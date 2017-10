Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room (2032 Views)

source: Footballer Victor Anichebe debunks claim that he was thrown out of a hotel by Cuppy. check his tweet here:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/footballer-victor-anichebe-debunks.html 1 Share

nice one victor.

E no concern me 1 Like

Your blog will never make money.



As long as your goal is to tell boldface lies na poverty go kill you. 4 Likes

OK nah

better reply 2 Likes 2 Shares

Does it reaally matter?

Bloggers are the one keeping Hell Fire alive 3 Likes

E





It is not really friendship, it's just you guys stalking each other trying to see who blinks first. There is nothing like being friends with your ex.It is not really friendship, it's just you guys stalking each other trying to see who blinks first.

So why the explanations

So Victor has been ditched... My turn to make my life easy like Mr eazi

Who knows but an advise no enter the dreaded zone called FRIEND ZONE.



9JA LADIES LOVE IT.

..u are just like leftover The main thing is that he don fucck u finish..u are just like leftover 1 Like

all dis yeyebrities av come again... Bt wait o... Why r thy even cald celebrities sef? What av dey contributd 2 humanitiy dat we r celebrating dem 4? 1 Like

My brother this gal go kill ur football career abeg leave her just look at how d younger sister is gradually sucking eaze brain away,d guy no come get sense again.

Celeb relationships! Smh!!

Monitoring Spirit everywhere

How can dj cuppy throw Victor anichebe that is chopping thousand of pounds per week 2 Likes 1 Share

who's next in line!!

Hungry Bloggers errywhr.... 1 Like 1 Share

Why can't we just mind our business in this country

Dude doesn't give a F*ck. looks more like the chick is so pained.

Who do we ask

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Ok

All these bloggers sef 1 Like 1 Share