her as she moves from one husband to another.

Wetin we Wan use her do ni







Read my signature joor

See her face like poo wey dem plaster for wall wey rain con beat

Crazy country







God's Devil's own country

62 year old...n na gal friend

hanassholesolo:

My personal take on the LA Shooting is that on some level, this was pulled off as an occult ritual psy-ops. All the subtle symbols and numbers just don't strike me as random coincidences. Pyramid, sphinx, and an obelisk in direct line with landscaping across the street that looks like a womb when viewed from above. Shots came from the 32nd floor according to the official narrative. There are 32 recognized degrees in Freemasonry, with the 33rd Degree being an honorary one bestowed on a very select few. Mandalay Bay. Mandalay is the name of a very prominent lodge at the infamous Bohemian Grove gathering attended yearly by the Elite. The concert venue was between the womb shaped landscaping and the pyramid, sphinx, and obelisk. The concert venue was the sacrificial altar.

stop skipping ur haloperidol.

Girlfriend @62!

Imagine 3 Likes

F2C i'm happy i made it after all..

This na person mama u dey call girlfriend

DjAndroid:

Girlfriend or grannyfriend?

You are not exposed ......... 90 years old its still girlfriend

Lover should be a better term, instead of girlfriend.

How is this relevant to the least Nigerian?

wetin concern free mason and this killing

u shud have shown us the girlfriends of shekau, nnamdi etc 1 Like

hmmm



see the ILLUMINATI CONNECTION 2 Likes

OboOlora:





stop skipping ur haloperidol.

But i took my haloperidol But i took my haloperidol