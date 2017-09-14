



Of particular concern to the association, is the inclusion of 39 trade subjects in the secondary school curriculum, which they said, are irrelevant, adding that the review be done by a more representative set of stakeholders.



The association’s President, Prince Shina Akintolure, said in a statement by the association’s public relations officer, Eniola Opeyemi, that: “There is the need for practical involvement in the design, planning and implementation of our curriculum. An instance is the newly introduced 39 trade subjects, which to us, has no relevance, and as such, has no place in our curriculum and day to day life.



“If our aims to be a force in the commity of black nations and the world at large must be accomplished, we must consider a restructuring in our curriculum to affect the teacher education. We are also craving more funds for education according to UNESCO, 27 per cent budgetary allocation for developing countries.



“We can’t get it right until we call for a new curriculum that will not be developed by few persons, but all concerned across basic up to secondary and tertiary levels. Government must also walk its talk with respect to improved teachers welfare as well as purging the system of quacks.”



Akintolure said the review should be tailored towards skills acquisition, lamenting Nigeria’s inability to consolidate on its population to bring about an explosion in skill acquisition, particularly among the youths.



Akintolure said education in Nigeria calls for more concern as the system can no longer address the socio-economic and political hiccups in the country.



He said: “At 57, the education system in our country needs immediate attention. To this end, we are calling on authorities across all facets to declare a state of emergency in the sector. Our huge population should be an added advantage that will relinquish the dependent factors and turn other nations to look up to us for large scale productions via aggressive entrepreneurship drive, especially within the youth.”



The group also noted that at different times, varying foreign education policies have been introduced, which yielded little or no result, underscoring the need for an indigenous model.



