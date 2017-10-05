Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger (6702 Views)

(CNN)Three members of the US Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger near the Mali-Niger border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN.



The administration officials added that the two wounded US troops had been evacuated to the capital, Niamey, and would soon be moved to Germany. They were described by the officials as being in a "stable condition."



The officials cautioned that this was still an early assessment.



The US troops were part of a team advising and assisting local forces when they were attacked.



US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, a spokesman for Africa Command, which oversees US operations in the region, told CNN late Wednesday that "a joint US and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger," but said that the military was still "working to confirm details on the incident."



President Donald Trump was briefed on the attack by by chief of staff John Kelly, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday night.





A U.S. Army Special Forces weapons sergeant observes a Niger Army soldier during marksmanship training in Diffa, Niger, in February 2017.



The US military has maintained a small presence in the northwest African country with small groups of US Special Operations Forces advising local troops as they battle two terrorist groups, the ISIS affiliated Boko Haram and al Qaeda's North African branch, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.



Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has maintained a presence in the Mali-Niger border area, despite a multi-year French-led military counterterrorism effort, Operation Barkhane, which began in 2014.



The US military has largely played a supporting role, providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets in support French forces operating in Mali and Niger. The French operation involves thousands of French troops as well as forces from Germany, Mali, Niger and other countries in the region.



"US forces are in Niger to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces, including support for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts, in their efforts to target violent extremist organizations in the region," Falvo said, adding "one aspect of that is training, advising and assisting the Nigeriens in order to increase their ability to bring stability and security to their people."



The US is also in the process of establishing a new drone base just outside the city of Agadez in Niger in an effort to bolster regional counterterrorism efforts.











Wake up

No one cares 2 Likes

The US should conduct proper investigation before retaliating. Niger has gone nut.

Cc lalasticlala

Too bad

lightblazingnow:











http://newscdn.newsrep.net/h5/nrshare.html?id=05931F430810100001_uk&r=3&lan=en_GB&pid=14&app_lan=&mcc=621&declared_lan=en_GB&pubaccount=ocms_0&referrer=200620&showall=1&mcc=621 1 Like

time for operation Obama dance 8 Likes

dont know hat to say ooo....RIP

niger is in trouble... US aint 9ja dat u wil jst kil dia citizen nd go scot free. Niger wil hear frm US very soon 1 Like

. 3 Likes

zenmaster:

time for operation Obama dance

Think you mean trump Think you mean trump 1 Like

I just read this on Yahoonews, lot of Americans don't even know they have military presence in Niger. RIP to the gallant soldiers.

The missile wen Trump suppose drop for North Korea



Make e con drop small for Aboki community

awillabo:





Think you mean trump Trump will call it "Obama dance" because it is in black Africa Trump will call it "Obama dance" because it is in black Africa

Why am I not sad abt this?

The US shd just mind 8ts business and stop infiltrating other territories.

What are they even doing there in the first place? 2 Likes





My expression for Nigeriens now

wasiudvd:

I just read this on Yahoonews, lot of Americans don't even know they have military presence in Niger. RIP to the gallant soldiers.

Those would be green berets... they are embedded in so many locations around the world, usually helping to train local troops in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism Those would be green berets... they are embedded in so many locations around the world, usually helping to train local troops in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism 1 Like

Them think say na play we dey play for Nigeria abi, now them don use their eye watin we dey see

pyyxxaro:

The missile wen Trump suppose drop for North Korea



Make e con drop small for Aboki community When they told you to read well, you refused.



It's Niger Republic, not Niger state in Nigeria.



The way you people have been programmed to hate others is something only God can understand. 3 Likes

hanassholesolo:

What are they even doing there in the first place? you don't read ni?

training nigerien Army. you don't read ni?training nigerien Army.

I'm sure those troops thought they were going on vacation. Eh. Thinking they were getting easy access to Niger. Haba. Condolences to the families ooo.

This tour of duty is not going according to plan...

yemififi:

Why am I not sad abt this?

The US shd just mind 8ts business and stop infiltrating other territories. Maybe you should read the write up again.

they are training the local soldier on counter terrorism.

They have the support from the govt Maybe you should read the write up again.they are training the local soldier on counter terrorism.They have the support from the govt

Some ppl will jus rush and comment. D US is providing logistical ans training support to Nigerien troops in combating Book Haram. S attack is definitely by BH...

Ninethmare:



Maybe you should read the write up again.

they are training the local soldier on counter terrorism.

They have the support from the govt Counter-terrorism indeed.

Where was the US security forces when one of their own citizen shot 59 American dead earlier this week?

With all their training in counter insurgency, how has the world been made a better place?



Govts everywhere shd focus on what breed terrorism so as not to engage their armies in fighting terrorists.

Govt will spend less on building skls than sending armies to fight terrorists.

But they won't because the devil is in charge of the hearts of those at the top.

Pathetic Counter-terrorism indeed.Where was the US security forces when one of their own citizen shot 59 American dead earlier this week?With all their training in counter insurgency, how has the world been made a better place?Govts everywhere shd focus on what breed terrorism so as not to engage their armies in fighting terrorists.Govt will spend less on building skls than sending armies to fight terrorists.But they won't because the devil is in charge of the hearts of those at the top.Pathetic 1 Like