Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter

Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by talk2saintify(m): 6:07pm


Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock, has become the focus of attention in the US investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Named as a "person of interest", Ms Danley allegedly received $100,000 (£75,400) from Paddock, who reportedly wired the money to her bank account in the Philippines days before the incident.

But police have also said that she is not a suspect, and only want to question her about Paddock.
Ms Danley has returned to the US, where she has been based for the past two decades, following a brief trip to the Philippines, where she was reportedly born.

Friends and neighbours have described Ms Danley as a warm and chatty person who has lived and travelled around the world. The 62-year-old is believed to have one daughter and a granddaughter.

She had moved to Queensland in Australia sometime in the late 1970s, according to Australian media, and married a local man.
They lived together for about 10 years until the late 1980s, and it was during this period that she became an Australian citizen.
Shortly afterwards she moved to the US - this is where her history appears more complicated.
She married American Geary Danley in 1990, and they registered their marriage in Nevada.

But an investigation by Newsweek found she also married a man called Jose Bustos, in 1996. She reportedly went by several other names.
In 2015, she and Mr Danley filed for divorce. She appears to have had met Paddock by that stage, as in her divorce papers she listed Paddock's apartment as her address.

Ms Danley has held various jobs over the years, including working for an airline and selling Avon cosmetics, reported The Washington Post.
She also worked as a casino hostess attending to "high-limit" players, such as Paddock, whom she reportedly met at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

US police say she has been living in Nevada with Paddock, who has been described as having loved and "doted on" Ms Danley.
Her sisters in Australia have since told 7 News they believed he "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.

Ms Danley is now in US federal agents' custody, and investigators will want to know if she can shed any light on why Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in recent US history.


http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41495146

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by veekid(m): 8:21pm
What should we do with her info now?

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by hanassholesolo: 8:21pm
My personal take on the LA Shooting is that on some level, this was pulled off as an occult ritual psy-ops. All the subtle symbols and numbers just don't strike me as random coincidences. Pyramid, sphinx, and an obelisk in direct line with landscaping across the street that looks like a womb when viewed from above. Shots came from the 32nd floor according to the official narrative. There are 32 recognized degrees in Freemasonry, with the 33rd Degree being an honorary one bestowed on a very select few. Mandalay Bay. Mandalay is the name of a very prominent lodge at the infamous Bohemian Grove gathering attended yearly by the Elite. The concert venue was between the womb shaped landscaping and the pyramid, sphinx, and obelisk. The concert venue was the sacrificial altar.

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by aleeyus(m): 8:21pm
Please note:
the shooter was
Stephen Paddock not Buhari Usman

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by snazzy5050(m): 8:22pm
62yr old girlfriend sad imagine that in our country grin grin

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Robbin7(m): 8:22pm
She don turn celeb abi?
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by DjAndroid: 8:22pm
Girlfriend or grannyfriend?

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by MrEdimulo82(m): 8:22pm
Get fren? tongue

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Bantino: 8:22pm
Sometimes I seriously ponder on why a human being will just start killing innocent people that has not offended him or even have anything to do with their predicament...

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by soberdrunk(m): 8:22pm
What are we meeting her for? angry

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Esepayan(m): 8:23pm
We have more deaths in nigeria and no one seems to talk about that.

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Teewhy2: 8:23pm
Her husband's action has brought out her life history. I just hope she is clean because I don't really trust her as she moves from one husband to another.

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Derekethan1: 8:23pm
Wetin we Wan use her do ni



Read my signature joor
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Samsimple(m): 8:23pm
See her face like poo wey dem plaster for wall wey rain con beat
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by BuhariNaWah: 8:24pm
Crazy country



God's Devil's own country
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by GreenMavro: 8:24pm
62 year old...n na gal friend
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by OboOlora(f): 8:24pm
hanassholesolo:
My personal take on the LA Shooting is that on some level, this was pulled off as an occult ritual psy-ops. All the subtle symbols and numbers just don't strike me as random coincidences. Pyramid, sphinx, and an obelisk in direct line with landscaping across the street that looks like a womb when viewed from above. Shots came from the 32nd floor according to the official narrative. There are 32 recognized degrees in Freemasonry, with the 33rd Degree being an honorary one bestowed on a very select few. Mandalay Bay. Mandalay is the name of a very prominent lodge at the infamous Bohemian Grove gathering attended yearly by the Elite. The concert venue was between the womb shaped landscaping and the pyramid, sphinx, and obelisk. The concert venue was the sacrificial altar.

stop skipping ur haloperidol.

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by emeijeh(m): 8:24pm
Girlfriend @62!
Imagine

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by promisedwealth: 8:24pm
F2C i'm happy i made it after all..
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by netflicks: 8:24pm
This na person mama u dey call girlfriend
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Esepayan(m): 8:24pm
DjAndroid:
Girlfriend or grannyfriend?

You are not exposed ......... 90 years old its still girlfriend

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by Deseo(f): 8:25pm
Lover should be a better term, instead of girlfriend.
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by xynerise(m): 8:25pm
How is this relevant to the least Nigerian?
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by czaremrys(m): 8:27pm
wetin concern free mason and this killing undecided
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by martineverest(m): 8:27pm
u shud have shown us the girlfriends of shekau, nnamdi etc

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by rattlesnake(m): 8:28pm
hmmm

see the ILLUMINATI CONNECTION

Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by adenine02: 8:28pm
angry
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by hanassholesolo: 8:28pm
OboOlora:


stop skipping ur haloperidol.

But i took my haloperidol
Re: Marilou Danley The Girlfriend Of Stephen Paddock, The Las Vegas Shooter by PETUK(m): 8:29pm
Who calls a 62 years old woman a Girl?

