₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,065 members, 3,833,536 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 08:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room (2032 Views)
DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) / Victor Anichebe Flies Dj Cuppy To His New Base In China [PICS] / DJ Cuppy Talks About Victor Anichebe, Her Boyfriend On Rubbin’ Minds (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by johnnyvid: 3:05am
Footballer Victor Anichebe debunks claim that he was thrown out of a hotel by Cuppy. check his tweet here:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/footballer-victor-anichebe-debunks.html
1 Share
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by johnnyvid: 3:06am
nice one victor.
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by FortifiedCity: 3:10am
E no concern me
1 Like
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by GavelSlam: 4:25am
Your blog will never make money.
As long as your goal is to tell boldface lies na poverty go kill you.
4 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by BreezyCB(m): 5:09am
OK nah
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:20am
better reply
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by rodrirodri(m): 6:22am
Does it reaally matter?
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by H2omaster: 8:49am
Bloggers are the one keeping Hell Fire alive
3 Likes
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by braivheart: 8:50am
E
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by Papiikush: 8:50am
There is nothing like being friends with your ex.
It is not really friendship, it's just you guys stalking each other trying to see who blinks first.
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by Factfinder1(f): 8:51am
So why the explanations
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by Johndekd: 8:51am
So Victor has been ditched... My turn to make my life easy like Mr eazi
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by ifyan(m): 8:52am
Who knows but an advise no enter the dreaded zone called FRIEND ZONE.
9JA LADIES LOVE IT.
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by IgboticGirl(f): 8:52am
The main thing is that he don fucck u finish ..u are just like leftover
1 Like
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by InwehAkpevwe(m): 8:52am
all dis yeyebrities av come again... Bt wait o... Why r thy even cald celebrities sef? What av dey contributd 2 humanitiy dat we r celebrating dem 4?
1 Like
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:53am
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by lastempero: 8:53am
My brother this gal go kill ur football career abeg leave her just look at how d younger sister is gradually sucking eaze brain away,d guy no come get sense again.
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by baddosky1: 8:53am
Celeb relationships! Smh!!
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by Juliojoe: 8:53am
Monitoring Spirit everywhere
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by LesbianBoy(m): 8:53am
How can dj cuppy throw Victor anichebe that is chopping thousand of pounds per week
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by Raymondreigns(m): 8:53am
who's next in line!!
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by rocknation62(m): 8:54am
Hungry Bloggers errywhr....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by chuckdee4(m): 8:54am
Why can't we just mind our business in this country
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by ethicalUser(m): 8:54am
Dude doesn't give a F*ck. looks more like the chick is so pained.
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by hardywaltz(m): 8:54am
Who do we ask
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by sam2887: 8:55am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by Promismike(m): 8:55am
Ok
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by danduj(m): 8:55am
All these bloggers sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Victor Anichebe: DJ Cuppy Did Not Throw Me Out Of A Hotel Room by whoubmrdust: 8:56am
Who is she to throw out a professional footballer..who pay for the hotel
1 Like 1 Share
(0) (Reply)
Lady Gaga Takes Over / Tara Reid Got Engaged And Married Same Day! / Kunle Afolayan And Odunlade Adekola Made Globacom ambassadors
Viewing this topic: nemJreso, reechest, Dextology, ochardbaby(m), Shamillionaire(m), mrvitalis(m), hanassholesolo, Lekstech, kaso0(m), alarmednigerian, Science4me(m), genkins(m), Pavore9, guchen, tripleaa, Janet101(f), KendrickAyomide(m), trustee20, adrenaline02, frankise, trytillmake(m), matthew84, oyomedic, tbagjames(m), Charlesdablazer, Sj11, Chemistry10, olowoboi, ObaofNigeria(m), Teemeedlaw(m), greenstar, Linqsz(m), BlueWizAngel(m), ItachiUchiha, pyx, Gten(m), roldee(m), slim19(m), olutee360, henryblaze25(m), Drniyi4u(m), wyserose, eedreez505(m), Autoexpress, Sagaciousd1, intruxive(m), delkinz(m), Majidmuhammad, Richyicon(m), zlantanfan, NtoAkwaIbom(m), reuflair(m), smtx(m), kunty, Anugod(f), Duane212(m), msboye, Samueldodo781(m), tigonana, victorazy(m), Ifynoble100(m), vladhillz(m), LesbianBoy(m), Afoochekk1914(m), RSVP(m), 2funkyy(f), Sterope(f), krestup, mamalolu, Rapsainot, Omonjoe(m), dgsam255, hashman(m), yvesboss(m), vitality22(m), kingsley989(m), emperortony, binsanni(m), DaDevin(m), onatisi(m), pweetiedee(f), Titiblinkxx(f), ademoladeji(m), Richiedaddy, zubizareta(m), valgbo(m), warm, rocknation62(m), leksmedia, zeestunner(m), nototribalist, Sanchez01, Throwback, jonnytad(m), tsolution, moneymagnets, dadadang, Donchyke007(m), whoubmrdust, slimiyke(m), fwesharumi(m), Babangida70(m), fbisystems, Dammie2000(m), feyimen, taurus21, Iamvictor(m), pumpz(m), remiseyi(m), tardell007(m), stark(m), kingcypress, vivlyviv, detagabriel(m), sirsamzy, KillerFrost, Onorie(f), sal1974, bejick(m), Gustavo404, MeGAddict, peace2all(m), unapologetic, chibowobbed(m), Hardeyorlah(f), Bharcee001, alabosian(m), reajen(m), lordgosh, MyzDee(f), sam2887, Jaiyeola24, oziandu(f), MOORCHMOORE(m), kushstephen01(m), sulexrio, lifedynamics, Ogbuekene, oluwaseunhere, sparrowpaint, okey4reel(m), AnonymustME(m), megdon, buscojnr, rinzylee(m), lieutenantprime(m), Envick, goryorhal(m), Fogman(m), Legalosas, baddosky1, Stanlyag(m), multibalotel, chimiist22, DMarvel(m), tahoe(m), GavelSlam, deltapikin(m), Rrankdonga(m), exodustravels(m), sexybaby22(f), Luvdmx(m), ABBkelvin(m), KingHenry2, IgboticGirl(f), davindez(m), papilo007(m), Tunjido and 293 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22