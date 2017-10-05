₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by lightblazingnow(m): 7:20pm On Oct 04
(CNN)Three members of the US Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger near the Mali-Niger border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN.
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by lightblazingnow(m): 7:20pm On Oct 04
Wake up
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by lightblazingnow(m): 8:43am
No one cares
2 Likes
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by orisa37: 9:20am
The US should conduct proper investigation before retaliating. Niger has gone nut.
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by lightblazingnow(m): 10:24am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by DanielsParker(m): 11:55am
Too bad
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by cristianisraeli: 11:55am
lightblazingnow:
1 Like
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by zenmaster: 11:55am
time for operation Obama dance
8 Likes
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by twentyk(m): 11:57am
dont know hat to say ooo....RIP
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by InwehAkpevwe(m): 11:57am
niger is in trouble... US aint 9ja dat u wil jst kil dia citizen nd go scot free. Niger wil hear frm US very soon
1 Like
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by Fuckadict(m): 11:58am
.
3 Likes
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by awillabo: 11:58am
zenmaster:
Think you mean trump
1 Like
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by wasiudvd(m): 11:59am
I just read this on Yahoonews, lot of Americans don't even know they have military presence in Niger. RIP to the gallant soldiers.
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by arodavoo(m): 11:59am
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by pyyxxaro: 12:00pm
The missile wen Trump suppose drop for North Korea
Make e con drop small for Aboki community
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by zenmaster: 12:01pm
awillabo:Trump will call it "Obama dance" because it is in black Africa
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by yemififi: 12:01pm
Why am I not sad abt this?
The US shd just mind 8ts business and stop infiltrating other territories.
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by hanassholesolo: 12:01pm
What are they even doing there in the first place?
2 Likes
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by hilroy: 12:01pm
My expression for Nigeriens now
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by SmartyPants: 12:02pm
wasiudvd:
Those would be green berets... they are embedded in so many locations around the world, usually helping to train local troops in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism
1 Like
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by gbishman: 12:03pm
Them think say na play we dey play for Nigeria abi, now them don use their eye watin we dey see
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by Bolustical: 12:09pm
pyyxxaro:When they told you to read well, you refused.
It's Niger Republic, not Niger state in Nigeria.
The way you people have been programmed to hate others is something only God can understand.
3 Likes
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by beamtopola: 12:11pm
hanassholesolo:you don't read ni?
training nigerien Army.
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by Me77: 12:11pm
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by RaeMystix(f): 12:12pm
I'm sure those troops thought they were going on vacation. Eh. Thinking they were getting easy access to Niger. Haba. Condolences to the families ooo.
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by Kobicove(m): 12:13pm
This tour of duty is not going according to plan...
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by Ninethmare: 12:14pm
yemififi:Maybe you should read the write up again.
they are training the local soldier on counter terrorism.
They have the support from the govt
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by Nbote(m): 12:15pm
Some ppl will jus rush and comment. D US is providing logistical ans training support to Nigerien troops in combating Book Haram. S attack is definitely by BH...
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by yemififi: 12:22pm
Ninethmare:Counter-terrorism indeed.
Where was the US security forces when one of their own citizen shot 59 American dead earlier this week?
With all their training in counter insurgency, how has the world been made a better place?
Govts everywhere shd focus on what breed terrorism so as not to engage their armies in fighting terrorists.
Govt will spend less on building skls than sending armies to fight terrorists.
But they won't because the devil is in charge of the hearts of those at the top.
Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: 3 US Army Special Forces Troops Have Been Killed In Niger by SonOfAfonja: 12:24pm
Bolustical:
He isn't wrong tho, It's an Aboki community too na....
