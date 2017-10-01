₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Leon Balogun, Victor Moses and William Troost Ekong have arrived the camp ahead of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia. Other players who have made it to the camp in Uyo are Israel-based duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme, Elderson Echiejile, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ikechuchukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Shehu Abdulahi, Mikel Agu.
The players checked into a hotel earlier today in Uyo.
'We are happy to be back in Uyo. We love playing in Uyo. We love the City. We are deeply appreciated by the people of Akwa Ibom State every time we play here', technical Adviser of Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, said shortly after touching down in Uyo ahead of this weekend's World Cup Qualifier, CAF Zone, Group B Match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia.
Meanwhile Zambia football squad have arrived Uyo ahead of the crucial match.
best of luck to d eagles, bt dey supposed whr d team Jersey
Ok... But make i greet elders first...
Y are those wizards looking at troost-ekong and Leon Balogun
Kamelot77:Wear jersey enter hotel room?
Hotel room na training ground or football pitch?
iwobi never show? Nig 3: 0 Zambia
go super eagles. which u guys all the best.. lalasticlala come and see
Nive
Ref wacth for mikel beware of his chinese kick oo
I need you guys to win o
up super eagles
Wear jersey go where?
Kamelot77:
