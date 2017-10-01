



The players checked into a hotel earlier today in Uyo.



'We are happy to be back in Uyo. We love playing in Uyo. We love the City. We are deeply appreciated by the people of Akwa Ibom State every time we play here', technical Adviser of Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, said shortly after touching down in Uyo ahead of this weekend's World Cup Qualifier, CAF Zone, Group B Match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia.



Meanwhile Zambia football squad have arrived Uyo ahead of the crucial match.



